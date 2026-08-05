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140 episodes
- It is by far the most debated and contentious episode in the canon of Exorcist Files episodes. And for good reason. For many Yoga is a lifestyle and exorcise that confers real health benefits. For others it represents a spiritual practice that cannot be separated from its roots. In a return to the case file Father Martins breaks down why he believes it is an issue for Christians.
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Timestamps:
00:00 | Cold Open: A Serpent Spirit That Lives in Your Spine
00:38 | The Most Controversial Case We Have Aired
01:45 | The Paratrooper, and What Martins Will Not Argue With
04:11 | Freemasonry Got a Declaration. Why Not This?
06:27 | Jeremy the Firefighter: You Do Not Have To Mean It
07:12 | Gym Clothes or Malice, a Door Is a Door
08:41 | Awakened, a Primer: Gloria, Paul, and a Sunday Class
09:48 | The Page Was Blank
11:47 | Rolled Audio: Father David’s Voicemail
12:59 | Pulling the Weed Versus Getting the Root
15:44 | Feral Cat, Not Water Buffalo
17:01 | Sponsor Break
21:21 | Dr. Gallagher’s Parallel Case, and the Medical Caveat
23:49 | The Church Walk Was a Diagnostic
24:33 | Tree Pose, and a Demon That Gave Its Name
25:59 | Rolled Audio: The Manifestation
27:02 | Why They Crawl Like Snakes
28:12 | Sponsor Break
31:34 | A Rattlesnake Only Rattles When It Senses Danger
33:03 | Two Different Injuries: Guilt and Rights
36:28 | Was Skipping Mass the Real Door?
37:39 | Was It Even a Yoga Demon?
39:30 | Ten Exorcists Around a Kitchen Table
40:40 | Yoga Did Not Invent Stretching
42:43 | The Reddit Objection and the Cursed Object
44:48 | Christian Yoga and Target Number One
46:25 | Close: Go For a Walk
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- Ryan and Fr. Carlos Martins go back into the most popular and most frustrating case of season two. A teenager freed. A holder possessed. One unconfessed mortal sin that turned a scheduled exorcism into what Martins calls a failure worthy of J.R.R. Tolkien.
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Timestamps
0:00 Cold Open: The Cracked Photographs
0:45 Back Into the Most Frustrating Case of Season Two
1:31 “A Failure Worthy of Tolkien”
2:39 Why an Exorcist Won't Hear His Own Team's Confessions
5:25 How Do You Scare a Team Without Terrifying Them
7:05 The Goof Named Gary
9:02 The Mortal Sin in the Room
12:16 Shame, and Why Confession Is Not a Deposition
14:16 Sponsor Break: Casper and Forkful
18:05 The Brilliant Deception: “Just Go Serve God”
18:57 Would Contrition Alone Have Cleared Him
20:49 Forgiven and Still Not Ready
22:52 Emergency vs. Scheduled: “Tuesday at 11 a.m.”
25:04 The Houston Foyer
26:46 Did Father Wyatt Ask? On Trusting a Vetted Team
28:33 Rolled Case Audio: “Hot Stuff”
29:35 Sponsor Break: Exodus 90 and OneSkin
33:05 Why the Room Missed It
35:57 Justin: Abandonment, a Gang, and a Blood Oath
38:42 Peons and Generals: Leviathan Takes the Room
40:44 The YouTube Demonologists
42:29 The Moment: Rolled Case Audio
43:58 Demons Don't Jump
45:50 Rolled Case Audio: “Renounce the Affair”
46:38 Why Gary Is Harder Than Justin
48:10 A Powerlifter in Full Manifestation
49:16 He Walks Out, and St. Joseph's Rod Breaks in Three
51:12 The Million-Dollar Question: What Happened to Gary
52:16 “Gary's Name Is Not Gary”
52:36 Who Belongs in the Room
53:57 The Morals, and the Man Who Died in the Wrong Bed
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- Fr. Carlos Martins opens the mailbag. In one sitting he takes on venerating relics, praying holy curses, biblically laying off people who feel like family, staying hopeful while single at 40, and how to tell God's voice from your own. Blunt, funny, and unsparing, the exorcist without a script.
