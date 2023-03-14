The Exorcist Files
iHeartPodcasts
BONUS Pt. 1 - Father Martins QnA
A special bonus sit down where Father Martins answers questions sent in by our loyal listeners.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Case #05 - All In Your Head - Pt. 2
Father Martins battles Lena’s oppressor, and the power of relics is unveiled.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Case #05 - All In Your Head - Pt. 1
Demonic forces exploit a young girl's mental illness after a traumatic childhood wound.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Case #04 - Infested
A family begins to experience strange and violent disturbances in their home, forcing them to finally confront their past.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Case #03- Spiritual Roulette- Pt. 2
The lives of six friends begin to unravel after a fateful encounter with a Ouija board.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
About The Exorcist Files
For the last several years, the Catholic Church has noted an alarming increase in the number of exorcisms performed. And for some of the most disturbing and vicious cases of possession, one priest is often summoned. With almost two decades in ministry, renowned priest Father Carlos Martins has encountered evil in nearly every way imaginable. From Ouija boards and curses to witches and demonic pacts, Father Martins has battled the ancient serpent in many forms.
The Exorcist Files
