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The Exorcist Files

Ryan Bethea, Fr. Carlos Martins
Religion & SpiritualityTrue Crime
The Exorcist Files
Latest episode

140 episodes

  • The Exorcist Files

    Father Martins Reopens The Yoga Case

    08/05/2026 | 47 mins.
    It is by far the most debated and contentious episode in the canon of Exorcist Files episodes. And for good reason. For many Yoga is a lifestyle and exorcise that confers real health benefits. For others it represents a spiritual practice that cannot be separated from its roots. In a return to the case file Father Martins breaks down why he believes it is an issue for Christians.

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    Timestamps:
    00:00 | Cold Open: A Serpent Spirit That Lives in Your Spine
    00:38 | The Most Controversial Case We Have Aired
    01:45 | The Paratrooper, and What Martins Will Not Argue With
    04:11 | Freemasonry Got a Declaration. Why Not This?
    06:27 | Jeremy the Firefighter: You Do Not Have To Mean It
    07:12 | Gym Clothes or Malice, a Door Is a Door
    08:41 | Awakened, a Primer: Gloria, Paul, and a Sunday Class
    09:48 | The Page Was Blank
    11:47 | Rolled Audio: Father David’s Voicemail
    12:59 | Pulling the Weed Versus Getting the Root
    15:44 | Feral Cat, Not Water Buffalo
    17:01 | Sponsor Break
    21:21 | Dr. Gallagher’s Parallel Case, and the Medical Caveat
    23:49 | The Church Walk Was a Diagnostic
    24:33 | Tree Pose, and a Demon That Gave Its Name
    25:59 | Rolled Audio: The Manifestation
    27:02 | Why They Crawl Like Snakes
    28:12 | Sponsor Break
    31:34 | A Rattlesnake Only Rattles When It Senses Danger
    33:03 | Two Different Injuries: Guilt and Rights
    36:28 | Was Skipping Mass the Real Door?
    37:39 | Was It Even a Yoga Demon?
    39:30 | Ten Exorcists Around a Kitchen Table
    40:40 | Yoga Did Not Invent Stretching
    42:43 | The Reddit Objection and the Cursed Object
    44:48 | Christian Yoga and Target Number One
    46:25 | Close: Go For a Walk
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  • The Exorcist Files

    The Holder's Downfall | The Eye of the Holder Case Revisited

    07/29/2026 | 56 mins.
    Ryan and Fr. Carlos Martins go back into the most popular and most frustrating case of season two. A teenager freed. A holder possessed. One unconfessed mortal sin that turned a scheduled exorcism into what Martins calls a failure worthy of J.R.R. Tolkien.
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    Timestamps
    0:00 Cold Open: The Cracked Photographs
    0:45 Back Into the Most Frustrating Case of Season Two
    1:31 “A Failure Worthy of Tolkien”
    2:39 Why an Exorcist Won't Hear His Own Team's Confessions
    5:25 How Do You Scare a Team Without Terrifying Them
    7:05 The Goof Named Gary
    9:02 The Mortal Sin in the Room
    12:16 Shame, and Why Confession Is Not a Deposition
    14:16 Sponsor Break: Casper and Forkful
    18:05 The Brilliant Deception: “Just Go Serve God”
    18:57 Would Contrition Alone Have Cleared Him
    20:49 Forgiven and Still Not Ready
    22:52 Emergency vs. Scheduled: “Tuesday at 11 a.m.”
    25:04 The Houston Foyer
    26:46 Did Father Wyatt Ask? On Trusting a Vetted Team
    28:33 Rolled Case Audio: “Hot Stuff”
    29:35 Sponsor Break: Exodus 90 and OneSkin
    33:05 Why the Room Missed It
    35:57 Justin: Abandonment, a Gang, and a Blood Oath
    38:42 Peons and Generals: Leviathan Takes the Room
    40:44 The YouTube Demonologists
    42:29 The Moment: Rolled Case Audio
    43:58 Demons Don't Jump
    45:50 Rolled Case Audio: “Renounce the Affair”
    46:38 Why Gary Is Harder Than Justin
    48:10 A Powerlifter in Full Manifestation
    49:16 He Walks Out, and St. Joseph's Rod Breaks in Three
    51:12 The Million-Dollar Question: What Happened to Gary
    52:16 “Gary's Name Is Not Gary”
    52:36 Who Belongs in the Room
    53:57 The Morals, and the Man Who Died in the Wrong Bed
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The Exorcist Files

    Fr. Carlos Martins on Relics, Holy Curses, and How God Actually Speaks

    07/23/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Fr. Carlos Martins opens the mailbag. In one sitting he takes on venerating relics, praying holy curses, biblically laying off people who feel like family, staying hopeful while single at 40, and how to tell God's voice from your own. Blunt, funny, and unsparing, the exorcist without a script.

