Podcast Big Sugar
Come explore the secretive, multi-billion dollar sugar industry and the epic court battle that exposes how sugar is grown, cultivated and sold. Big Sugar is a d... More
HistorySociety & Culture
Available Episodes

  • Introducing: Big Sugar
    Join host Celeste Headlee for a deep dive into the inner workings of the multi-billion dollar sugar industry.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/13/2023
    2:00

About Big Sugar

Come explore the secretive, multi-billion dollar sugar industry and the epic court battle that exposes how sugar is grown, cultivated and sold. Big Sugar is a deep dive into the inner workings of the industry.

Hear firsthand from the workers, lawyers and journalists exposing the lies, exploitation and ultimately the truth. We travel from the Oval Office to the nightclubs of Havana to the sugarcane fields of Florida.

This is a story of our time, an untold story that focuses on human rights, lobbying, nutrition and the environment. Hosted by Celeste Headlee.

