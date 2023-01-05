Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Stuff You Missed in History Class in the App
Listen to Stuff You Missed in History Class in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHistory
Stuff You Missed in History Class

Stuff You Missed in History Class

Podcast Stuff You Missed in History Class
Podcast Stuff You Missed in History Class

Stuff You Missed in History Class

iHeartPodcasts
add
Join Holly and Tracy as they bring you the greatest and strangest Stuff You Missed In History Class in this podcast by iHeartRadio. More
HistorySociety & Culture
Join Holly and Tracy as they bring you the greatest and strangest Stuff You Missed In History Class in this podcast by iHeartRadio. More

Available Episodes

5 of 2059
  • Jean-Baptiste Lully
    Jean-Baptistle Lully is perhaps best known for the unusual circumstances of his death. But he lived a fascinating life that would rival any fictional rags-to-riches story.  Research: James R. Anthony. “Lully’s Airs. French or Italian?” The Musical Times, vol. 128, no. 1729, 1987, pp. 126–29. JSTOR, https://doi.org/10.2307/964491 Brett, Philip. “Issues in Music and Sexuality in the Long Eighteenth Century.” Historical Reflections / Réflexions Historiques, vol. 33, no. 1, 2007, pp. 69–77. JSTOR, http://www.jstor.org/stable/41299400 Fairleigh, James P. “Lully as ‘Secrétaire Du Roi.’” Bach, vol. 15, no. 4, 1984, pp. 16–22. JSTOR, http://www.jstor.org/stable/41640222 Britannica, The Editors of Encyclopaedia. "Baroque music". Encyclopedia Britannica, 18 Mar. 2023, https://www.britannica.com/art/Baroque-music.  Britannica, The Editors of Encyclopaedia. "the Fronde". Encyclopedia Britannica, 5 Feb. 2014, https://www.britannica.com/event/The-Fronde Anthony, James R. “The New Grove French Baroque Masters: Lully, Charpentier, Lalande, Couperin, Rameau.” New York. Norton. 1986. Accessed online: https://archive.org/details/newgrovefrenchba00anth/page/30/mode/2up?view=theater “The Sun King’s Musician, 1632-1687.” Chateau de Versailles. https://en.chateauversailles.fr/discover/history/great-characters/lully “Jean Baptiste Lully.” New World Encyclopedia. https://www.newworldencyclopedia.org/entry/Jean_Baptiste_Lully See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/3/2023
    33:55
  • Canaletto
    Canaletto rose to fame painting remarkable views of Venice. He became especially popular with wealthy tourists, who commissioned his paintings as souvenirs of their travels. Research: Constable, William G.. "Canaletto". Encyclopedia Britannica, 14 Oct. 2022, https://www.britannica.com/biography/Canaletto Britannica, The Editors of Encyclopaedia. "War of the Austrian Succession". Encyclopedia Britannica, 3 Mar. 2023, https://www.britannica.com/event/War-of-the-Austrian-Succession Binion, A., & Barton, L.  Canaletto. Grove Art Online.Retrieved 17 Apr. 2023, from https://www.oxfordartonline.com/groveart/view/10.1093/gao/9781884446054.001.0001/oao-9781884446054-e-7000013627 “The Stonemason’s Yard.” The National Gallery. https://www.nationalgallery.org.uk/paintings/canaletto-the-stonemasons-yard “London: Interior of the Rotunda at Ranelagh.” The National Gallery. https://www.nationalgallery.org.uk/paintings/canaletto-london-interior-of-the-rotunda-at-ranelagh “Canaletto’s Drawings.” Royal Collection Trust. https://www.rct.uk/collection/themes/exhibitions/canaletto-in-venice/the-queens-gallery-palace-of-holyroodhouse/canalettos-drawings Baetjer, Katherine and J.G. Links. “Canaletto.” Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. Harry N. Abrams, Inc. 1989. Accessed through The Met: Watson Library Digital Collections. https://libmma.contentdm.oclc.org/digital/collection/p15324coll10/id/49280 “Imaginary View of Venice.” The Met. https://www.metmuseum.org/art/collection/search/335287#:~:text=It%20was%20in%20these%20years,representing%20actual%20sites%2C%20others%20imaginary. Erkelens, C. J. (2020). Perspective on Canaletto’s Paintings of Piazza San Marco in Venice, Art & Perception, 8(1), 49-67. doi: https://doi.org/10.1163/22134913-20191131 “Canaletto.” The Art Story. https://www.theartstory.org/artist/canaletto/ “Canaletto.” National Gallery of Art. https://www.nga.gov/collection/artist-info.1080.html?artistId=1080&pageNumber=1 “Piazzo San Marco.” The Met. https://www.metmuseum.org/art/collection/search/435839 “Architectural Capriccio.” https://www.themorgan.org/collection/drawings/141078 “Owen McSwiney.” The Fitzwilliam Museum. https://fitzmuseum.cam.ac.uk/objects-and-artworks/highlights/context/patrons-donors-collectors/owen-mcswiny  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/1/2023
