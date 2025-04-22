Obedience is better than sacrifice.” We hear that a lot in Scripture—but what happens when obedience to God puts your career, your reputation, or even someone else's safety on the line?
In this episode of Heaven Meets Earth, we dive into the incredible true story of Jamie Winship, a former police officer who asked God to lead him in his work through real-time conversations with the Holy Spirit and Scripture. What followed was both deeply rewarding and wildly unexpected—success on the job, but also a State Department investigation and suspension from the force.
Hosts Ryan Bethea and Abigail Robertson walk with Jamie through the highs and lows of what it really looks like to follow God's voice in the real world—and they also invite you into that journey. Because the same God who spoke to Jamie… is still speaking today.
Tune in and be encouraged—you were made to hear Him too.
Heaven Meets Earth on 4.21
On April 21st, the Heaven Meets Earth Podcast launches. Featuring interviews with some of today's most interesting Christian leaders, listeners will hear incredible testimonies of God fulfilling his promises through miraculous healings, angelic encounters, radical reconciliation and financial provision. Subscribe today wherever you get your podcasts.
