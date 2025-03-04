Episode 5: John MacArthur is My Youth Pastor

Over his 55 years as a pastor—and counting—John MacArthur has ministered to thousands of young people. Today, his ministry continues to provide profound value for teenagers and twenty-somethings. Why is that? What does he understand about reaching the next generation? We'll answer that question in this episode. We'll also take a look at the rampant anxiety and depression among teenagers, and how the church can help teens in crisis. We'll try to understand why churches seem desperate to make everything so juvenile. Finally, we're going to talk about a "weed in the church." At least that's what critics call youth groups. All that and much more in this episode "John MacArthur is my Youth Pastor." SHOW NOTESEzra Klein interview with Jean Twenge on teen depression: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tra4aUg6f8UDr. Twenge’s book, "iGen: Why Today’s Super-Connected Kids Are Growing up Less Rebellious, More Tolerant, Less Happy—and Completely Unprepared for Adulthood and What That Means for the Rest of Us”https://www.amazon.com/iGen-Super-Connected-Rebellious-Happy-Adulthood/dp/1501151983Thomas Bergler, author of “The Juvenilization of American Christianity”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ytIaAlFJaqUThomas Bergler's book, "The Juvenilization of American Christianityhttps://www.amazon.com/Juvenilization-American-Christianity-Thomas-Bergler/dp/0802866840Austin T. Duncan’s Shepherds Conference session on the Family Integrated Movement, “Family Matters: Does the Bible Demand Family Integrated Ministry?”: https://www.gracechurch.org/sermons/5981Andreas Kostenberger’s, “God, Marriage, Family: Rebuilding the Biblical Foundation (2nd Volume” chapter 13 has a valuable analysis of the Family Integrated Movement: https://www.amazon.com/God-Marriage-Family-Second-Rebuilding/dp/1433503646John MacArthur sermons referenced in this episode:https://www.gty.org/library/sermons-library/80-13/the-masters-college-presidential-inaugurationhttps://www.gracechurch.org/sermons/15943https://www.gty.org/library/sermons-library/55-5/the-elements-of-a-strong-spiritual-life-part-1