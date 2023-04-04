Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Knowing Faith

Podcast Knowing Faith
Kyle Worley, JT English, Jen Wilkin
The Christian faith is not mindless or irrational. Knowing Faith is a podcast exploring how our faith is founded upon Scripture. We believe the Bible is for eve... More
Available Episodes

  • #185 – Salvation: Cosmic Restoration
    Jen Wilkin, JT English, and Kyle Worley discuss what cosmic restoration is and why it is important. Questions Covered in This Episode:Why is this a neglected aspect of the doctrine of salvation?What is cosmic restoration?What are the two extreme views of cosmic restoration?How is cosmic restoration accomplished?Isn’t all this going to burn up anyways? Why does God care about the world?Why is the idea of Gnosticism so popular?Will there be dinosaurs in heaven?What is going to happen and why is this good news?Helpful Definitions:Cosmic Restoration: All of God's creation; both spiritual and physical, is going to experience true delight in the presence of God.Resources Mentioned in This Episode:Ephesians 1:9-10, Revelation 21:1-6“Grounded in Heaven” by Mike AllenAffiliate links are used where appropriate. We earn from qualifying purchases, thank you for supporting Training the Church.Sponsors:Are you ready to take your next step in theological training? Consider Midwestern Seminary and how our For the Church vision can equip you through formal theological education or one of our many free training resources we offer. Learn more about how to get started at www.mbts.edu/knowingfaithFollow Us:Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | WebsiteOur Sister Podcasts:The Family Discipleship Podcast | Confronting Christianity | Starting PlaceSupport Training the Church and Become a Patron:patreon.com/trainingthechurch
    4/27/2023
    30:41
  • #184 – The One With All The Surprise Guests
    Jen Wilkin, JT English, and Kyle Worley are joined by Dr. Gregg Allison, Jackie Hill Perry, Dr. Michael J. Kruger, Sam Allberry, and Jonathan T. Pennington.Questions Covered in This Episode:If we have the bible, why do we need creeds, confessions, and the writings of leaders, pastors, and theologians from church history?You've been traveling the country trying to direct people away from focusing on themselves and towards giving their attention to God, how is that going?What is our glory problem?What, in your opinion, is the most overlooked book in the New Testament and why should Christians spend time engaging with it?What has been the most helpful resource while studying Revelation?How would you encourage a Christian intimidated by confessing sin to other Christians?Why is it important that we read the bible not just for information, but for transformation?Helpful Definitions:The Bible: God’s written word to us, His People. His revelation of Himself and His ways so that we might be rescued from sin and we may worship God in ways that please Him.Creeds and Confessions: Statements of faith that express what the church believes and is to believe based on the entirety of scripture.Writings of Leaders from Church History: Treasures of wisdom from the past. Help us to know what we are to do in terms of rightly interpreting the bible, how to put the Bible together in terms of affirming and defending sound doctrine, and how to correctly live out biblical instructions so as to fully please God in life and ministry.Guest Bios:Dr. Gregg Allison is Professor of Christian Theology at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and the author of many books: He is the author of Historical Theology: An Introduction to Christian Doctrine; Sojourners and Strangers: The Doctrine of the Church; Roman Catholic Theology and Practice: An Evangelical Assessment; The Holy Spirit (Theology for the People of God); Embodied: Living as Whole People in a Fractured World; 50 Core Truths of the Christian Faith.Jackie Hill Perry is an author, poet, bible teacher and hip-hop artist. She is the author of Gay Girl, Good God: The Story of Who I Was, and Who God Has Always Been and the bible study “Jude: Contending for the Faith in Today’s Culture” and her most recent book: Holier than Thou: How God’s holiness helps us trust him.Dr. Michael J. Kruger serves as the President and Samuel C. Patterson Professor of New Testament and Early Christianity at the Charlotte campus of Reformed Theological Seminary.Sam Allberry is a pastor, apologist, author and speaker. He is the author of a number of books, including Is God Anti-Gay?; What God Has to Say About Our Bodies; Why Does God Care Who I Sleep With?; and 7 Myths