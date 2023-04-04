#184 – The One With All The Surprise Guests

Jen Wilkin, JT English, and Kyle Worley are joined by Dr. Gregg Allison, Jackie Hill Perry, Dr. Michael J. Kruger, Sam Allberry, and Jonathan T. Pennington.Questions Covered in This Episode:If we have the bible, why do we need creeds, confessions, and the writings of leaders, pastors, and theologians from church history?You've been traveling the country trying to direct people away from focusing on themselves and towards giving their attention to God, how is that going?What is our glory problem?What, in your opinion, is the most overlooked book in the New Testament and why should Christians spend time engaging with it?What has been the most helpful resource while studying Revelation?How would you encourage a Christian intimidated by confessing sin to other Christians?Why is it important that we read the bible not just for information, but for transformation?Helpful Definitions:The Bible: God's written word to us, His People. His revelation of Himself and His ways so that we might be rescued from sin and we may worship God in ways that please Him.Creeds and Confessions: Statements of faith that express what the church believes and is to believe based on the entirety of scripture.Writings of Leaders from Church History: Treasures of wisdom from the past. Help us to know what we are to do in terms of rightly interpreting the bible, how to put the Bible together in terms of affirming and defending sound doctrine, and how to correctly live out biblical instructions so as to fully please God in life and ministry.Guest Bios:Dr. Gregg Allison is Professor of Christian Theology at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and the author of many books: He is the author of Historical Theology: An Introduction to Christian Doctrine; Sojourners and Strangers: The Doctrine of the Church; Roman Catholic Theology and Practice: An Evangelical Assessment; The Holy Spirit (Theology for the People of God); Embodied: Living as Whole People in a Fractured World; 50 Core Truths of the Christian Faith.Jackie Hill Perry is an author, poet, bible teacher and hip-hop artist. She is the author of Gay Girl, Good God: The Story of Who I Was, and Who God Has Always Been and the bible study "Jude: Contending for the Faith in Today's Culture" and her most recent book: Holier than Thou: How God's holiness helps us trust him.Dr. Michael J. Kruger serves as the President and Samuel C. Patterson Professor of New Testament and Early Christianity at the Charlotte campus of Reformed Theological Seminary.Sam Allberry is a pastor, apologist, author and speaker. He is the author of a number of books, including Is God Anti-Gay?; What God Has to Say About Our Bodies; Why Does God Care Who I Sleep With?; and 7 Myths about Singleness.Jonathan T. Pennington is currently Professor of New Testament Interpretation at Southern Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky (USA). He is also the Spiritual Formation Pastor at Sojourn East and regularly speaks and teaches in churches all over the country.Resources Mentioned in This Episode:Romans 1, Revelation, James 5:16, 2 Corinthians 3:16-17Knowing Faith Episode #77 - The Holy Spirit with Gregg Allison"Canon Revisited" by Michael J Kruger"Revelation: A Shorter Commentary" by G. K. Beale"The Theology of the Book of Revelation" by Richard Bauckham"The Trinity in the Book of Revelation" by Brandon Smith"Come and See" by Jonathan Pennington