In the summer of 1968, an English newspaper, The Sunday Times, proposed a contest - The Golden Globe Yacht Race - which challenged all comers to attempt the first single handed non-stop circumnavigation of the world. Many entered, but only one man, Robin Knox-Johnson, completed the sail, securing the Golden Globe Trophy and a cash prize of 5000 pounds. This caught the attention of Dougal Robertson (a former sailor in his late forties) along with his wife Lyn and their children - 18 year old Anne, 16 year old Douglas, and 12 year old twin boys Neil and Sandy, who together, followed the Golden Globe race from their dairy farm in rural Staffordshire, England. While watching a news report of the race, Neil, one of the twins, blurted out "Daddy's a sailor, why don't we sail around the world?" And this was how it started. Sources: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/06/14/how-a-12-year-old-boy-survived-38-days-adrift-in-ocean/ https://nmmc.co.uk/2022/05/the-50th-anniversary-of-the-robertson-family-rescue/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2W6R0x8RK6Q&ab_channel=LADbibleTV
The Kim Family Road Trip
The Kim Family Road Trip

The family road trip brings to mind an overpacked station wagon, some unimpressed kids in the back, and a couple of adults arguing up front over a comically large map. It's supposed to be a good time but in reality, usually, it's a bit of a nightmare. Especially if dad made a wrong turn. And then another… and it's getting dark. Sources: https://www.oregonlive.com/news/2011/01/kati_kim_speaks_out_on_oregonl.html https://abcnews.go.com/2020/kati-kim-tells-heart-wrenching-story-family-ended/story?id=12884927 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=49f9SiLmgEk https://www.oregonlive.com/editors/2013/04/kim_familys_fatal_oregon_journ.html
Ada Blackjack
Ada Blackjack

History is often written by the victors - or in this case - a man named Vilhjalmur Stefansson who made a living and a name for himself by using other people's money to put unsuspecting explorers in peril. This is the true story of Ada Blackjack.
Beaconsfield Mine Collapse
Beaconsfield Mine Collapse

Tuesday April 25th, 2006. 9:26 PM. The small mining town of Beaconsfield in Tasmania, Australia will soon find itself under the media's spotlight - having lost the light of miners to collapse. Sources: Beaconsfield (TV Movie 2012) https://youtu.be/xKzFfX3qtik?si=CgBojCD3LHZv0Uct 60 Minutes Australia https://youtu.be/LXC-LYD-4LU?si=vrInOhpDoKc8NiCS Larry Knight Coroner Inquest https://eagcg.org/common/pdf/Beaconsfield.pdf Mineaccidents .com http://www.mineaccidents.com.au/uploads/beaconsfield-investigation-report.pdf
The Marooning of Philip Ashton
The Marooning of Philip Ashton

Maroon - to leave someone trapped and isolated in an inaccessible place, especially an island. Admittedly, stories that closely fit that definition are more difficult to come by than we originally thought. This episode, however, fits the bill. Resources: Book ~ Fleming, Gregory N. At the Point of a Cutlass. 2014