about Singleness.Jonathan T. Pennington is currently Professor of New Testament Interpretation at Southern Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky (USA). He is also the Spiritual Formation Pastor at Sojourn East and regularly speaks and teaches in churches all over the country.Resources Mentioned in This Episode:Romans 1, Revelation, James 5:16, 2 Corinthians 3:16-17Knowing Faith Episode #77 - The Holy Spirit with Gregg Allison“Canon Revisited” by Michael J Kruger“Revelation: A Shorter Commentary” by G. K. Beale“The Theology of the Book of Revelation” by Richard Bauckham“The Trinity in the Book of Revelation” by Brandon Smith“Come and See” by Jonathan PenningtonAffiliate links are used where appropriate. We earn from qualifying purchases, thank you for supporting Training the Church.Sponsors:Are you ready to take your next step in theological training? Consider Midwestern Seminary and how our For the Church vision can equip you through formal theological education or one of our many free training resources we offer. Learn more about how to get started at www.mbts.edu/knowingfaithFollow Us:Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | WebsiteOur Sister Podcasts:The Family Discipleship Podcast | Confronting Christianity | Starting PlaceSupport Training the Church and Become a Patron:patreon.com/trainingthechurch
    4/20/2023
    56:35
  • #183 – Salvation: Glorification with Patrick Schreiner
    Jen Wilkin, JT English, and Kyle Worley are joined by Dr. Patrick Schreiner to continue talking about the doctrine of salvation by looking specifically at the doctrine of glorification. Questions Covered in This Episode:Where does glorification fit into the doctrine of salvation?When you first think of glorification, what comes to mind?What is the doctrine of glorification?How much of glorification is tied to the good rule and reign of humanity over all things?What are we saved to?Is being full of the Holy Spirit better than what Adam and Eve had in the garden?Isn’t my humanity bad?Is glorification just cosmetic or individual?You just finished a book on the Transfiguration, is that a picture of glorification?What is the path to glorification?Why do Moses and Elijah appear in the Transfiguration?During the Transfiguration, is this Moses’ first time to enter the Promised Land?Why is the doctrine of glorification good news?How is creation glorified? How are freedom and glorification tied together?Helpful Definitions:Glory: Heaviness or weightiness, usually describes who God is.Glorified: Entering or re-entering that perfect whole state of what it means to be in the image of God.Guest Bio:Dr. Patrick Schreiner is the Director of the Residency PhD program and Associate Professor of New Testament and Biblical Theology at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He is the author of a number of books, including a commentary on Acts, The Visual Word: An Illustrated Guide to the New Testament Books, The Mission of the Triune God: A Theology of Acts, The Body of Jesus: A Spatial Analysis of the Kingdom in Matthew, The Kingdom of God and the Glory of the Cross, Matthew, Disciple and Scribe: The First Gospel and Its Portrait of Jesus,  and The Ascension of Christ: Recovering a Neglected Doctrine. He is married to Hannah and they have four children. You can follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.Resources Mentioned in This Episode:Romans 8:30, 2 Corinthians 3:18, 1 Corinthians 15, Romans 8, Colossians 1, Genesis 1:27, Romans 1, Romans 3:23, 1 Corinthians 1:15-20, Genesis 1-3, 1 John 3:2, Mark 9:3, 2 Peter 1:17, Exodus 33, 1 Kings 19, 2 Corinthians 4:17“Conformed to the Image of His Son” by Haley Goranson JacobAffiliate links are used where appropriate. We earn from qualifying purchases, thank you for supporting Training the Church.Sponsors:Are you ready to take your next step in theological training? Consider Midwestern Seminary and how our For the Church vision can equip you through formal theological education or one of our many free training resources we offer. Learn more about how to get started at www.mbts.edu/knowingfaithFollow Us:Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | WebsiteOur Sister Podcasts:The Family Discipleship Podcast | Confronting Christianity | Starting PlaceSupport Training the Church and Become a Patron:patreon.com/trainingthechurch
    4/13/2023
    32:20
  • #182 – Biblical Literacy: A State of the Union with Jason Allen
