hey God, what the heck am I doing?

Hey y'all ! Welcome to another Friday with CWCOI ! In this week's episode, our host, Ally Yost reads through Romans 3 through 8. The book of Romans highlights the Gospel message and showcases God's promises, righteousness, and heart. We learn about all of the treasures we have through living a life with Jesus and as we share in His glory, we also share in His suffering. But no amount of hardships or suffering will ever compare to the glory that He has for the end of our lives for us. "For his Spirit joins with our spirit to affirm that we are God's children. And since we are his children, we are his heirs. In fact, together with Christ we are heirs of God's glory. But if we are to share his glory, we must also share his suffering. Yet what we suffer now is nothing compared to the glory he will reveal to us later." Romans 8:16-18