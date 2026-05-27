Raised in the canyons as the son of a science professor, Phil Millett developed a deep love for the natural world at an early age. While other kids spent their time on ball fields and in gyms, Phil wandered mountains and streams, searching for understanding in the world around him. Over time, those experiences led him not away from faith, but toward it. On this week's episode, Phil shares how nature has helped him recognize evidence of a divine Creator—and the spiritual lessons he's learned from a lifetime of exploring God's creations.

2:10- Falling in Love With Mother Nature

5:19- Cycles

8:05- Creation

12:05- Absolute Truth

17:22- The Brotherhood of the Rope

33:04- The Loss of a Best Friend and the Atonement

48:07- What Does It Mean To Be All In the Gospel of Jesus Christ?

"In life and in what really matters most, I think that it's not so much the truths that we learn in our head, it's the truths that we learn in our heart."

Links:

Phil's Book, "From Rocks to You and Me" (I highly recommend the audiobook): https://www.amazon.com/dp/1967778949/?bestFormat=true&k=from%20rocks%20to%20you%20and%20me&ref_=nb_sb_ss_w_scx-ent-bk-ww_k0_1_14_de&crid=2Z2YQZV3AHXER&sprefix=from%20rocks%20to%20