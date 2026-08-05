It is by far the most debated and contentious episode in the canon of Exorcist Files episodes. And for good reason. For many Yoga is a lifestyle and exorcise that confers real health benefits. For others it represents a spiritual practice that cannot be separated from its roots. In a return to the case file Father Martins breaks down why he believes it is an issue for Christians.



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Timestamps:

00:00 | Cold Open: A Serpent Spirit That Lives in Your Spine

00:38 | The Most Controversial Case We Have Aired

01:45 | The Paratrooper, and What Martins Will Not Argue With

04:11 | Freemasonry Got a Declaration. Why Not This?

06:27 | Jeremy the Firefighter: You Do Not Have To Mean It

07:12 | Gym Clothes or Malice, a Door Is a Door

08:41 | Awakened, a Primer: Gloria, Paul, and a Sunday Class

09:48 | The Page Was Blank

11:47 | Rolled Audio: Father David’s Voicemail

12:59 | Pulling the Weed Versus Getting the Root

15:44 | Feral Cat, Not Water Buffalo

17:01 | Sponsor Break

21:21 | Dr. Gallagher’s Parallel Case, and the Medical Caveat

23:49 | The Church Walk Was a Diagnostic

24:33 | Tree Pose, and a Demon That Gave Its Name

25:59 | Rolled Audio: The Manifestation

27:02 | Why They Crawl Like Snakes

28:12 | Sponsor Break

31:34 | A Rattlesnake Only Rattles When It Senses Danger

33:03 | Two Different Injuries: Guilt and Rights

36:28 | Was Skipping Mass the Real Door?

37:39 | Was It Even a Yoga Demon?

39:30 | Ten Exorcists Around a Kitchen Table

40:40 | Yoga Did Not Invent Stretching

42:43 | The Reddit Objection and the Cursed Object

44:48 | Christian Yoga and Target Number One

46:25 | Close: Go For a Walk

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