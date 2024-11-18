Today’s podcast guest, Sarah Benibo, joins Jackie and Preston to discuss the church’s relationship with lament – or lack thereof – and the reality that we can still worship God through our expression of sorrow and grief. She explains how we are to lament by pointing to N.T. Wright’s quote that says “Lament is an appeal to God based on confidence in His character.” Our lament says “God, you are good, that I know. This circumstance I’m facing is not. Help!”This Episode of With The Perrys is Sponsored by:https://ariseforwomen.com — Get this 21-day video series from Covenant Eyes completely free!https://magicspoon.com/PERRY — Get $5 off right now with code PERRY!https://uncommongoods.com/perry — Get 15% off unique gifts for everyone on your list today! Follow Sarah online:https://www.instagram.com/sarah_benibo/https://www.sarahbenibo.com/
Subscribe to the Perrys' newsletter.To support the work of the Perrys, donate via PayPal.To advertise with the Perrys, visit WithThePerrys.com/Partner.www.withtheperrys.comwww.jackiehillperry.comwww.preston-perry.com
What if Porn Was Actually Satanic? An Honest Conversation With Ray Ortlund
Ray Ortlund is back on the podcast to discuss the topics of pornography, human dignity, sexuality, and marriage. As a pastor, Ray has come to realize that porn is the wallpaper of our culture. It’s everywhere. We’re not just looking at it; it’s looking for us. So how are we to respond and fight back with the gospel in mind? This Episode of With The Perrys is Sponsored by:https://uncommongoods.com/perry — Get 15% off unique gifts for everyone on your list today!https://liberty.edu/Perry — Get your application fee WAIVED when you start your future with Liberty University today! Grab a copy of Ray’s book, The Death of Porn: Men of Integrity Building a World of Nobility and follow him on Instagram at @rayortlund. And if you missed it, go back and listen to Ray with his wife Jani in a previous episode, Family and Parenting with Generations in Mind: A Conversation With The Ortlunds.
Family and Parenting with Generations in Mind: A Conversation With The Ortlunds
The “unimpressive” life you live today is really important. Even the mundane matters. God is using it and will bless you and future generations through your faithfulness. These are reminders from Ray and Jani Ortlund, who join the Perrys on the podcast to impart their wisdom from their 53-year journey in marriage and parenting.Ray founded Immanuel Church in Nashville, where he still serves as the pastor to pastors. He and Jani together steward Renewal Ministries and recently wrote a book together called To the Tenth Generation: God’s Heart for Your Family, Far into the Future.This Episode of With The Perrys is Sponsored by:www.uncommongoods.com/PERRY — Find something for everyone on your list and get 15% off!https://ariseforwomen.com — Get this 21-day video series from Covenant Eyes completely free! Follow the Ortlunds:https://www.instagram.com/rayortlund/https://www.instagram.com/janiortlund/https://www.threads.net/@rayortlundhttps://renewalministries.com/
How to Be a Christian During Election Season with Justin Giboney
Justin Giboney joins the Perrys for a conversation on politics. Justin is the co-founder of the AND Campaign, a Christian civic organization for raising civic literacy among Christians so that we can engage in a better way. He talks with the Perrys about the idea that our public witness doesn’t belong to either political party, and that parties are just tools, not identities. This Episode of With The Perrys is Sponsored by:https://liberty.edu/Perry — Get your application fee WAIVED when you start your future with Liberty University today!https://fieldofgreens.com — Get 15% of your first order and FREE rush shipping when you use promo code PERRY. Follow Justin and the AND Campaign:https://www.instagram.com/justinegiboneyhttps://www.instagram.com/andcampaignThe Church Politics Podcast Resources discussed in this episode:The Pour Over: https://signup.thepourover.org/The Free Press: https://www.thefp.com/Breaking Points (podcast)UnHerd (podcast)
Christian Endurance, Fashion, and People Pleasing (A Q&A Episode)
It’s been a minute since the Perrys have recorded a Q&A episode, but we’ve got one for you this week. Jackie and Preston start off deep, talking about enduring hard things as Christ followers, including experiencing true spiritual warfare. They discuss topics such as fashion and aesthetics, finding the right church, talking to your kids about other religions, and how to differentiate between kindness and people-pleasing.This episode of With The Perrys is sponsored by:https://magicspoon.com/PERRY — Get $5 off right now with code PERRY!https://ariseforwomen.com — Get this 21-day video series from Covenant Eyes completely free!
With The Perrys is a podcast with a whole lot of truth given in a short amount of time. Preston Perry and Jackie Hill Perry will bring their humor, honesty, and insight into conversations on everything from relationships and theology to politics, race, and parenting.