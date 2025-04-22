Following God's Voice with Jamie Winship

Obedience is better than sacrifice.” We hear that a lot in Scripture—but what happens when obedience to God puts your career, your reputation, or even someone else's safety on the line? In this episode of Heaven Meets Earth, we dive into the incredible true story of Jamie Winship, a former police officer who asked God to lead him in his work through real-time conversations with the Holy Spirit and Scripture. What followed was both deeply rewarding and wildly unexpected—success on the job, but also a State Department investigation and suspension from the force. Hosts Ryan Bethea and Abigail Robertson walk with Jamie through the highs and lows of what it really looks like to follow God's voice in the real world—and they also invite you into that journey. Because the same God who spoke to Jamie… is still speaking today. Tune in and be encouraged—you were made to hear Him too. ► Sign-up here to get notified whenever a new episode comes out: https://cbn.com/lp/heaven-meets-earth