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Timestamps:
0:00 | Cold open, “ask any demon”
0:24 | Welcome to the Q&A
1:08 | Closest calls in the exorcism room
2:30 | Relic cards down the sleeves
4:33 | Alessandro: murderer turned saint
5:07 | Father’s perfect Sabbath
6:18 | A Protestant’s honest question about relics
8:52 | What a demon reveals about a relic
10:24 | The object itself is holy
11:21 | St. Anthony’s incorrupt tongue
12:12 | Cowboy Collostrum and Wild Alaskan
15:55 | Laying off people who feel like family
18:27 | Holy curses vs. praying for enemies
22:30 | The clinic that never turned a profit
24:13 | “I’m 40 and single”
27:58 | The three ugliest qualities
29:17 | Exodus90 and Bubs Naturals
31:10 | Does God grant the desire or remove it?
34:29 | Inside Catholic premarital prep
39:59 | “I heard the Lord say”
42:26 | The echo test
46:42 | How to deliver a hard word
56:10 | What makes a great exorcist
59:26 | No fear of the Prince of Darkness
1:00:31 | Reconciliation after a friendship ends
1:08:40 | Close: “stay demon free”
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The Greatest Lie Is That Something’s Wrong With You | Jamie Winship on The Exorcist Files07/16/2026 | 2h 16 mins.Jamie Winship spent 25 years hearing God’s voice in the hardest rooms
on earth — as a beat cop, then across Iraq, Indonesia, the Sahara, and Jerusalem. He joins
The Exorcist Files to name the enemy’s quietest weapon: the lie that something is wrong with you.
Provision, false identity, and an angel with a sword.
https://www.identityexchange.com/- Learn more about Jamie here.
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Chapter:
Cold open | 0:00
Jamie Winship returns | 0:55
The $800 in the newspaper | 2:42
What God’s favor actually looks like | 8:52
Broke in Indonesia, bananas on the beach | 17:08
Power-fear vs. guilt-innocence | 32:30
The glowing beds | 35:04
Three biblical principles | 52:12
The scarcity lie | 1:00:08
“Is God disappointed in you?” | 1:13:40
Live coaching: Ryan’s lie | 1:17:46
Jamie’s killer lie | 1:24:47
Learning to hear God as a cop | 1:29:08
The angel with a sword | 1:47:11
Five Muslim leaders in Texas | 1:54:32
Think time and starting small | 2:10:33
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- Adelaide never joined a lodge. She never took an oath. Her ancestor did — and something attached to that oath found her.
In this rewind episode, Father Carlos Martins and Ryan Bethea open the case file on a woman whose affliction traced directly to ancestral Freemasonry. Father Martins walks through what the Masonic initiation oath actually says, explains why those words can effects across generations, and describes what liberation looked like for Adelaide — and why it only took two sessions.
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Chapters:
0:00 | Intro + Light Summer Reading
1:54 | The Case of Adelaide
3:27 | Opening Clip: The Granddaughter
4:31 | Do Demons Leave Evidence on Purpose?
7:18 | Why Relics Work Against Them
9:06 | What the Masonic Oath Actually Says
11:18 | The Initiation Ritual
13:20 | Ads: Cowboy Colostrum + Mars Men
16:53 | The Oath as an Occult Act
19:10 | Swearing on Behalf of Your Children
22:20 | Can Masonic Oaths Affect Gut Health?
23:47 | Adelaide’s Liberation
24:31 | Patterns in Freemason Descendants
25:35 | The Boy and His Father
27:46 | Should Everyone Pray a Renunciation?
29:15 | The Vatican’s Position on Freemasonry
30:23 | Adelaide’s Clip: The Granddaughter Is Touched
34:01 | Why the Manifestations Escalated
37:27 | The Demon Overplayed His Hand
38:30 | Adelaide: 10 Years Later
39:43 | What To Do If You Suspect This
41:24 | Father Martins’ Renunciation Prayer
41:47 | The Broader Test: What Organizations Qualify?
44:44 | What We Trade Truth For
45:05 | Closing Prayer
45:38 | Buy the Book
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About The Exorcist Files
For the last several years, the Catholic Church has noted an alarming increase in the number of exorcisms performed. And for some of the most disturbing and vicious cases of possession, one priest is often summoned. With almost two decades in ministry, renowned priest Father Carlos Martins has encountered evil in nearly every way imaginable. From Ouija boards and curses to witches and demonic pacts, Father Martins has battled the ancient serpent in many forms. The Exorcist Files are his stories.Podcast website
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