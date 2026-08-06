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453 episodes
- Season 17 of the Knowing Faith podcast begins on August 13th! In this episode, Jen Wilkin, JT English, and Kyle Worley give you a preview of what is to come in Season 17.
Questions Covered in This Episode:
What topics are we covering in Season 17?
How is the question episode format going?
How can I submit a question for this season?
How can I listen to episodes early?
What episode are you most looking forward to this season?
Resources Mentioned in this Episode:
Apple Podcast Review
Training the Church Patreon
Amazon affiliate links are used where appropriate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Thank you for supporting Knowing Faith.
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Support Training the Church and Become a Patron:
patreon.com/trainingthechurch
You can now receive your first seminary class for FREE from Midwestern Seminary after completing Lifeway’s Deep Discipleship curriculum, featuring JT, Jen and Kyle. Learn more at mbts.edu/deepdiscipleship.
To learn more about our sponsors please visit our sponsor page.
Editing and support by The Good Podcast Co.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Kyle Worley is joined by Shane Pruitt and Shelly Melia to discuss their book “Reaching Generation Alpha: A Ministry Guide for Discipling the Church Beyond the Screen.”
Questions Covered in This Episode:
Why Gen Alpha and why now?
Who is Gen Alpha?
How do we reach them with the gospel?
What are some misunderstandings of Gen Alpha?
Does the church strategically withdraw or strategically engage them?
What is the value of peer-to-peer and peer-to-adult relationships for Gen Alpha?
Have we overestimated the value of peer-to-peer relationships?
What is one way a family or the church can meaningfully engage in discipleship for Gen Alpha?
Guest Bio:
Shane Pruitt is the National Next Gen Director for the North American Mission Board. He and his wife, Kasi, reside in Rockwall, Texas, with their six children: Raygen, Harper, Titus, Morris, Elliot, and Glory. Shane has been in ministry for more than twenty years as a denominational leader, church planter, lead pastor, and student pastor. He holds a bachelor's degree in biblical studies, a master's degree in history, and a Ph.D. in clinical Christian counseling. Shane is also a traveling communicator, evangelist, and Bible teacher.
Shelly Melia serves as Associate Dean and Program Director for the Master of Arts in Children's Ministry and the Master of Arts in Family Ministry in the Graduate School of Ministry at Dallas Baptist University. She speaks throughout the nation at children’s and family ministry conferences. She is a repeat speaker at Lifeway’s ETCH, Children’s Pastor Conference, Heart of the Child, Early Childhood Christian Network, the Child Discipleship Forum, and D-6 Family Ministry conferences. She has been featured on podcasts with Lifeway and D-6 and been a speaker for Baptist conventions in Oklahoma, South Carolina, Louisiana, Georgia, Missouri, and Texas. She is a board member of the Disciple Leaders Network, served as the President of the Board for the Early Childhood Christian Network, and is a consultant for Single Parent Ministries.
Resources Mentioned in this Episode:
“Reaching Generation Alpha” by Shane Pruitt and Shelly Melia
Follow Us:
Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Website
Support Training the Church and Become a Patron:
patreon.com/trainingthechurch
You can now receive your first seminary class for FREE from Midwestern Seminary after completing Lifeway’s Deep Discipleship curriculum, featuring JT, Jen and Kyle. Learn more at mbts.edu/deepdiscipleship.
To learn more about our sponsors please visit our sponsor page.
Editing and support by The Good Podcast Co.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Kyle Worley is joined by Lauren & Tyler to discuss the story of “The Pilgrim’s Progress.”
Questions Covered in This Episode:
What is Lithos?
What is Pilgrims' Progress?
Why should everyone read it?
What is it an allegory for?
Why did the book's popularity fade?
Why is there a renewed interest?
Why would you tell a family that this story is worth their time?
What resources would you recommend are necessities for family discipleship?
Guest Bios:
Tyler Van Halteren founded Lithos Kids in 2020 after seeing the impact short bedtime stories had on his son. He is the author of the Little Pilgrim series as well as The Kingdom of God Bible Storybook. Canadian by birth, Tyler previously served as a pastor in rural Ontario and later as a Bible professor in Cambodia. His growing young family now resides in Canada. Tyler holds a M.Div. from The Master's Seminary.
Lauren Ducommun and her family served as missionaries in Indonesia before returning to Canada. She joined the team in 2020 and currently oversees our US warehouse, social media content, marketing, editing, and proofreading. She also modernized The Pilgrim's Progress: Legacy Edition and formatted Paradise Lost: Legacy Edition! Her family now resides near Fort Worth, Texas, where she works from home with her two kids, ages nine and thirteen.
Resources Mentioned in this Episode:
Lithos
“The Pilgrim's Progress” by John Bunyan
“Little Pilgrim’s Big Journey” by Tyler Van Halteren
Follow Us:
Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Website
Support Training the Church and Become a Patron:
patreon.com/trainingthechurch
You can now receive your first seminary class for FREE from Midwestern Seminary after completing Lifeway’s Deep Discipleship curriculum, featuring JT, Jen and Kyle. Learn more at mbts.edu/deepdiscipleship.
To learn more about our sponsors please visit our sponsor page.
Editing and support by The Good Podcast Co.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Kyle Worley discusses the importance of deep discipleship and how you can become a deep disciple.
Questions Covered in This Episode:
What is the discipleship crisis facing the church?
What is the goal of Christian living?
How does someone go deep in their discipleship?
What is the Deep Discipleship Program?
How do I access the program?
Resources Mentioned in this Episode:
Deep Discipleship Program
Follow Us:
Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Website
Support Training the Church and Become a Patron:
patreon.com/trainingthechurch
You can now receive your first seminary class for FREE from Midwestern Seminary after completing Lifeway’s Deep Discipleship curriculum, featuring JT, Jen and Kyle. Learn more at mbts.edu/deepdiscipleship.
To learn more about our sponsors please visit our sponsor page.
Editing and support by The Good Podcast Co.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Jen Wilkin, JT English, and Kyle Worley talk about Jen’s new book about aging, “Dust to Dust.”
Questions Covered in This Episode:
Why did you write this book?
What does the Bible have to say about aging? Did you learn anything new?
What is a false story?
How do we view our bodies?
What is the purpose of our bodies?
What are two ditches people can tend to fall into when they think about their bodies?
Is there a connection between age and wisdom?
What has your personal experience been in “personal time” and caregiving?
Is all of life caregiving?
How do we view caregiving differently with infants than with the elderly?
Has the Lord left us to guess how to age?
Resources Mentioned in this Episode:
James 1
“Dust to Dust” by Jen Wilkin
Amazon affiliate links are used where appropriate. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases, thank you for supporting Knowing Faith.
Follow Us:
Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Website
Support Training the Church and Become a Patron:
patreon.com/trainingthechurch
You can now receive your first seminary class for FREE from Midwestern Seminary after completing Lifeway’s Deep Discipleship curriculum, featuring JT, Jen and Kyle. Learn more at mbts.edu/deepdiscipleship.
To learn more about our sponsors please visit our sponsor page.
Editing and support by The Good Podcast Co.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Knowing Faith
The Christian faith is not mindless or irrational. Knowing Faith is a podcast exploring how our faith is founded upon Scripture. We believe the Bible is for everyone and are committed to helping the Church understand where their faith is rooted. Hosted by Jen Wilkin, JT English and Kyle Worley, this podcast dives into Christian story, belief, and practice in a way that is accessible to everyone.Podcast website
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