Impact the World with Lee Harris

We All Have Psychic Abilities—How To Tap Into Yours | Dallisa Hocking

Dallisa Hocking, a 5th-generation psychic, has made matters of the heart, living authentically, and teaching people how to elevate their own purpose and peace her core mission. She uses both her spiritual and intuitive principles to coach individuals and groups to get to the root of their fear, scarcity mindset, and self-sabotaging beliefs and acts as a powerful guide for those seeking to deeply transform their old ways of being.Timestamps:(05:23) How Dallisa’s psychic gifts arrived in 2015.(13:32) How her Vegas show came about.(21:25) What she thinks will surprise people about the next five years.(28:17) Her thoughts on some people’s fear of the use of AI.(32:51) What compelled Dallisa to create the tarot masterclass.(44:21) How her gifts affected her dating life.(50:34) Why Dallisa thinks she incarnated at this time with these gifts.To learn more about Dallisa's work, visit https://spiritandspark.com/To receive half off your first two months in The Portal: https://www.leeharrisenergy.com/offers/kG9AyzLG?coupon_code=IMPACT2025