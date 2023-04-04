#183 – Salvation: Glorification with Patrick Schreiner
Jen Wilkin, JT English, and Kyle Worley are joined by Dr. Patrick Schreiner to continue talking about the doctrine of salvation by looking specifically at the doctrine of glorification. Questions Covered in This Episode:Where does glorification fit into the doctrine of salvation?When you first think of glorification, what comes to mind?What is the doctrine of glorification?How much of glorification is tied to the good rule and reign of humanity over all things?What are we saved to?Is being full of the Holy Spirit better than what Adam and Eve had in the garden?Isn't my humanity bad?Is glorification just cosmetic or individual?You just finished a book on the Transfiguration, is that a picture of glorification?What is the path to glorification?Why do Moses and Elijah appear in the Transfiguration?During the Transfiguration, is this Moses' first time to enter the Promised Land?Why is the doctrine of glorification good news?How is creation glorified? How are freedom and glorification tied together?Helpful Definitions:Glory: Heaviness or weightiness, usually describes who God is.Glorified: Entering or re-entering that perfect whole state of what it means to be in the image of God.Guest Bio:Dr. Patrick Schreiner is the Director of the Residency PhD program and Associate Professor of New Testament and Biblical Theology at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He is the author of a number of books, including a commentary on Acts, The Visual Word: An Illustrated Guide to the New Testament Books, The Mission of the Triune God: A Theology of Acts, The Body of Jesus: A Spatial Analysis of the Kingdom in Matthew, The Kingdom of God and the Glory of the Cross, Matthew, Disciple and Scribe: The First Gospel and Its Portrait of Jesus, and The Ascension of Christ: Recovering a Neglected Doctrine. He is married to Hannah and they have four children. You can follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.Resources Mentioned in This Episode:Romans 8:30, 2 Corinthians 3:18, 1 Corinthians 15, Romans 8, Colossians 1, Genesis 1:27, Romans 1, Romans 3:23, 1 Corinthians 1:15-20, Genesis 1-3, 1 John 3:2, Mark 9:3, 2 Peter 1:17, Exodus 33, 1 Kings 19, 2 Corinthians 4:17"Conformed to the Image of His Son" by Haley Goranson Jacob