    Jen Wilkin, JT English, and Kyle Worley are joined by Dr. Jason K. Allen of Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary to have a conversation about biblical literacy and the relationship between the seminary institution and the local church.Questions Covered in This Episode:Could you share a bit about Midwestern’s journey over the last ten years?What have you learned about recovering the beauty of an institution for the good of its participants?How is the biblical literacy project going? What are we learning? What seems to be working? What are the hurdles?What does a healthy relationship look like between a seminary institution and the local church?Why is it crucial for us as Christians to be people of the book? Doesn’t Jesus chastise the Pharisees that they care too much about biblical literacy?How crucial is it that the pastors and church leaders that Midwestern sends out are leaders who value biblical literacy in their churches?Guest Bio:Dr. Jason K. Allen serves as the fifth president of Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, in Kansas City, MO. Dr. Allen serves the institution in the classroom, as professor for preaching and pastoral ministry. More broadly, he serves the church through his preaching and writing ministries as well. He is the author of several books including but not limited to; The SBC & the 21st Century and Discerning Your Call to Ministry. Dr. Allen regularly posts essays on his website, jasonkallen.com and hosts a weekly podcast, “Preaching & Preachers.”Resources Mentioned in This Episode:1 Peter 2:4-10“Turnaround” by Jason K. AllenFor the Church InstituteAffiliate links are used where appropriate. We earn from qualifying purchases, thank you for supporting Training the Church.Sponsors:Are you ready to take your next step in theological training? Consider Midwestern Seminary and how our For the Church vision can equip you through formal theological education or one of our many free training resources we offer. Learn more about how to get started at www.mbts.edu/knowingfaithFollow Us:Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | WebsiteOur Sister Podcasts:The Family Discipleship Podcast | Confronting Christianity | Starting PlaceSupport Training the Church and Become a Patron:patreon.com/trainingthechurch
    4/6/2023
    35:05
  • After The Fact: Spurgeon's View on Soteriology with Geoff Chang
    Kyle Worley is joined by Geoff Chang to answer the question; what would we find interesting about Spurgeon’s views on the doctrine of salvation?Questions Covered in This Episode:What would we find interesting about Spurgeon’s views on the doctrine of salvation?Can someone be both evangelistic and Calvinist in their doctrine? And was Spurgeon unique in his ability to live between those two movements?If someone wants to learn from Spurgeon and his views on salvation, what is the one area that you would point them to in his teaching and his doctrine?What is going on at the Spurgeon Library?Guest Bio:Geoff Chang serves as Assistant Professor of Church History and Historical Theology and the Curator of the Spurgeon Library. He is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin (B.B.A.), The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary (M.Div.), and Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary (Ph.D.). He also serves the Book Review Editor for History & Historical Theology at Themelios, the academic journal for The Gospel Coalition. He is the volume editor of The Lost Sermons of C.H. Spurgeon Volumes 5, 6, and 7 and the author of Spurgeon the Pastor: Recovering a Biblical and Theological Vision for Ministry. He is married to Stephanie and they have three children. You can follow him on Facebook and Twitter.Resources Mentioned in This Episode:Knowing Faith After The Fact: Spurgeon and the Trinity with Dr. Geoff Chang“The Soul Winner” by Charles Spurgeon“Evangelism and the Sovereignty of God” by J. I. Packer“Spurgeon V. Hyper-Calvinism” by Iain H MurrayAffiliate links are used where appropriate. We earn from qualifying purchases, thank you for supporting Training the Church.Sponsors:Are you ready to take your next step in theological training? Consider Midwestern Seminary and how our For the Church vision can equip you through formal theological education or one of our many free training resources we offer. Learn more about how to get started at www.mbts.edu/knowingfaithFollow Us:Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Website
    4/4/2023
    8:38

About Knowing Faith

The Christian faith is not mindless or irrational. Knowing Faith is a podcast exploring how our faith is founded upon Scripture. We believe the Bible is for everyone and are committed to helping the Church understand where their faith is rooted. Hosted by Jen Wilkin, JT English and Kyle Worley, this podcast dives into Christian story, belief and practice in a way that is accessible to everyone.
