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All In

LDS Living
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
All In
Latest episode

331 episodes

  • All In

    Gary Miller: How the Book of Mormon Changed a Baptist Pastor's Life

    05/27/2026 | 51 mins.
    Gary Miller wasn't searching for a new religion. He loved serving as a Baptist pastor and felt learning about different religions strengthened his preaching. But when he stumbled across an audio recording of the Book of Mormon while looking for something to listen to on a drive, curiosity led him to press play. On this week's episode, Gary shares how that unexpected decision set him on a six-year journey that ultimately led him from the Baptist pulpit to serving on a stake high council in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
    2:30- Cassette Tapes, Religion, and Searching for Answers
    9:04- A Podcast Recommendation
    16:11- A Jesus Book
    20:00- Identity and Faith
    31:40- To a New Member
    38:06- The Temple
    46:36- The Blessings of the Gospel
    49:30- What Does It Mean To Be All In the Gospel of Jesus Christ?
    "I believe simply that The Book of Mormon is a Jesus book. …And anybody that wants more Jesus, just start reading The Book of Mormon, you're good to go."
    Links:
    Outside the Lane podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/outside-the-lane-with-gary-miller/id1896771862
  • All In

    Angie Robertshaw: Helping Little Ones Come to Him

    05/20/2026 | 38 mins.
    Some treat Nursery leader as a calling that doesn't matter or one to be avoided but Angie Robertshaw is not one of those people. Instead, she calls serving in nursery "her thing" and takes the responsibility to teach the Lord's little ones very seriously. On this week's episode, Angie shares why she believes our service in the Church regardless of calling matters.
    1:45- Finding the Gospel in New Zealand
    6:20- Māori Culture and Upbringing
    13:15- A Sacred Space
    17:11- Special Days
    27:12- Worth the Effort to Serve
    35:09- What Does It Mean To Be All In the Gospel of Jesus Christ?
    "Wherever the children are, it's a sacred space."
  • All In

    Phil Millett: Discovering God in the World Around Us

    05/13/2026 | 53 mins.
    Raised in the canyons as the son of a science professor, Phil Millett developed a deep love for the natural world at an early age. While other kids spent their time on ball fields and in gyms, Phil wandered mountains and streams, searching for understanding in the world around him. Over time, those experiences led him not away from faith, but toward it. On this week's episode, Phil shares how nature has helped him recognize evidence of a divine Creator—and the spiritual lessons he's learned from a lifetime of exploring God's creations.
    2:10- Falling in Love With Mother Nature
    5:19- Cycles
    8:05- Creation
    12:05- Absolute Truth
    17:22- The Brotherhood of the Rope
    33:04- The Loss of a Best Friend and the Atonement
    48:07- What Does It Mean To Be All In the Gospel of Jesus Christ?
    "In life and in what really matters most, I think that it's not so much the truths that we learn in our head, it's the truths that we learn in our heart."
    Links:
    Phil's Book, "From Rocks to You and Me" (I highly recommend the audiobook): https://www.amazon.com/dp/1967778949/?bestFormat=true&k=from%20rocks%20to%20you%20and%20me&ref_=nb_sb_ss_w_scx-ent-bk-ww_k0_1_14_de&crid=2Z2YQZV3AHXER&sprefix=from%20rocks%20to%20
  • All In

    Emily Susan Pack: Where You Belong

    05/06/2026 | 41 mins.
    Even during time spent away from the Church, Emily Susan Pack never lost sight of one defining truth—she had once belonged. Her time in Young Women gave her a foundation of being seen, loved, and needed, and that sense of belonging stayed with her through some of life's hardest chapters. On this episode, Emily shares how that early sense of identity shaped her journey back—and how her music now aims to help others remember that they, too, have a place.
    2:56- Laughter That Lasts
    6:51- Amazing Grace
    8:33- New Young Women Class Names
    20:15- Creators of a Special Place
    28:50- Music as a Jumping On Point
    35:50- What Does It Mean To Be All In the Gospel of Jesus Christ?
    "Let's make sure we don't interrupt something beautiful that might be happening for these girls. These weren't the names that we needed but these are the names that they need. This is the name for their time."
    Links:
    My favorites from Emily's Instagram:
    Amazing Grace- https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPcgKWuASZ5/?igsh=cGN1d2QxZHZtb3dq
    Nativity Chicken- https://www.instagram.com/reel/DR16puIFL7-/?igsh=MWdtMzZzMWV0Ym1ucw==
    Benson Boone- https://www.instagram.com/reel/DRcHTC3ltUy/?igsh=MTdtcXQybTMzZmd6Zw==
    Description of Young Women Names: https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/young-women-age-group-names?fbclid=IwY2xjawRTUDxleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBzcnRjBmFwcF9pZA80MDk5NjI2MjMwODU2MDkAAR59C9heXSJu5g9uV00MDGeNVrZHdAxj70Ld1LLj6Ju-t80scpnkxwa0GtlFSw_aem_4UVkmvZvUjuJqI6G0w73zA
    Emily on General Conference Applied: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/general-conference-applied/id1699480051?i=1000740905221
  • All In

    Nolong and Yahosh Bonner: 'Living Our Ancestors' Wildest Dreams'

    04/29/2026 | 42 mins.
    A song, "I Want Jesus to Walk with Me," once carried hope through generations who believed a brighter future would come. Today, Nolong Bonner Bullock and Yahosh Bonner say they're living that future. In this episode, they open up about heritage, gratitude, and the responsibility of honoring those who came before them.
    3:21- Writing a Book as a Family
    5:53- Bucket List Experiences
    9:28- African Heritage
    11:22- The Weight of a Name
    13:58- Sibling Dynamics
    17:58- Spending Time With the Savior
    21:01- Family Councils and Intentional Parenting
    26:36- Unity in the Home
    31:00- Gender, Race and Priesthood
    37:16- The Next Generation
    38:54- What Does It Mean To Be All In the Gospel of Jesus Christ? 
    "He's the end all, be all. He makes all the decisions. Everything makes sense through Him." 
    Links:
    Preorder the Bonners' new book here- https://www.deseretbook.com/product/PR00001659.html
    The Bonners in Kansas City- https://youtube.com/shorts/xx2BIniskQc?si=jtBf1hERgmhhVJiW
    The Bonners National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game-https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=aJlm14WU4pw&pp=ygUeVGhlIGJvbm5lciBmYW1pbHkgbmJhIGFsbC1zdGFy&ra=m
      
    The Bonners NBA All-Star Game recap- https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=PnCU8jUirSw&pp=ygUeVGhlIGJvbm5lciBmYW1pbHkgbmJhIGFsbC1zdGFy&ra=m
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About All In
What does it mean to be "all in" the gospel of Jesus Christ in the latter days? The answers might surprise you. All In is a podcast from LDS Living, where we explore this question with the help of individuals who are striving to live their faith every day—just like you.
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