    32:09
  • SYMHC Classics: Great Zimbabwe
    This 2017 episode covers Great Zimbabwe, a massive stone city in southeastern Africa that was a thriving trade center from the 11th to 15th centuries. When Europeans learned of it in the 16th century, they were certain it wasn't African at all.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/29/2023
    24:05
  • Behind the Scenes Minis: Head Canon Intrigues
    Tracy and Holly discuss the ways they speculate about the backstories of the many finds that appear on Unearthed!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/28/2023
    9:53
  • Unearthed! in Spring 2023, Part 2
    To wrap up Unearthed! for spring 2023, we've got potpourri, jewelry and adornments, edibles and potables, mistaken identity stories, repatriations, and the always popular shipwrecks. Research: Agence France-Presse. “New Easter Island moai statue discovered in volcano crater.” The Guardian. 1/3/2023. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/mar/02/new-easter-island-moai-statue-discovered-in-volcano-crater Alberge, Dalya. “‘Incredible’ Roman bathers’ gems lost 2,000 years ago found near Hadrian’s Wall.” The Observer. 1/28/2023. https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/jan/28/roman-bathers-gems-carved-stones-archaeologists-hadrians-wall Amador, Marisela. “Swiss museum returns two artifacts to the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) confederacy.” The Canadian Press. Town and Country Today. 2/22/2023. https://www.townandcountrytoday.com/beyond-local/swiss-museum-returns-two-artifacts-to-the-haudenosaunee-iroquois-confederacy-6589516 Amundsen, Bard. “World’s oldest rune stone found in Norway, archaeologists believe.” Science Norway. 1/17/2023. https://sciencenorway.no/archaeology-language-runes/worlds-oldest-rune-stone-found-in-norway-archaeologists-believe/2141404 1/12/2023. “Archaeology: 4,500-year-old ostrich eggs found in Israel.” https://www.ansa.it/ansamed/en/news/sections/culture/2023/01/12/archaeology-4500-year-old-ostrich-eggs-found-in-israel_899fa202-941d-4520-8be4-28397c1d89fc.html ArtNet News. “Art Industry News: The Met Will Repatriate 15 Sculptures Linked to Disgraced Dealer Subhash Kapoor + Other Stories.” 3/31/2023. https://news.artnet.com/art-world/art-industry-news-march-31-2023-2278598 ArtNet News. “Researchers in Vietnam Discovered That Two Deer Antlers Languishing in Museum Storage Are Actually 2,000-Year-Old Musical Instruments.” 2/27/2023. https://news.artnet.com/art-world/deer-antler-long-an-museum-storage-earliest-known-stringed-instruments-2261298 Bacon, B., Khatiri, A., Palmer, J., Freeth, T., Pettitt, P., & Kentridge, R. (2023). An Upper Palaeolithic Proto-writing System and Phenological Calendar. Cambridge Archaeological Journal, 1-19. doi:10.1017/S0959774322000415 BBC News. “Londoner solves 20,000-year Ice Age drawings mystery.” 1/5/2023. https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-london-64162799 BBC News. “Oldest tartan found to date back to 16th Century.” 3/26/2023. https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-65081312 “Comb made from human skull found among A14 artefacts.” 2/28/2023. https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-cambridgeshire-64797376 “Mary Queen of Scots: Secret letters written during imprisonment decoded.” 2/8/2023. https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-64568222 Begg, Tristin James Alexander et al. “Genomic analyses of hair from Ludwig van Beethoven.” Current Biology. 3/22/2023. https://www.cell.com/current-biology/fulltext/S0960-9822(23)00181-1 Berger, Michele W. “At a southern Iraq site, unearthing the archaeological passing of time.” Penn Today. 