Renewing Your Mind with R.C. Sproul

Ligonier Ministries
  • Why Didn’t Jesus Know?
    Jesus said that no man knows when He will return--including Himself. Since Jesus is God incarnate, how could He not know? Today, R.C. Sproul helps us answer this puzzling question. Get the 'Hard Sayings' Book and Digital Teaching Series for Your Gift of Any Amount: https://gift.renewingyourmind.org/2720/hard-sayings Don't forget to make RenewingYourMind.org your home for daily in-depth Bible study and Christian resources.
    5/4/2023
    26:26
  • When Towers Fall
    When people sought comfort and understanding after tragedy struck, Jesus gave them a difficult word instead. Today, R.C. Sproul examines what Christ's response teaches us about our own response to suffering in this world. Get the 'Hard Sayings' Book and Digital Teaching Series for Your Gift of Any Amount: https://gift.renewingyourmind.org/2720/hard-sayings Don't forget to make RenewingYourMind.org your home for daily in-depth Bible study and Christian resources.
    5/3/2023
    26:26
  • The Inner Struggle
    In Romans 7, the Apostle Paul describes a battle raging within him. Is this a picture of the Christian life, or do these verses show us Paul's life before his conversion? Today, R.C. Sproul speaks on our struggle with sin. Get the 'Hard Sayings' Book and Digital Teaching Series for Your Gift of Any Amount: https://gift.renewingyourmind.org/2720/hard-sayings Don't forget to make RenewingYourMind.org your home for daily in-depth Bible study and Christian resources.
    5/2/2023
    26:26
  • The Authority of Apostolic Teaching
    Is every part of the Bible inerrant? Should we take the teachings of Jesus more seriously than those of Paul? Today, R.C. Sproul explains that the writings of the Apostles bear the authority of the Lord who commissioned them. Get the 'Hard Sayings' Book and Digital Teaching Series for Your Gift of Any Amount: https://gift.renewingyourmind.org/2720/hard-sayings Don't forget to make RenewingYourMind.org your home for daily in-depth Bible study and Christian resources.
    5/1/2023
    26:26
  • The Rich Young Ruler
    When a wealthy young man asked Jesus what he needed to do to enter God's kingdom, Christ gave a surprising response. Today, R.C. Sproul continues his series in the gospel of Luke with a sermon on the depth of our sin and our need for God's grace. Get R.C. Sproul's Expositional Commentary on the Gospel of Luke for Your Gift of Any Amount: https://gift.renewingyourmind.org/2103/luke-commentary Don't forget to make RenewingYourMind.org your home for daily in-depth Bible study and Christian resources.
    4/30/2023
    26:26

About Renewing Your Mind with R.C. Sproul

Since 1994, this daily broadcast has provided accessible, in-depth Bible teaching to millions around the world. As the principal outreach of Ligonier Ministries, it has instructed listeners in the life-changing truths of historic Christianity and has kept the church community informed about pertinent issues facing believers today.
