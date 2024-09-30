Encore: 30 Minutes to Becoming a Better Critical Thinker (Recognizing Logical Fallacies)
In this episode, I revisit an episode that aired last year, where I explain eight common logical fallacies—giving examples and ways to think more critically in today's ever-polarizing political climate. For extra resources to further your study, head to my Patreon. I'll be back in January with a new 101 series.
46. A Brief Intro to ITALY - Know Before You Go
In this Know Before You Go episode, we answer these questions and many more: What makes Italy so unique? Where is it located, what is the weather like, and what are its regions? What is the government structure and the food culture? What is a brief history of Italy? This episode is designed to be a brief introduction to Italy for those who would like to travel there.
Special thanks to my friends Edoardo, Holly, and Daniele for lending an Italian perspective to this episode. Thank you, thank you!
45. What is Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos)?
In this short culture episode, we answer the questions: What is Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead? How long has this holiday been around and what are its ancient roots? Who participates and why is it important to them? What traditions commonly go along with this holiday? This episode is designed for those who know little to nothing about this holiday.
44. A Brief Intro to SINGAPORE - Know Before You Go
In this Know Before You Go episode, we answer these questions and many more: What makes Singapore such a unique country? Where is it located and what is the weather like? How has Singapore become a City in a Garden? Why does it have such an open economy? What is the government structure, and what are some laws that are unique to just Singapore? Why is multiculturalism such an integral part of Singapore society? What is the food culture, and what traditions are followed? What is a brief history of Singapore? This episode is designed to be a brief introduction to Singapore for those who would like to travel there.
43. South Indian Weddings // Dheeraj Varanasi
In this episode, my guest Dheeraj Varanasi and I talk about some of the basic rites, rituals, and traditions involved in a traditional South Indian Hindu wedding. There is no way we could cover everything, but this covers many of the essentials, and is designed for non-Indians who know little to nothing about these weddings and want to learn more.
Vocabulary from this episode with some links for further information and images:
Jeelakarra-Bellam - cumin and jaggery paste tradition
Mangalsutra - thread tying
Saptapadi - 7 steps
Twin Star System Mythology
Sindoor - sometimes called Vermillion, this red powder is often used in Hindu traditions, and is sometimes placed along the hairline of women to show they are married.
Bio on Dheeraj
I am Dheeraj Varanasi, hailing from Hyderabad, India. I am a research engineer by profession trying to blend academic research with always short-on-time industry. I am currently working at Leica Biosystems, Germany as Sr. Blade Engineer, in the domain of healthcare and cancer diagnostics.
I moved to Hungary in 2016 to pursue my PhD in Materials Science. I defended my thesis in 2021 (Summa Cum Laude) followed by a post-doctoral position for 2 years at Academy of Sciences Hungary. I published in total 11 scientific papers and have submitted a patent application (submitted, it's a long process :P).
I am an avid traveller, having been across the whole of Europe, Morocco, parts of the USA totaling to about 31 countries to date. I am a sports fanatic especially for football, tennis and field hockey and try to support my favorite teams/athletes by traveling to stadiums across the world.
Besides work, I play tennis on the weekends and am learning Violin. A small pipe dream is to play as a street performer someday and donate whatever I collect for charity.
I read a lot on History, science and politics and am confident to hold conversations in 5 languages.
Did you forget your world history, and now feel lost when world topics come up in current events? Designed for busy people who forgot (or never learned it in the first place) and need a quick refresh, Wiser World takes foundational world history and makes it approachable and concise. As a former teacher, Alli Roper wants to remind us of the world's foundational, basic history so we can have the context we need think historically about current events, travel, and global topics. Episodes are published once or twice a month, and consist of 101 episodes (100-ish year deep dives into various countries), Know Before You Go episodes (brief histories for highly-traveled spots), and pretty much any other world-related topic that you wish you'd been taught in history class.