1/23/2023. https://penntoday.upenn.edu/news/lagash-southern-iraq-site-unearthing-archaeological-passing-time Bernardi, Dan. “In “an international act of diplomacy,” Syracuse University alumnus Brennen Ferguson ’19 helps repatriate ceremonial Native American items from a museum in Geneva, Switzerland..” Syracuse 3/10/2023. https://thecollege.syr.edu/news-all/news-2023/sacred-indigenous-objects-find-their-way-home/ Brooks, James. “Oldest reference to Norse god Odin found in Danish treasure.” Associated Press. 3/8/2023. https://apnews.com/article/gold-god-odin-norse-denmark-buried-ca2959e460f7af301a19083b6eec7df4 Burakoff, Maddie. “What made Beethoven sick? DNA from his hair offers clues.” Associated Press. 3/22/2023. https://apnews.com/article/beethoven-dna-hair-deaf-liver-d2d8c50fdd951eb5f5b9fdae00f795a3 Cascone, Sarah. “Ancient Stone Tools Once Thought to be Made by Humans Were Actually Crafted by Monkeys, Say Archaeologists.” ArtNet. 1/3/2023. https://news.artnet.com/art-world/ancient-tools-monkeys-2237820 CBS Baltimore Staff. “Maryland archaeologists find West African spirit cache at Harriet Tubman's birthplace.” 2/14/2023. https://www.cbsnews.com/baltimore/news/harriet-tubman-west-african-spirit-cache-found-dorchester-county-maryland/ Correa-Lau J, Agüero C, Splitstoser J, Echenique E, Martens T, Santoro CM (2023) Inka Unku: Imperial or provincial? State-local relations. PLoS ONE 18(2): e0280511. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0280511 Davies, Caroline. “‘Remarkable’: Eastbourne shipwreck identified as 17th-century Dutch warship.” The Guardian. 1/27/2023. https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2023/jan/27/remarkable-eastbourne-shipwreck-identified-as-17th-century-dutch-warship De Cupere, Bea. “Newly discovered crocodile mummies of variable quality from an undisturbed tomb at Qubbat al-Hawā (Aswan, Egypt).” PLOS One. 1/18/2023. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0279137#sec024 Dedovic, Yaz. “Mysterious new behavior seen in whales may be recorded in ancient manuscripts.” EurekAlert. 2/28/2023. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/980816 Devlin, Hannah. “Discovery of 3m-year-old stone tools sparks prehistoric whodunnit.” The Guardian. 2/9/2023. https://www.theguardian.com/science/2023/feb/09/discovery-ancient-stone-tools-prehistoric-mystery-whodunnit Dijkstra, Mischa. “‘Golden boy’ mummy was protected by 49 precious amulets, CT scans reveal.” EurekAlert. 1/24/2023. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/977129 Duncan-Pitt, Lindsey. “It’s not a Roman dildo, it’s a drop spindle.” The Guardian. 2/26/2023. https://www.theguardian.com/science/2023/feb/26/its-not-a-roman-dildo-its-a-drop-spindle El-Aref , Nevine. “Ancient Egypt’s Ramses II temple reveals animal mummy menagerie.” AhramOnline. 3/25/2023. https://english.ahram.org.eg/News/492386.aspx Enking, Molly. “Archaeologists Find 2,000-Year-Old Gemstones in Drain Beneath a Roman Bathhouse.” Smithsonian. 2/2/2023. https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/lost-gems-over-2000-years-old-found-in-roman-baths-180981566/ Feldman, Ella. “French Museum Will Return ‘Talking Drum’ to Ivory Coast.” Smithsonian. 2/6/2023. https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/french-museum-returns-talking-drum-to-ivory-coast-180981577/ Field Museum. “Authentic 3,000-Year-Old Bronze Age sword put on display at Field Museum.” 1/16/2023. https://www.fieldmuseum.org/about/press/authentic-3-000-year-old-bronze-age-sword-put-on-display-at-field-museum Gammelby, Peter. “New research uncovers the "water" mystery of the first large city in southern Africa.” EurekAlert. 1/24/2023. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/977674 Handwerk, Brian. “This Man Underwent Brain Surgery 3,500 Years Ago.” Smithsonian. 2/22/2023. https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/in-roughly-1500-bce-this-middle-eastern-man-underwent-brain-surgery-180981679/ Henton, Lesley. “Texas A&M-led research team identifies oldest bone spear point In the Americas.” Texas A&M University via EurekAlert. 2/2/2023. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/978632 Hirsch, Arthur. “How the $75,000 Whaling Museum thefts went down.” New Bedford Light. 2/21/2023. https://newbedfordlight.org/how-the-75000-whaling-museum-thefts-went-down/ Kuta, Sarah. “5,000-Year-Old Tavern With Food Still Inside Discovered in Iraq.” Smithsonian. 