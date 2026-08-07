Renewing Your Mind with R.C. Sproul

Do Protestants and Roman Catholics still disagree as much as they did in the 16th century? Today, R.C. Sproul confirms that the official teaching of the Roman Catholic Church continues to reject justification by faith alone.

Get R.C. Sproul's video teaching series Justified by Faith Alone on DVD with your donation. You'll also receive the companion digital study guide to enhance your learning: https://gift.renewingyourmind.org/



Live outside the U.S. and Canada? Request the digital study guide with your donation: https://www.renewingyourmind.org/global



Join us on November 6–7 for Ligonier's Southern Ontario Conference and discover what it means to live as citizens of God's kingdom today: https://www.ligonier.org/ontario



Meet Today's Teacher:



R.C. Sproul (1939–2017) was founder of Ligonier Ministries, first minister of preaching and teaching at Saint Andrew's Chapel, first president of Reformation Bible College, and executive editor of Tabletalk magazine.

Renewing Your Mind is a donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Explore all of our podcasts: https://www.ligonier.org/podcasts