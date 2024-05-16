Following Christ is not for the faint of heart. Striving to be a Kingdom man isn’t about packing up and taking a vacation. It’s about getting your mind right,...

Special guest Hannah McCrory discusses her story and experience with depression and how the Lord has worked in her life towards wholeness in this final episode of Season 5 of The Uncomfortable Truth.

How do you help your kids when they’re grappling with depression and loneliness and you only want their absolute best? Shane sits down with Hannah McCrory and her mom, Katherine, to learn from their life experience and how the Lord has brought victory.

Obie and Shawn sit down with Clay Bradshaw to talk real life mistakes, repentance, and reconciliation with God and what it means to be called into relationship with Him.

About The Uncomfortable Truth

Following Christ is not for the faint of heart. Striving to be a Kingdom man isn’t about packing up and taking a vacation. It’s about getting your mind right, your gear packed and heading into war. It’s more important now than ever before to stand up for what’s right and just in the eyes of the Lord and seek His Truth. This ain’t a cruise ship fellas, it’s a battle ship. So buckle up and get ready for the truth. The Uncomfortable Truth.