PROCLAIM x BIBLEin365
PROCLAIM x BIBLEin365

  • New Book Background: Isaiah
    In this video, Pastor James Kaddis provides an exclusive BIBLEin365 background video on the book of Isaiah, building off of the previous video in our BIBLEin365 library series on Isaiah that can be found in our BIBLEin365 "playlists" categorized by year on our YouTube Channel: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiysyKqal8Lhd7PlY_tXDeg⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Read the Bible with us in a year! To learn more about BIBLEin365 and how to join visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.proclaim365.com/biblein365⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠You can also download our BIBLEin365 App:Apple App Store: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://apps.apple.com/us/app/biblein365/id1586512558?uo=4Google Play Store: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.proclaimstreetwear ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠PROCLAIM x BIBLEin365
    --------  
    13:09
  • New Book Background: Micah
    In this video, Pastor James Kaddis provides an exclusive BIBLEin365 background video on the book of Micah, building off of the previous video in our BIBLEin365 library series on Micah that can be found in our BIBLEin365 "playlists" categorized by year on our YouTube Channel: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiysyKqal8Lhd7PlY_tXDeg⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Read the Bible with us in a year! To learn more about BIBLEin365 and how to join visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.proclaim365.com/biblein365⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠You can also download our BIBLEin365 App:Apple App Store: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://apps.apple.com/us/app/biblein365/id1586512558?uo=4Google Play Store: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.proclaimstreetwear ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠PROCLAIM x BIBLEin365
    --------  
    18:01
  • New Book Background: 2 Corinthians
    In this video, Pastor James Kaddis provides an exclusive BIBLEin365 background video on the book of 2 Corinthians, building off of the previous video in our BIBLEin365 library series on 2 Corinthians that can be found in our BIBLEin365 "playlists" categorized by year on our YouTube Channel: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiysyKqal8Lhd7PlY_tXDeg⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Read the Bible with us in a year! To learn more about BIBLEin365 and how to join visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.proclaim365.com/biblein365⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠You can also download our BIBLEin365 App:Apple App Store: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://apps.apple.com/us/app/biblein365/id1586512558?uo=4Google Play Store: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.proclaimstreetwear ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠PROCLAIM x BIBLEin365
    --------  
    10:37
  • 8.22.2025 BIBLEin365 Live Q&A (August)
    August 22, 2025 we were blessed to have a great Q&A session with our BIBLEin365 Pastoral Advisor, Pastor James Kaddis, the lead pastor of Calvary Chapel Signal Hill and the leader of BIBLEin365, Erika Kirk. It was an awesome time with some great thought-provoking questions answered. Our next BIBLEin365 Live Q&A will be held in September 2025! Stay tuned for the upcoming date.To follow/subscribe to Pastor James Kaddis’ YouTube channel, click here:https://www.youtube.com/@pastorjameskaddis‌Read the Bible with us in a year! To learn more about BIBLEin365 and how to join visit our website: https://www.proclaim365.com/biblein365You can also download our BIBLEin365 App:Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/biblein365/id1586512558?uo=4 Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.proclaimstreetwearPROCLAIM x BIBLEin365
    --------  
    1:38:40
  • New Book Background: Song of Songs
    In this video, Pastor James Kaddis provides an exclusive BIBLEin365 background video on the book of Song of Songs, building off of the previous video in our BIBLEin365 library series on Song of Songs that can be found in our BIBLEin365 "playlists" categorized by year on our YouTube Channel: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiysyKqal8Lhd7PlY_tXDeg⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Read the Bible with us in a year! To learn more about BIBLEin365 and how to join visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.proclaim365.com/biblein365⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠You can also download our BIBLEin365 App:Apple App Store: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://apps.apple.com/us/app/biblein365/id1586512558?uo=4Google Play Store: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.proclaimstreetwear ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠PROCLAIM x BIBLEin365
    --------  
    16:09

About PROCLAIM x BIBLEin365

Our mission at PROCLAIM is to spread the Gospel throughout an industry in desperate need of spiritual and sustainable transformation. We are driven to bring Good News to the poor, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and to give them a garment of praise instead of a faint spirit. (Isaiah 61:1) We believe in the perfect and sovereign grace God showed us by sending His Son as the ultimate payment for the debts of our sins. We strive to leave an impact of hope everywhere we go, especially as we build, empower, and ignite the BIBLEin365 family on a quest to share the Gospel.
