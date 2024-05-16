Powered by RND
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityThe Uncomfortable Truth
Listen to The Uncomfortable Truth in the App
Listen to The Uncomfortable Truth in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Uncomfortable Truth

Podcast The Uncomfortable Truth
The Uncomfortable Truth
Following Christ is not for the faint of heart. Striving to be a Kingdom man isn’t about packing up and taking a vacation. It’s about getting your mind right,...
Religion & Spirituality

Available Episodes

5 of 242
  • Whatever He’s Calling Me To Be | S6 E3
    Obie and Shawn sit down with Clay Bradshaw to talk real life mistakes, repentance, and reconciliation with God and what it means to be called into relationship with Him.
    --------  
    1:07:56
  • When Forgiveness Frees You | S6 E2
    Obie and Shane sit down with longtime friend Shelby Thomas, to talk about his life—cowboy things, the insidiousness of hate, unfaithfulness, forgiveness, and how the love of God overcomes.
    --------  
    42:04
  • Loving Your Teens When They’re Struggling | S6 E1
    How do you help your kids when they’re grappling with depression and loneliness and you only want their absolute best? Shane sits down with Hannah McCrory and her mom, Katherine, to learn from their life experience and how the Lord has brought victory.
    --------  
    54:41
  • How Do You Give Your Depression To God? | S5 E50
    Special guest Hannah McCrory discusses her story and experience with depression and how the Lord has worked in her life towards wholeness in this final episode of Season 5 of The Uncomfortable Truth.
    --------  
    1:15:11
  • Social Media and Life Purpose | S5 E49
    Shaun and Obie continue their time with Madison, talking Gen Z, social media, and seeking the Lord’s purpose in life.
    --------  
    22:00

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About The Uncomfortable Truth

Following Christ is not for the faint of heart. Striving to be a Kingdom man isn’t about packing up and taking a vacation. It’s about getting your mind right, your gear packed and heading into war. It’s more important now than ever before to stand up for what’s right and just in the eyes of the Lord and seek His Truth. This ain’t a cruise ship fellas, it’s a battle ship. So buckle up and get ready for the truth. The Uncomfortable Truth.
Podcast website

Listen to The Uncomfortable Truth, The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz) and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.10.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/6/2025 - 11:19:34 PM