Since June of 2024, the last time we released an episode, John MacArthur's been in and out of the hospital, dealing with one medical crisis after another. By God's grace, and thanks to the subject of this episode, technology, his health is improving and he is still faithfully pastoring Grace Community Church. As Pastor John recovered at home the weeks before this episode, he spoke to us about the gift of medical technology that preserved his life, and he described how technology has always been part of his ministry. He also offers a series of profound lessons on how every pastor, and every Christian, can extract the most blessing from the technology imbedded in God's creation.
Episode 7: Aimee and Joni
Over the past century, the charismatic movement swept the globe, promising a deeper connection with God, spiritual blessing at every turn, and lots of cash for anyone with enough faith. How did this movement begin? And how has it changed over the decades? This episode answers those questions as it tells the story of one of the movement’s founders and most famous leaders. Then, we’ll tell another story about a woman who rejected the movement and found salvation outside it. Finally, we’ll look at why John MacArthur’s been such a critic of the all the charismatic chaos—even though friends he will one day see in heaven are part of it. John will show us the fatal flaw at the center of the movement and what the true gospel teaches us about faith, revelation from God, and true satisfaction. SHOW NOTES:Aimee Semple McPherson opening Angelus Temple: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PQZcCXFCMUAimee Semple McPherson: A Biographical Documentary https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msMJNVC9ABg&t=27sAimee Semple McPherson enters Vaudeville 1933: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UBcZmDARtQKathryn Kuhlman healing an ear clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_bRo9WlvP7QKathryn Kuhlman's program "I Believe in Miracles": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HlOpQPRES9Y&list=PLeFnuFC8ZqJvm98Pta_hI-Asx_xqSF9v6Joni Eareckson Tada's testimony: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VVXJ8GyLgt0 John MacArthur Sermons cited in this episode:https://www.gty.org/library/sermons-library/TM13-1https://www.gty.org/library/sermons-library/80-329/jesus-plus-nothing-equals-everything
Episode 6: Eschatology
Of all the theological categories in the Bible, eschatology—the study of things pertaining to the end—may be the most neglected. Otherwise sound and biblical teachers often avoid the topic either because they don’t think the Bible is clear about how the world will end or they don’t think it matters. Through his decades of ministry, John MacArthur has never shied away from teaching the entire Bible, including the prophetic parts. This episode explores what MacArthur actually believes about things to come. We’ll join host Austin Duncan at the porch of the Gloria hotel in Jerusalem where he asks several Bible scholars about Israel's role in the end times. We’ll also see what an Irish theologian named Darby, Kirk Cameron, and the word leaky have to do with the end of the world and your final days. See why Christians can, and must, live with hope. SHOW NOTESCrawford Gibben on the “Saints & Scholars Podcast” hosted by Andrew Curry https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/saintsandscholars/episodes/What-will-we-do-with-John-Nelson-Darby-evco49/a-a5aqe4m John MacArthur sermons referenced in this episode:https://www.gty.org/library/sermons-library/53-9/the-coming-man-of-sin-part-3https://www.gty.org/library/questions/QA010/with-regard-to-dispensationalism-where-exactly-do-you-standhttps://www.gty.org/library/sermons-library/70-16/bible-questions-and-answers-part-44https://www.gty.org/library/sermons-library/1324/will-the-church-go-through-the-tribulation-part-1“Why Every Self-Respecting Calvinist is a Premillenialist” https://www.gracechurch.org/sermons/332https://www.gracechurch.org/sermons/20910
Episode 5: John MacArthur is My Youth Pastor
Over his 55 years as a pastor—and counting—John MacArthur has ministered to thousands of young people. Today, his ministry continues to provide profound value for teenagers and twenty-somethings. Why is that? What does he understand about reaching the next generation? We'll answer that question in this episode. We'll also take a look at the rampant anxiety and depression among teenagers, and how the church can help teens in crisis. We'll try to understand why churches seem desperate to make everything so juvenile. Finally, we're going to talk about a "weed in the church." At least that's what critics call youth groups. All that and much more in this episode "John MacArthur is my Youth Pastor." SHOW NOTESEzra Klein interview with Jean Twenge on teen depression: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tra4aUg6f8UDr. Twenge’s book, "iGen: Why Today’s Super-Connected Kids Are Growing up Less Rebellious, More Tolerant, Less Happy—and Completely Unprepared for Adulthood and What That Means for the Rest of Us”https://www.amazon.com/iGen-Super-Connected-Rebellious-Happy-Adulthood/dp/1501151983Thomas Bergler, author of “The Juvenilization of American Christianity”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ytIaAlFJaqUThomas Bergler's book, "The Juvenilization of American Christianityhttps://www.amazon.com/Juvenilization-American-Christianity-Thomas-Bergler/dp/0802866840Austin T. Duncan’s Shepherds Conference session on the Family Integrated Movement, “Family Matters: Does the Bible Demand Family Integrated Ministry?”: https://www.gracechurch.org/sermons/5981Andreas Kostenberger’s, “God, Marriage, Family: Rebuilding the Biblical Foundation (2nd Volume” chapter 13 has a valuable analysis of the Family Integrated Movement: https://www.amazon.com/God-Marriage-Family-Second-Rebuilding/dp/1433503646John MacArthur sermons referenced in this episode:https://www.gty.org/library/sermons-library/80-13/the-masters-college-presidential-inaugurationhttps://www.gracechurch.org/sermons/15943https://www.gty.org/library/sermons-library/55-5/the-elements-of-a-strong-spiritual-life-part-1
Episode 4: Friendship and the Finish Line
After the study of God’s Word, nothing gives John MacArthur more joy in life and ministry than relationships. For him, being with those of like precious faith infuses his days with meaning, encouragement, and the grace of God. All pastors need to prioritize friendships. This episode looks at the biblical, cosmic scope of friendship, explores the reasons why it has fallen on hard times, and shows why no minister can endure without friends. Along the way, John recounts his unique, life-giving friendship with R.C. Sproul and gives all of us principles for cultivating relationships like that, maintaining them, and responding when friends disappoint. SHOW NOTESR.C. Sproul's Memorial Service: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os6BbIwrZR8&t=2789sDrew Hunter's book "Made for Friendship: The Relationship That Halves Our Sorrows and Doubles Our Joys": https://www.amazon.com/Made-Friendship-Relationship-Sorrows-Doubles/dp/143355819XR.C. Sproul's final sermon: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0k9kGCmY6Jg John MacArthur Sermons cited in this episode:https://www.gty.org/library/sermons-library/55-27/friends-and-foeshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os6BbIwrZR8https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hEMgmojd9jI
As The MacArthur Center for Expository Preaching at The Master’s Seminary opens its doors, season one of its flagship podcast will tell the surprising, providential, compelling story of how John MacArthur became synonymous with expository preaching. From his first sermon at Grace Community Church on February 9, 1969, through his 52 years of relentless, verse-by-verse exposition from the New Testament, John has modeled a simple idea: that the Bible is clear and the preacher’s task is to patiently explain that meaning to his audience. This documentary-style season will look at Grace Community Church, which during John’s 52-year ministry has grown from a small, nondescript church in the middle of the San Fernando Valley into one of the largest, most influential churches in the United States. These eight episodes will tell the story of John’s calling into pastoral ministry and explain why, and how, he preaches the way he does. It will also trace his involvement in controversies and look at how he preaches during cultural upheaval and personal suffering. Don’t miss season one of The MacArthur Center podcast.