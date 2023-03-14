Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Exorcist Files in the App
Listen to The Exorcist Files in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsReligion & Spirituality
The Exorcist Files

The Exorcist Files

Podcast The Exorcist Files
Podcast The Exorcist Files

The Exorcist Files

iHeartPodcasts
add
For the last several years, the Catholic Church has noted an alarming increase in the number of exorcisms performed. And for some of the most disturbing and vic... More
Religion & SpiritualityReligionTrue Crime
For the last several years, the Catholic Church has noted an alarming increase in the number of exorcisms performed. And for some of the most disturbing and vic... More

Available Episodes

5 of 13
  • BONUS Pt. 1 - Father Martins QnA
    A special bonus sit down where Father Martins answers questions sent in by our loyal listeners.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/30/2023
    28:04
  • Case #05 - All In Your Head - Pt. 2
    Father Martins battles Lena’s oppressor, and the power of relics is unveiled.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/24/2023
    50:11
  • Case #05 - All In Your Head - Pt. 1
    Demonic forces exploit a young girl's mental illness after a traumatic childhood wound.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/9/2023
    49:40
  • Case #04 - Infested
    A family begins to experience strange and violent disturbances in their home, forcing them to finally confront their past.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/27/2023
    50:43
  • Case #03- Spiritual Roulette- Pt. 2
    The lives of six friends begin to unravel after a fateful encounter with a Ouija board.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/14/2023
    38:53

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About The Exorcist Files

For the last several years, the Catholic Church has noted an alarming increase in the number of exorcisms performed. And for some of the most disturbing and vicious cases of possession, one priest is often summoned. With almost two decades in ministry, renowned priest Father Carlos Martins has encountered evil in nearly every way imaginable. From Ouija boards and curses to witches and demonic pacts, Father Martins has battled the ancient serpent in many forms. The Exorcist Files are his stories.

Podcast website

Listen to The Exorcist Files, LOGMC Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Exorcist Files

The Exorcist Files

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Exorcist Files: Podcasts in Family