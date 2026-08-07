Renewing Your Mind with R.C. Sproul

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Renewing Your Mind

Ligonier Ministries
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Renewing Your Mind
Latest episode

804 episodes

  • Renewing Your Mind

    Defining Our Terms

    08/07/2026 | 26 mins.
    If we get the doctrine of justification wrong, we get the gospel wrong. Today, R.C. Sproul explains what it means to be justified, revealing where the Reformers and the Roman Catholic Church differed on this essential doctrine.
    Get R.C. Sproul's video teaching series Justified by Faith Alone on DVD with your donation. You'll also receive the companion digital study guide to enhance your learning: https://gift.renewingyourmind.org/
     
    Live outside the U.S. and Canada? Request the digital study guide with your donation: https://www.renewingyourmind.org/global
     
    Meet Today's Teacher:
     
    R.C. Sproul (1939–2017) was founder of Ligonier Ministries, first minister of preaching and teaching at Saint Andrew's Chapel, first president of Reformation Bible College, and executive editor of Tabletalk magazine.
    Renewing Your Mind is a donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Explore all of our podcasts: https://www.ligonier.org/podcasts
  • Renewing Your Mind

    The Roman Catholic View

    08/06/2026 | 26 mins.
    Do Protestants and Roman Catholics still disagree as much as they did in the 16th century? Today, R.C. Sproul confirms that the official teaching of the Roman Catholic Church continues to reject justification by faith alone.
    Get R.C. Sproul's video teaching series Justified by Faith Alone on DVD with your donation. You'll also receive the companion digital study guide to enhance your learning: https://gift.renewingyourmind.org/
     
    Live outside the U.S. and Canada? Request the digital study guide with your donation: https://www.renewingyourmind.org/global

    Join us on November 6–7 for Ligonier's Southern Ontario Conference and discover what it means to live as citizens of God's kingdom today: https://www.ligonier.org/ontario
     
    Meet Today's Teacher:
     
    R.C. Sproul (1939–2017) was founder of Ligonier Ministries, first minister of preaching and teaching at Saint Andrew's Chapel, first president of Reformation Bible College, and executive editor of Tabletalk magazine.
    Renewing Your Mind is a donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Explore all of our podcasts: https://www.ligonier.org/podcasts
  • Renewing Your Mind

    The Ninety-Five Theses

    08/05/2026 | 26 mins.
    Martin Luther grew concerned about the selling of indulgences—giving money to supposedly reduce time in purgatory. Today, R.C. Sproul explains how Luther's response unintentionally sparked the flames of the Reformation.
    Get R.C. Sproul's video teaching series Justified by Faith Alone on DVD with your donation. You'll also receive the companion digital study guide to enhance your learning: https://gift.renewingyourmind.org/
     
    Live outside the U.S. and Canada? Request the digital study guide with your donation: https://www.renewingyourmind.org/global
     
    Meet Today's Teacher:
     
    R.C. Sproul (1939–2017) was founder of Ligonier Ministries, first minister of preaching and teaching at Saint Andrew's Chapel, first president of Reformation Bible College, and executive editor of Tabletalk magazine.
    Renewing Your Mind is a donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Explore all of our podcasts: https://www.ligonier.org/podcasts
  • Renewing Your Mind

    Martin Luther

    08/04/2026 | 26 mins.
    Martin Luther was haunted by guilt for his sins. But everything changed when he encountered the gospel. Today, R.C. Sproul shows how the life of this German monk helps us understand the significance of the Protestant Reformation.
    Get R.C. Sproul's video teaching series Justified by Faith Alone on DVD with your donation. You'll also receive the companion digital study guide to enhance your learning: https://gift.renewingyourmind.org/
     
    Live outside the U.S. and Canada? Request the digital study guide with your donation: https://www.renewingyourmind.org/global
     
    Meet Today's Teacher:
     
    R.C. Sproul (1939–2017) was founder of Ligonier Ministries, first minister of preaching and teaching at Saint Andrew's Chapel, first president of Reformation Bible College, and executive editor of Tabletalk magazine.
    Renewing Your Mind is a donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Explore all of our podcasts: https://www.ligonier.org/podcasts
  • Renewing Your Mind

    A Doctrine for Today

    08/03/2026 | 26 mins.
    How are we made right with God? Justification by faith alone is the Bible's answer to this essential question. Today, R.C. Sproul explains the eternal consequences of this doctrine.
    Get R.C. Sproul's video teaching series Justified by Faith Alone on DVD with your donation. You'll also receive the companion digital study guide to enhance your learning: https://gift.renewingyourmind.org/
     
    Live outside the U.S. and Canada? Request the digital study guide with your donation: https://www.renewingyourmind.org/global
     
    Meet Today's Teacher:
     
    R.C. Sproul (1939–2017) was founder of Ligonier Ministries, first minister of preaching and teaching at Saint Andrew's Chapel, first president of Reformation Bible College, and executive editor of Tabletalk magazine.
    Renewing Your Mind is a donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Explore all of our podcasts: https://www.ligonier.org/podcasts
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About Renewing Your Mind
Renewing Your Mind is the daily podcast of Ligonier Ministries. R.C. Sproul launched this outreach to help Christians gain a deeper understanding of who God is as their minds are renewed according to His Word. Listen to today's message to dig deeper into Scripture and apply its timeless truth to your life.
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