1/1/2023. https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/5000-year-old-tavern-discovered-in-iraq-180981564/ Kuta, Sarah. “Archaeologists Unearth 3,000-Year-Old Wishing Well in Germany.” Smithsonian. 1/18/2023. https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/archaeologists-discover-3000-year-old-wishing-well-in-germany-180981428/ Kuta, Sarah. “Iraq dig uncovers 5,000 year old pub restaurant.” Phys.org. 2/15/2023. https://phys.org/news/2023-02-iraq-uncovers-year-pub-restaurant.html Kuta, Sarah. “Is This Wooden Artifact an Ancient Roman Phallus?” Smithsonian. 2/27/2023. https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/what-was-this-2000-year-old-phallus-used-for-180981693/ Kuta, Sarah. “Neanderthals Hunted and Butchered Massive Elephants 125,000 Years Ago.” Smithsonian. 2/3/2023. https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/neanderthals-hunted-and-butchered-massive-elephants-125000-years-ago-180981578/ Kuta, Sarah. “Neutron Imaging Reveals Tiny Bones Inside 800-Year-Old Pendant.” Smithsonian. 1/17/2023. https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/neutrons-help-scientists-see-inside-800-year-old-pendant-and-find-tiny-bones-180981444/ Larson, Shannon. “‘It gives me chills’: Messages found in bottle on Cape Cod may have been left by World War II POWs.” Boston Globe. 2/1/2023. https://www.bostonglobe.com/2023/02/01/nation/it-gives-me-chills-messages-found-bottle-cape-cod-may-have-been-world-war-ii-pows/ Lawson-Tancred, Jo. “Dispelling Rumors, Greece Has Rejected the British Museum’s Offer to Return the Parthenon Marbles as a Long-Term Loan.” ArtNet. 1/11/2023. https://news.artnet.com/art-world/greece-rejects-british-museum-loan-deal-parthenon-marbles-2241261 net. “Heart-shaped pendant discovered in England.” 2/2023. https://www.medievalists.net/2023/02/heart-shaped-pendant-discovered-in-england/ Metcalfe, Tom. “Bronze Age ice skates with bone blades discovered in China.” LiveScience. https://www.livescience.com/bronze-age-ice-skates-with-bone-blades-discovered-in-china Metcalfe, Tom. “Painful 'cross-shaped incision' in medieval woman's skull didn't kill her, but second surgery did.” LiveScience. 2/25/2023. https://www.livescience.com/painful-cross-shaped-incision-in-medieval-womans-skull-didnt-kill-her-but-second-surgery-did “Milk residue found at ancient site on Tibetan Plateau.” China Daily. 2/14/2023. https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202302/14/WS63eade74a31057c47ebae956.html Morris, Steven. “‘3D medieval puzzle’: Newport ship to be reassembled from 2,500 pieces of timber.” The Guardian. 1/19/2023. https://www.theguardian.com/science/2023/jan/19/3d-medieval-puzzle-newport-ship-reassembled-2500-pieces-timber Niazi, Asaad and Tony Gamal-Gabriel. “Iraq dig uncovers 5,000 year old pub restaurant.” Phys.org. 2/15/2023. https://phys.org/news/2023-02-iraq-uncovers-year-pub-restaurant.html Nowakowski, Teresa. “Neanderthals Dined on Crab 90,000 Years Ago.” Smithsonian. 2/8/2023. https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/neanderthals-dined-on-crab-90000-years-ago-180981604/ Oltermann, Philip. “‘Blind chance’ or plot? Exhumation may help solve puzzle of 1933 Reichstag blaze.” The Guardian. 2/26/2023. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/feb/26/blind-chance-or-plot-exhumation-may-help-solve-puzzle-of-1933-reichstag-blaze Orie, Amarachi. “World's oldest dated runestone discovered in Norway -- with a mysterious inscription.” CNN. 1/18/2023. https://www.cnn.com/style/article/worlds-oldest-runestone-norway-intl-scli-scn/index.html Osborne, Margaret. “Ancient DNA Confirms the Origin Story of the Swahili People.” Smithsonian. 3/31/2023. https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/ancient-dna-confirms-the-origin-story-of-the-swahili-people-180981909/ Parker, Christopher. “129-Year-Old Vessel Still Tethered to Lifeboat Found on Floor of Lake Huron.” Smithsonian. 3/3/2023. https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/ironton-shipwreck-lake-huron-180981741/ “Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from US.” 1/2/2023. https://phys.org/news/2023-01-looted-ancient-sarcophagus-egypt.html Public Library of Science. “Mummified crocodiles provide insights into mummy-making over time.” Phys.org. 1/18/2023. https://phys.org/news/2023-01-mummified-crocodiles-insights-mummy-making.html Schmall, Emily. “Stripping Confederate Ties, the U.S. Navy Renames Two Vessels.” New York Times. 