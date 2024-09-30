About Wiser World

Did you forget your world history, and now feel lost when world topics come up in current events? Designed for busy people who forgot (or never learned it in the first place) and need a quick refresh, Wiser World takes foundational world history and makes it approachable and concise. As a former teacher, Alli Roper wants to remind us of the world's foundational, basic history so we can have the context we need think historically about current events, travel, and global topics. Episodes are published once or twice a month, and consist of 101 episodes (100-ish year deep dives into various countries), Know Before You Go episodes (brief histories for highly-traveled spots), and pretty much any other world-related topic that you wish you'd been taught in history class.