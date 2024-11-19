Before you were formed in your mother’s womb, God knew you. In fact, He’s already planned out all of your days. He didn’t create you to be ordinary, average, and to just make it through life. Your best days are still ahead, and together we can make a difference in this world with the message of God's hope and love. To give visitJoelOsteen.com/GiveHope.God wants to refresh how you experience time in His Word! In this brand-new book, you’ll find 12 powerful lenses that will transform the way you read your Bible. Let our November offer show you How to Read Your Bible & Enjoy It https://bit.ly/4f5GjAY.
A Transfer Is Coming | Joel Osteen
God has already prepared favor and provision for your future. As you keep honoring Him, HIs blessings will overtake you.
Dealing With Ugly Situations | Joel Osteen
There is purpose in the pain. Trust God when you don’t understand. What you do in the ugly situations will determine if you come into all the good that God has for you. God wouldn’t have allowed that bad situation if He didn’t have something great coming.
Realign Your Focus to Stay on Course | Victoria Osteen
Let's set our focus on the important things in life. When you focus on honoring God and pursuing your destiny, you're setting yourself up for victory!
Living Under Divine Protection | Joel Osteen
It's easy to worry and live in fear, but you have to remember, you are never alone. As you keep God first place, He will keep you under HIs supernatural protection.
