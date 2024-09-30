193: Slaying the Bull of Seth (Ramesses’ First Rodeo)

In the Temple of Sety I at Abydos, an out-of-the-way corridor preserves a unique image. The King of Egypt, and his eldest son, wrangle and subdue a bull. This scene appears simple, at first glance. But it has a wealth of deeper symbolism and meanings. In this episode, we explore the idea of Bulls as images of power and violence, and their relationship with gods like Osiris and Seth… Episode logo: Ramesses and the Bull, by artist Brenna Baines (commissioned by The History of Egypt Podcast). Full version available on my Patreon (link below). The Bull Hall photos by Heidi Kontkanen at Flickr.com. The Bull Hall in Peter Brand, Monuments of Sety I (2000) available free online. Select Bibliography: M. Abuel-Yazid, 'Architecture of the Slaughterhouse of the Seti Temple at Abydos', in I. Regulski (ed.), Abydos: The Sacred Land at the Western Horizon (2019), 7—24. L. Baqué, '"On that Day When the Long-Horned Bull was Lassoed..." (PT [254] 286). A Scene in the "Corridor of the Bull" of the Cenotaph of Sethos I in Abydos: An Iconologic Approach', Studien zur Altägyptischen Kultur 30 (2002), 43—51. P. J. Brand, The Monuments of Seti I: Epigraphic, Historical and Art Historical Analysis (2000). Available free online. R. H. Wilkinson, The Complete Gods and Goddesses of Ancient Egypt (2003). J. M. Galán, 'Bullfight Scenes in Ancient Egyptian Tombs', Journal of Egyptian Archaeology 80 (1994), 81—96. See website for complete reference list.