3/11/2023. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/11/us/navy-ship-confederate-robert-smalls.html Shaw, Garry. “'Where the swords met bone': Archaeological evidence found of Ancient Egyptian rebellion mentioned on the Rosetta Stone.” The Art Newspaper. 1/27/2023. https://www.theartnewspaper.com/2023/01/27/where-the-swords-met-bone-archaeological-evidence-found-of-ancient-egyptian-rebellion-mentioned-on-the-rosetta-stone Sherburne, Morgan. “Yak milk consumption among Mongol Empire elites.” Michigan News. 3/31/2023. https://news.umich.edu/yak-milk-consumption-among-mongol-empire-elites/ Siegel-Itzkovich, Judy. “Luxury fabrics from 1,300 years ago apparently from China, India and Sudan found in Arava.” The Jerusalem Post via MSN. 1/18/2023. https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/luxury-fabrics-from-1300-years-ago-apparently-from-china-india-and-sudan-found-in-arava/ar-AA16uFqX Sivaraman, R. “New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art to return 15 sculptures to India.” The Hindu. 3/31/2023. https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/us-museum-to-return-15-antique-sculptures-linked-to-subash-kapoor/article66683728.ece “National Museum of Asian Art Announces Historic Partnership With Republic of Yemen Government as U.S. Government Repatriates 77 Cultural Objects to Yemen.” 2/21/2023. https://www.si.edu/newsdesk/releases/national-museum-asian-art-announces-historic-partnership-republic-yemen-government The History Blog. “Medieval chess set DNA tested.” 3/26/2023. http://www.thehistoryblog.com/archives/66860 The History Blog. “Replica” sword is authentic Bronze Age artifact.” 1/21/2023. http://www.thehistoryblog.com/archives/66223 The History Blog. “Scotland’s oldest tartan found in Highlands bog.” 3/31/2023. http://www.thehistoryblog.com/archives/66890 “The King's Mirror - Speculum regale-Konungs skuggsjá.” https://www.gutenberg.org/files/61264/61264-h/61264-h.htm Topping, Alexandra. “‘He did not want this’: one man’s two-decade quest to let the ‘Irish Giant’ rest in peace.” The Guardian. 1/14/2023. https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2023/jan/14/he-did-not-want-this-one-mans-two-decade-quest-to-let-the-irish-giant-rest-in-peace University at Albany. “New poem by famed early American poet Phillis Wheatley discovered.” Phys.org. 1/24/2023. https://phys.org/news/2023-01-poem-famed-early-american-poet.html University of South Florida. “A researcher's life's work uncovers first ancient DNA from Swahili civilization.” PhysOrg. 3/29/2023. https://phys.org/news/2023-03-life-uncovers-ancient-dna-swahili.html University of York. "Neolithic ceramics reveal dairy processing from milk of multiple species." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 14 March 2023. sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/03/230314205400.htm Voigt, Kathrin. “Neanderthals hunted elephants: Earliest evidence found of humans killing elephants for food.” EurekAlert. 2/2/2023. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/978530 “1,300-year-old rice residue found at Tibetan ancient site.” 3/14/2023. https://english.news.cn/20230314/e547b3ff93c5458b8e9413ee389f3ac8/c.html Yirka, Bob. “Trove of spices from around the world found on sunken fifteenth-century Norse ship.” Phys.org. 2/10/2023. https://phys.org/news/2023-02-trove-spices-world-sunken-fifteenth-century.html See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/26/2023
    42:13

More History podcasts

About Stuff You Missed in History Class

Join Holly and Tracy as they bring you the greatest and strangest Stuff You Missed In History Class in this podcast by iHeartRadio.
Podcast website

Listen to Stuff You Missed in History Class, Piedmont Crossroads: The Path to Preservation and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Stuff You Missed in History Class

Stuff You Missed in History Class

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Stuff You Missed in History Class: Podcasts in Family