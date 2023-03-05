Danny Ainge: The Angels Who Make Us Who We Are

March Madness is in full swing and, in 1981, Danny Ainge experienced his "one shining moment" in the NCAA Tournament when he scored with two seconds left on the clock, helping BYU advance to the Elite Eight. It was the highlight of a remarkable college basketball career, but only the beginning of his professional career in sports. Still, Ainge doesn't take credit for his success. He insists that the Lord has placed angels—ordinary people setting an extraordinary example—along his path to help him every step of the way. In this episode, we talk about the power of positive influences in our lives that guide our paths and why Ainge believes the people we surround ourselves with have the ability to make all the difference. "There have been angels waiting for me, directing me." —Danny Ainge Show Notes 2:09- Love of Basketball 3:37- BYU 6:13- Decisions Decisions 8:22- A Great Wife 10:33- A Polarizing Character 18:07- Striving for Balance 21:40- Maintaining Standards 24:03- Taking a Step Back 28:47- Returning to Utah 32:32- "I Do Not Know The Meaning of All Things" 34:23- Angels Among Us 36:34- What Does It Mean To Be All In the Gospel of Jesus Christ? Links & References Danny Ainge's March Madness Buzzer Beater Danny's Twitter profile "I Hate Danny Ainge" t-shirt