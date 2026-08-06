Kyle Worley is joined by Shane Pruitt and Shelly Melia to discuss their book “Reaching Generation Alpha: A Ministry Guide for Discipling the Church Beyond the Screen.”



Questions Covered in This Episode:



Why Gen Alpha and why now?



Who is Gen Alpha?



How do we reach them with the gospel?



What are some misunderstandings of Gen Alpha?



Does the church strategically withdraw or strategically engage them?



What is the value of peer-to-peer and peer-to-adult relationships for Gen Alpha?



Have we overestimated the value of peer-to-peer relationships?



What is one way a family or the church can meaningfully engage in discipleship for Gen Alpha?



Guest Bio:



Shane Pruitt is the National Next Gen Director for the North American Mission Board. He and his wife, Kasi, reside in Rockwall, Texas, with their six children: Raygen, Harper, Titus, Morris, Elliot, and Glory. Shane has been in ministry for more than twenty years as a denominational leader, church planter, lead pastor, and student pastor. He holds a bachelor's degree in biblical studies, a master's degree in history, and a Ph.D. in clinical Christian counseling. Shane is also a traveling communicator, evangelist, and Bible teacher.



Shelly Melia serves as Associate Dean and Program Director for the Master of Arts in Children's Ministry and the Master of Arts in Family Ministry in the Graduate School of Ministry at Dallas Baptist University. She speaks throughout the nation at children’s and family ministry conferences. She is a repeat speaker at Lifeway’s ETCH, Children’s Pastor Conference, Heart of the Child, Early Childhood Christian Network, the Child Discipleship Forum, and D-6 Family Ministry conferences. She has been featured on podcasts with Lifeway and D-6 and been a speaker for Baptist conventions in Oklahoma, South Carolina, Louisiana, Georgia, Missouri, and Texas. She is a board member of the Disciple Leaders Network, served as the President of the Board for the Early Childhood Christian Network, and is a consultant for Single Parent Ministries.



Resources Mentioned in this Episode:



“Reaching Generation Alpha” by Shane Pruitt and Shelly Melia



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