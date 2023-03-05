Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
5 Minutes in Church History with Stephen Nichols

  • The Shakers
    In 1774, Ann Lee and eight other Shakers arrived on the shores of America. Who were the Shakers? Today, Dr. Stephen Nichols discusses this community of people, walking us through their beliefs and way of life. Read the transcript: https://www.5minutesinchurchhistory.com/the-shakers/ A donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Donate: https://www.5minutesinchurchhistory.com/donate/
    5/3/2023
    5:00
  • Bede and the Bible
    Although best known for his work as a church historian, the Venerable Bede also spent many hours of his life studying God's Word in great detail. Today, Dr. Stephen Nichols tells us about Bede's contributions as a Bible commentator. Read the transcript: https://www.5minutesinchurchhistory.com/bede-and-the-bible/ A donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Donate: https://www.5minutesinchurchhistory.com/donate/
    4/26/2023
    5:00
  • The Haldane Brothers
    When the Haldane brothers saw that the church in Scotland needed ministers, they funded academies to train them. Today, Dr. Stephen Nichols introduces two men who supported the work of the church with the resources that God entrusted to them. Read the transcript: https://www.5minutesinchurchhistory.com/the-haldane-brothers/ A donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Donate: https://www.5minutesinchurchhistory.com/donate/
    4/19/2023
    5:00
  • Zinzendorf
    To this day, if you walk around the city of Bethlehem, PA, you will find churches and schools named after the Moravians. Today, Dr. Stephen Nichols tells us about the influence that Nikolaus Ludwig von Zinzendorf had on the Moravian church. Read the transcript: https://www.5minutesinchurchhistory.com/zinzendorf/ A donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Donate: https://www.5minutesinchurchhistory.com/donate/
    4/12/2023
    5:00
  • Rembrandt in the Wind
    With every brushstroke, Rembrandt brought biblical characters to life through his artwork. Today, Dr. Stephen Nichols gives us a tour of one of his masterpieces, recounting the life of this famous Dutch painter along the way. Read the transcript: https://www.5minutesinchurchhistory.com/rembrandt-in-the-wind/ A donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Donate: https://www.5minutesinchurchhistory.com/donate/
    4/5/2023
    5:00

This weekly podcast provides an informal and informative look at church history. Join us each week as we take a brief break from the present to go exploring the past. Travel back in time as we look at the people, events, and even the places that have shaped the story of Christianity. Each episode offers an easily digestible glimpse of how the eternal, unchangeable God has worked in the church over prior generations and how this can encourage us today. This is our story—our family history.
