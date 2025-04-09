Impact the World with Lee Harris

We All Have Psychic Abilities—How To Tap Into Yours | Dallisa Hocking
Dallisa Hocking, a 5th-generation psychic, has made matters of the heart, living authentically, and teaching people how to elevate their own purpose and peace her core mission. She uses both her spiritual and intuitive principles to coach individuals and groups to get to the root of their fear, scarcity mindset, and self-sabotaging beliefs and acts as a powerful guide for those seeking to deeply transform their old ways of being.Timestamps:(05:23) How Dallisa’s psychic gifts arrived in 2015.(13:32) How her Vegas show came about.(21:25) What she thinks will surprise people about the next five years.(28:17) Her thoughts on some people’s fear of the use of AI.(32:51) What compelled Dallisa to create the tarot masterclass.(44:21) How her gifts affected her dating life.(50:34) Why Dallisa thinks she incarnated at this time with these gifts.To learn more about Dallisa's work, visit https://spiritandspark.com/To receive half off your first two months in The Portal: https://www.leeharrisenergy.com/offers/kG9AyzLG?coupon_code=IMPACT2025
55:28
April 2025 Energy Update
In this episode, enjoy Lee's hugely popular monthly Energy Update where he takes the pulse of what's going on energetically, emotionally, and psychologically. Read the full text of this update here: https://www.leeharrisenergy.com/april-2025-energy-updateSubscribe to Lee's channel so you can always stay up to date on his latest free videos: https://youtube.com/subscription_cent...Timestamps:01:13 - NEW AND PROPULSIVE BEGINNINGS05:45 - JAGGED TRUTHS IN THE SELF AND GLOBALLY09:42 - SHARP AND HEIGHTENED AWARENESS 12:37 - ENERGETIC HIGHS 15:34 - THE CHAOS ENGINE OF THE MULTIDIMENSIONAL WORLD19:02 - WHO ARE WE NOW AND WHO ARE YOU? 22:18 - SELF-REGULATION CHALLENGES AND RESETS 24:48 - THE PSYCHIC AND TELEPATHIC BECOMING LOUDER ON EARTH
33:19
Overcoming Self-Doubt & The Hidden Messages | Davor Bozic
Davor Bozic is a visionary Slovenian artist whose creative mastery weaves through the worlds of pop music, television, film, and theater. Since 2012, he has worked closely with Lee to compose a vast catalog of soul-stirring music under the Golden World Music record label. A seeker and philosopher at heart, Davor has a profound passion for oneness consciousness. Through his music, he channels healing frequencies that uplift the soul, balance the body, and open portals to higher realms.His 2025 debut solo piano album, CONTEMPLATION, allows listeners to experience the healing power of music through eight evocative piano compositions that will carry the soul and fill the heart and physical space with Light, Balance, Growth, Compassion, Strength, Wisdom, Guidance, and Connection.Timestamps:(01:43) The creative process behind the album.(03:08) How the music offers emotional support and shifts your state of being. (07:15) Davor’s feelings about sharing his first solo piano album with the world. (08:44) The inspiration behind the album’s name, Contemplation. (11:00) The hidden messages woven into Davor's music. To learn more about Davor's work: https://www.davorbozicmusic.com/To order your copy of Contemplation: https://goldenworldmusic.com/collections/contemplation/products/pre-order-contemplation-digital-album?variant=47250079580402
14:49
Exploring The Future Human | Regina Meredith
Regina Meredith is an award-winning journalist, author, and host of Gaia TV’s Open Minds. A dedicated truth-seeker, she has spent decades exploring esoteric and hidden sciences, helping others recognize and reshape the influences on their reality—ultimately empowering them to make more sovereign choices.In Lee’s new book, The Future Human, Regina facilitates a series of profound conversations between herself and Lee’s guides, the Z’s. Together, they explore themes such as relationships, gender dynamics, and societal systems, offering fresh perspectives on our collective transformation.Timestamps:(1:27) How and why the book came about.(7:20) The synchronicity around the recording studio and the effect the channels had on Lee and Regina.(11:53) How time is moving fast and timelines are changing so quickly.(21:22) The role AI will play in the future and how it will develop through the heart.(28:09) The Z's perspective on how long it will take for war to become obsolete on the planet.(37:45) The inner workings of Lee and Regina's friendship in the context of masculine and feminine roles in the future. (42:49) The Z's channel.To learn more about Regina's work: https://reginameredith.comRead more and purchase your copy of The Future Human: https://www.leeharrisenergy.com/books*This show was recorded in August 2024
1:02:29
Why Authenticity Matters Now More Than Ever | Alex Ferrari
Alex Ferrari is the host and founder of the spiritual platform Next Level Soul and a visionary filmmaker. Driven by a profound quest for deeper understanding and spiritual enrichment, Alex launched Next Level Soul—a platform dedicated to illuminating the path toward self-discovery and higher consciousness. Through engaging dialogues with luminaries from diverse fields, Alex unravels the profound mysteries of existence, offering insights that challenge, inspire, and transform.In this engaging conversation, Lee and Alex explore:(03:26) How Alex uses his show as a litmus test of what is happening in the world.(16:43) When he had a "Come to Connie" moment with his friend and spiritual channeler, Connie.(20:04) How he still has imposter syndrome.(34:00) His mission to bring his interviews to a new audience.(35:29) What he is working on now and his new spiritual streaming service, Next Level Soul TV.Links:To learn more about his work: www.nextlevelsoul.comNext Level Soul TV: www.nextlevelsoul.tvYouTube: www.youtube.com/@NextLevelSoulWisdom From Beyond Virtual Summit: https://nextlevelsoul.com/events-wisdom-from-beyond/ Use code: ITWSOUL for $100 off the full price of Lee's Soul Magic La Jolla immersive in-person experience, July 7 - 12, 2025.
