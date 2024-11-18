What if Porn Was Actually Satanic? An Honest Conversation With Ray Ortlund

Ray Ortlund is back on the podcast to discuss the topics of pornography, human dignity, sexuality, and marriage. As a pastor, Ray has come to realize that porn is the wallpaper of our culture. It's everywhere. We're not just looking at it; it's looking for us. So how are we to respond and fight back with the gospel in mind?