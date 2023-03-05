Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
LDS Living
What does it mean to be "all in" the Gospel of Jesus Christ in the latter days? The answers might surprise you. All In is a brand new podcast from LDS Living wh... More
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
Available Episodes

5 of 235
  • Kimberly Teitter: Interconnected Eternal Family Systems
    Why are we the way that we are? This is a question licensed clinical psychologist, author, adjunct professor, and entrepreneur Kimberly Teitter has often explored—both in herself and in others. First, there's our divine identity. Then there is the influence of the generations that have come before us and the culture in which we were raised. As a Black Latter-day Saint who grew up in rural North Carolina, Kimberly shares how her experiences have shaped the way she sees the world. “It’s not about having hot takes. I want to get to heaven. I want Zion to be restored.” —Kimberly Teitter Show Notes 2:26- Coming in Contact with the Church 7:47- Black Latter-day Saint Experience 19:23- Ongoing Challenges 25:57- Embracing Identity 30:42- Family Systems Theory and the Woman Taken in Adultery 39:37- What Does It Mean To Be All In the Gospel of Jesus Christ? Links & References: Every Needful Thing LDS Living articleSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/26/2023
    41:26
  • Astrid Tuminez: Embracing Divine Identity to Unleash Your Full Potential
    Join us on a journey with Astrid Tuminez, President of Utah Valley University, as she shares the two pivotal moments that transformed her life as a little girl growing up in a disadvantaged neighborhood in the Philippines. First, an opportunity to enroll in a school run by Catholic nuns allowed Astrid to read and write. Second, a chance to be taught by missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints about her divine identity as a daughter of God. This powerful combination of secular and spiritual knowledge opened up a whole new world of possibilities for young Astrid. Today, President Tuminez leads Utah Valley University with the belief that education has the power to transform lives. Show Notes 2:28- A Life That Began in the Slums of the Philippines 7:54- An Power of Education 14:00- When Someone Who Sees Your Potential 18:41- Finding the Gospel of Jesus Christ 21:58- Something Divine 25:18- Coming to America 31:32- The Importance of Who You Marry 35:55- When a Job Isn’t Your Strength 38:12- Coming to UVU 44:27- What Does It Mean To Be All In the Gospel of Jesus Christ? Links & References All In Conference Special Every Needful Thing book Wrestling Super Fan article Church News profile on President Tuminez Astrid S. Tuminez: The Power of Dreaming, the Power of Doing video Lecture at BYU Disrupt Yourself interview with President TuminezSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/19/2023
    46:41
  • Cameron Smith: Pancakes, a Currant Bush, a Stone and a Sling
    Cameron Smith was just a college student when he happened upon a job listing for a little-known pancake company called Kodiak Cakes. Today, the company is one of the leading pancake brands in the United States. But how did they get there? Recognized as the company's "secret weapon" who helped get Kodiak Cakes on the shelves of retailers like Target and Costco, Cameron shares how great outcomes have come from simply asking the right questions. And more importantly, he marvels at how through it all, the Lord has been able to make more out of his life than he ever could have dreamed of. “I think in that moment what I brought was probably like a little stone…and then together, we built this sling. And then we decided, ‘Alright, let’s start working on this and let’s see what we can do with this.’ We broke a handful windows but then we were like, ‘You know what, maybe we can take on Goliath.’” —Cameron Smith Show Notes 1:47- A Job Listing  7:21- Kodiak Cakes Origin Story 9:03- Not Being Afraid of a No 13:29- Target  22:11- Shark Tank 29:06- The Currant Bush 35:09- Stepping Back 41:36- What Does It Mean To Be All In the Gospel of Jesus Christ?  Links: KSL Television Special The Currant Bush story as told by President Hugh B. Brown Shark Tank Zac EfronSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/12/2023
    44:55
  • Marie Vischer Elliott: Surviving a WWII Concentration Camp to Discover Hope
    As a little girl, Marie Vischer Elliott spent three years in a concentration camp under unimaginable conditions. She remarkably survived but her little brother, Georgie, died shortly after they were released due to what he endured in the camp. Years later, as a young mother, Marie was introduced to the gospel of Jesus Christ, which not only helped her heal from what she experienced during the war but also gave her hope of seeing her little brother again. On this week's episode, Marie's story teaches us a powerful lesson about the devastating nature of war, the transformative doctrine of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, and the blessings of the temple. Show Notes 2:04- Childhood Memories 6:52- Where in the World is Java?  9:40- Religious Background 12:02- The Beginning of the War 19:25- The Camp 21:39- The End of the War 25:21- Georgie 28:21- Forgiving and Forgetting 31:39- Finding The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 35:09- Freedom 37:51- No Winners in War 42:38- What Does It Mean To Be All In the Gospel of Jesus Christ?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/5/2023
    44:05
  • Danny Ainge: The Angels Who Make Us Who We Are
    March Madness is in full swing and, in 1981, Danny Ainge experienced his "one shining moment” in the NCAA Tournament when he scored with two seconds left on the clock, helping BYU advance to the Elite Eight. It was the highlight of a remarkable college basketball career, but only the beginning of his professional career in sports. Still, Ainge doesn’t take credit for his success. He insists that the Lord has placed angels—ordinary people setting an extraordinary example—along his path to help him every step of the way. In this episode, we talk about the power of positive influences in our lives that guide our paths and why Ainge believes the people we surround ourselves with have the ability to make all the difference.  “There have been angels waiting for me, directing me.” —Danny Ainge Show Notes 2:09- Love of Basketball 3:37- BYU 6:13- Decisions Decisions 8:22- A Great Wife 10:33- A Polarizing Character 18:07- Striving for Balance 21:40- Maintaining Standards 24:03- Taking a Step Back 28:47- Returning to Utah 32:32- “I Do Not Know The Meaning of All Things” 34:23- Angels Among Us 36:34- What Does It Mean To Be All In the Gospel of Jesus Christ?  Links & References Danny Ainge's March Madness Buzzer Beater Danny's Twitter profile "I Hate Danny Ainge" t-shirtSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/29/2023
    38:01

