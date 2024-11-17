Relationship Killers | Cheat Codes (Finale) | Part 12 | Jerry & Tanisha Flowers
Yes, God got you out of Egypt... but now your wilderness season is so God can get the Egypt out of you!
--------
1:12:34
Where Did This Come From? | Therapy Thursday | Will Jackson
We must renounce every lie, every stronghold, and every curse that has passed through our family line. Declare today that every chain is broken, every stronghold is dismantled, and every curse is canceled by the blood of Jesus!
--------
1:01:14
Before You Do, After You Did Pt. 2 | Cheat Codes (Finale) | Part 11 | Jerry & Tanisha Flowers
Unhealthy singles breed unhealthy marriages and unhealthy marriages create unhealthy environments for the children.
--------
50:54
Why Do My Relationships Keep Failing? | Therapy Thursday | Jerry & Tanisha Flowers
Have you ever wondered why all of your relationships keep sinking? Why you keep drowning in pain and people-pleasing? It's important that we understand that you cannot make what was never God's will into being His will.
--------
47:49
I Have Grace For This | Dr. J. T. Flowers
God doesn't give us "grace" to fulfill the desires of our hearts, but He does provide "grace" to fulfill the desires of His heart. I have grace to endure!