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331 episodes
- Gary Miller wasn't searching for a new religion. He loved serving as a Baptist pastor and felt learning about different religions strengthened his preaching. But when he stumbled across an audio recording of the Book of Mormon while looking for something to listen to on a drive, curiosity led him to press play. On this week's episode, Gary shares how that unexpected decision set him on a six-year journey that ultimately led him from the Baptist pulpit to serving on a stake high council in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
2:30- Cassette Tapes, Religion, and Searching for Answers
9:04- A Podcast Recommendation
16:11- A Jesus Book
20:00- Identity and Faith
31:40- To a New Member
38:06- The Temple
46:36- The Blessings of the Gospel
49:30- What Does It Mean To Be All In the Gospel of Jesus Christ?
"I believe simply that The Book of Mormon is a Jesus book. …And anybody that wants more Jesus, just start reading The Book of Mormon, you're good to go."
Links:
Outside the Lane podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/outside-the-lane-with-gary-miller/id1896771862
- Some treat Nursery leader as a calling that doesn't matter or one to be avoided but Angie Robertshaw is not one of those people. Instead, she calls serving in nursery "her thing" and takes the responsibility to teach the Lord's little ones very seriously. On this week's episode, Angie shares why she believes our service in the Church regardless of calling matters.
1:45- Finding the Gospel in New Zealand
6:20- Māori Culture and Upbringing
13:15- A Sacred Space
17:11- Special Days
27:12- Worth the Effort to Serve
35:09- What Does It Mean To Be All In the Gospel of Jesus Christ?
"Wherever the children are, it's a sacred space."
- Raised in the canyons as the son of a science professor, Phil Millett developed a deep love for the natural world at an early age. While other kids spent their time on ball fields and in gyms, Phil wandered mountains and streams, searching for understanding in the world around him. Over time, those experiences led him not away from faith, but toward it. On this week's episode, Phil shares how nature has helped him recognize evidence of a divine Creator—and the spiritual lessons he's learned from a lifetime of exploring God's creations.
2:10- Falling in Love With Mother Nature
5:19- Cycles
8:05- Creation
12:05- Absolute Truth
17:22- The Brotherhood of the Rope
33:04- The Loss of a Best Friend and the Atonement
48:07- What Does It Mean To Be All In the Gospel of Jesus Christ?
"In life and in what really matters most, I think that it's not so much the truths that we learn in our head, it's the truths that we learn in our heart."
Links:
Phil's Book, "From Rocks to You and Me" (I highly recommend the audiobook): https://www.amazon.com/dp/1967778949/?bestFormat=true&k=from%20rocks%20to%20you%20and%20me&ref_=nb_sb_ss_w_scx-ent-bk-ww_k0_1_14_de&crid=2Z2YQZV3AHXER&sprefix=from%20rocks%20to%20
- Even during time spent away from the Church, Emily Susan Pack never lost sight of one defining truth—she had once belonged. Her time in Young Women gave her a foundation of being seen, loved, and needed, and that sense of belonging stayed with her through some of life's hardest chapters. On this episode, Emily shares how that early sense of identity shaped her journey back—and how her music now aims to help others remember that they, too, have a place.
2:56- Laughter That Lasts
6:51- Amazing Grace
8:33- New Young Women Class Names
20:15- Creators of a Special Place
28:50- Music as a Jumping On Point
35:50- What Does It Mean To Be All In the Gospel of Jesus Christ?
"Let's make sure we don't interrupt something beautiful that might be happening for these girls. These weren't the names that we needed but these are the names that they need. This is the name for their time."
Links:
My favorites from Emily's Instagram:
Amazing Grace- https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPcgKWuASZ5/?igsh=cGN1d2QxZHZtb3dq
Nativity Chicken- https://www.instagram.com/reel/DR16puIFL7-/?igsh=MWdtMzZzMWV0Ym1ucw==
Benson Boone- https://www.instagram.com/reel/DRcHTC3ltUy/?igsh=MTdtcXQybTMzZmd6Zw==
Description of Young Women Names: https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/young-women-age-group-names?fbclid=IwY2xjawRTUDxleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBzcnRjBmFwcF9pZA80MDk5NjI2MjMwODU2MDkAAR59C9heXSJu5g9uV00MDGeNVrZHdAxj70Ld1LLj6Ju-t80scpnkxwa0GtlFSw_aem_4UVkmvZvUjuJqI6G0w73zA
Emily on General Conference Applied: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/general-conference-applied/id1699480051?i=1000740905221
- A song, "I Want Jesus to Walk with Me," once carried hope through generations who believed a brighter future would come. Today, Nolong Bonner Bullock and Yahosh Bonner say they're living that future. In this episode, they open up about heritage, gratitude, and the responsibility of honoring those who came before them.
3:21- Writing a Book as a Family
5:53- Bucket List Experiences
9:28- African Heritage
11:22- The Weight of a Name
13:58- Sibling Dynamics
17:58- Spending Time With the Savior
21:01- Family Councils and Intentional Parenting
26:36- Unity in the Home
31:00- Gender, Race and Priesthood
37:16- The Next Generation
38:54- What Does It Mean To Be All In the Gospel of Jesus Christ?
"He's the end all, be all. He makes all the decisions. Everything makes sense through Him."
Links:
Preorder the Bonners' new book here- https://www.deseretbook.com/product/PR00001659.html
The Bonners in Kansas City- https://youtube.com/shorts/xx2BIniskQc?si=jtBf1hERgmhhVJiW
The Bonners National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game-https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=aJlm14WU4pw&pp=ygUeVGhlIGJvbm5lciBmYW1pbHkgbmJhIGFsbC1zdGFy&ra=m
The Bonners NBA All-Star Game recap- https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=PnCU8jUirSw&pp=ygUeVGhlIGJvbm5lciBmYW1pbHkgbmJhIGFsbC1zdGFy&ra=m
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About All In
What does it mean to be "all in" the gospel of Jesus Christ in the latter days? The answers might surprise you. All In is a podcast from LDS Living, where we explore this question with the help of individuals who are striving to live their faith every day—just like you.Podcast website
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