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    Timestamps:
    0:00 | Cold open, “ask any demon”
    0:24 | Welcome to the Q&A
    1:08 | Closest calls in the exorcism room
    2:30 | Relic cards down the sleeves
    4:33 | Alessandro: murderer turned saint
    5:07 | Father’s perfect Sabbath
    6:18 | A Protestant’s honest question about relics
    8:52 | What a demon reveals about a relic
    10:24 | The object itself is holy
    11:21 | St. Anthony’s incorrupt tongue
    12:12 | Cowboy Collostrum and Wild Alaskan
    15:55 | Laying off people who feel like family
    18:27 | Holy curses vs. praying for enemies
    22:30 | The clinic that never turned a profit
    24:13 | “I’m 40 and single”
    27:58 | The three ugliest qualities
    29:17 | Exodus90 and Bubs Naturals
    31:10 | Does God grant the desire or remove it?
    34:29 | Inside Catholic premarital prep
    39:59 | “I heard the Lord say”
    42:26 | The echo test
    46:42 | How to deliver a hard word
    56:10 | What makes a great exorcist
    59:26 | No fear of the Prince of Darkness
    1:00:31 | Reconciliation after a friendship ends
    1:08:40 | Close: “stay demon free”

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The Exorcist Files

    The Greatest Lie Is That Something’s Wrong With You | Jamie Winship on The Exorcist Files

    07/16/2026 | 2h 16 mins.
    Jamie Winship spent 25 years hearing God’s voice in the hardest rooms
    on earth — as a beat cop, then across Iraq, Indonesia, the Sahara, and Jerusalem. He joins
    The Exorcist Files to name the enemy’s quietest weapon: the lie that something is wrong with you.
    Provision, false identity, and an angel with a sword.
    https://www.identityexchange.com/- Learn more about Jamie here.
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    Chapter:
    Cold open | 0:00
    Jamie Winship returns | 0:55
    The $800 in the newspaper | 2:42
    What God’s favor actually looks like | 8:52
    Broke in Indonesia, bananas on the beach | 17:08
    Power-fear vs. guilt-innocence | 32:30
    The glowing beds | 35:04
    Three biblical principles | 52:12
    The scarcity lie | 1:00:08
    “Is God disappointed in you?” | 1:13:40
    Live coaching: Ryan’s lie | 1:17:46
    Jamie’s killer lie | 1:24:47
    Learning to hear God as a cop | 1:29:08
    The angel with a sword | 1:47:11
    Five Muslim leaders in Texas | 1:54:32
    Think time and starting small | 2:10:33
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The Exorcist Files

    The Mason's Oath with Fr. Martins

    07/09/2026 | 48 mins.
    Adelaide never joined a lodge. She never took an oath. Her ancestor did — and something attached to that oath found her.
    In this rewind episode, Father Carlos Martins and Ryan Bethea open the case file on a woman whose affliction traced directly to ancestral Freemasonry. Father Martins walks through what the Masonic initiation oath actually says, explains why those words can effects across generations, and describes what liberation looked like for Adelaide — and why it only took two sessions.

    Follow us @theBethea and @exorcistfiles on IG

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    Join Exodus90 for their St. Michael's Lent Challenge starting August 12th. Go to https://Exodus90.com/exfiles for a free trial.

    Sign up for the Vault to support the show and get access to the dramatic episodes a day early! https://Exorcistfiles.supercast.com

    Follow us on IG at https://instragram.com/exorcistfiles and theBethea

    Chapters:
    0:00 | Intro + Light Summer Reading
    1:54 | The Case of Adelaide
    3:27 | Opening Clip: The Granddaughter
    4:31 | Do Demons Leave Evidence on Purpose?
    7:18 | Why Relics Work Against Them
    9:06 | What the Masonic Oath Actually Says
    11:18 | The Initiation Ritual
    13:20 | Ads: Cowboy Colostrum + Mars Men
    16:53 | The Oath as an Occult Act
    19:10 | Swearing on Behalf of Your Children
    22:20 | Can Masonic Oaths Affect Gut Health?
    23:47 | Adelaide’s Liberation
    24:31 | Patterns in Freemason Descendants
    25:35 | The Boy and His Father
    27:46 | Should Everyone Pray a Renunciation?
    29:15 | The Vatican’s Position on Freemasonry
    30:23 | Adelaide’s Clip: The Granddaughter Is Touched
    34:01 | Why the Manifestations Escalated
    37:27 | The Demon Overplayed His Hand
    38:30 | Adelaide: 10 Years Later
    39:43 | What To Do If You Suspect This
    41:24 | Father Martins’ Renunciation Prayer
    41:47 | The Broader Test: What Organizations Qualify?
    44:44 | What We Trade Truth For
    45:05 | Closing Prayer
    45:38 | Buy the Book
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About The Exorcist Files
For the last several years, the Catholic Church has noted an alarming increase in the number of exorcisms performed. And for some of the most disturbing and vicious cases of possession, one priest is often summoned. With almost two decades in ministry, renowned priest Father Carlos Martins has encountered evil in nearly every way imaginable. From Ouija boards and curses to witches and demonic pacts, Father Martins has battled the ancient serpent in many forms. The Exorcist Files are his stories.
Podcast website
Religion & SpiritualityTrue Crime

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