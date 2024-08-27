Hey y'all ! Welcome to another Friday with CWCOI ! In this week's episode, our host, Ally Yost talks about what it looks like to serve one another. As Christians, we often find ourselves inwardly focusing on our personal relationship with the Lord so much so that we sometimes forget to serve others. We talk about how we can serve God while serving other people through prayer, sacrifice, and giving - We are never at a loss when we serve the Lord through these things.
"Give, and you will receive. Your gift will return to you in full—pressed down, shaken together to make room for more, running over, and poured into your lap. The amount you give will determine the amount you get back." Luke 6:38
☆ SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PATREON ☆ : https://patreon.com/CWCOI
If you would like to give to CWCOI and financially support the podcast, you can do so here ! ➤ https://www.paypal.me/CWCOI
_____________________________________________
Connect further with us !
TikTok ➤ https://www.tiktok.com/@christwithcoffeeonice
Instagram ➤ https://instagram.com/christwithcoffeeonice _____________________________________________
Connect further with Ally !
TikTok (2M) ➤ https://www.tiktok.com/@ally_yost
Instagram ➤ https://www.instagram.com/ally_yost/
ShopMy ➤ https://shopmy.us/allyyost
Pinterest ➤ https://www.pinterest.com/ally_yost1/_created/
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
52:27
hey God, what the heck am I doing?
Hey y'all ! Welcome to another Friday with CWCOI ! In this week's episode, our host, Ally Yost reads through Romans 3 through 8. The book of Romans highlights the Gospel message and showcases God's promises, righteousness, and heart. We learn about all of the treasures we have through living a life with Jesus and as we share in His glory, we also share in His suffering. But no amount of hardships or suffering will ever compare to the glory that He has for the end of our lives for us.
"For his Spirit joins with our spirit to affirm that we are God’s children. And since we are his children, we are his heirs. In fact, together with Christ we are heirs of God’s glory. But if we are to share his glory, we must also share his suffering. Yet what we suffer now is nothing compared to the glory he will reveal to us later." Romans 8:16-18
☆ SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PATREON ☆ : https://patreon.com/CWCOI
If you would like to give to CWCOI and financially support the podcast, you can do so here ! ➤ https://www.paypal.me/CWCOI
_____________________________________________
Connect further with us !
TikTok ➤ https://www.tiktok.com/@christwithcoffeeonice
Instagram ➤ https://instagram.com/christwithcoffeeonice _____________________________________________
Connect further with Ally !
TikTok (2M) ➤ https://www.tiktok.com/@ally_yost
Instagram ➤ https://www.instagram.com/ally_yost/
ShopMy ➤ https://shopmy.us/allyyost
Pinterest ➤ https://www.pinterest.com/ally_yost1/_created/
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:04:59
i really want freedom from anxiety
Hey y'all ! Welcome to another Friday with CWCOI ! In this week's episode, our host, Ally Yost felt prompted by the Lord to just sit and have real, vulnerable conversation together. We talk about what it looks like to deal with anxiety as a Christian in today's generation. If you or someone you know has dealt or struggled with anxiety, just know there is freedom to be had. When we walk with Jesus and open our hearts to Him, there's so much freedom in that and you hold authority with God.
"Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done. Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus." Phillipians 4:6-7
☆ SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PATREON ☆ : https://patreon.com/CWCOI
If you would like to give to CWCOI and financially support the podcast, you can do so here ! ➤ https://www.paypal.me/CWCOI
_____________________________________________
Connect further with us !
TikTok ➤ https://www.tiktok.com/@christwithcoffeeonice
Instagram ➤ https://instagram.com/christwithcoffeeonice _____________________________________________
Connect further with Ally !
TikTok (2M) ➤ https://www.tiktok.com/@ally_yost
Instagram ➤ https://www.instagram.com/ally_yost/
ShopMy ➤ https://shopmy.us/allyyost
Pinterest ➤ https://www.pinterest.com/ally_yost1/_created/
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
44:32
giving away the thing i wanted
Hey y'all ! Welcome to another Friday with CWCOI ! In this week's episode, our host, Ally Yost opens the Word of God to the top of 1 Samuel. The book of 1 Samuel is full of God's goodness and purposefulness. We pray that through this episode you feel a revelation and a connection to the Spirit and that you are able to welcome Him into this time together.
"My heart rejoices in the Lord; in the Lord my horn is lifted high. My mouth boasts over my enemies, for I delight in your deliverance. There is no one holy like the Lord; there is no one besides you; there is no Rock like our God." 1 Samuel 2:1-2
☆ SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PATREON ☆ : https://patreon.com/CWCOI
If you would like to give to CWCOI and financially support the podcast, you can do so here ! ➤ https://www.paypal.me/CWCOI
_____________________________________________
Connect further with us !
TikTok ➤ https://www.tiktok.com/@christwithcoffeeonice
Instagram ➤ https://instagram.com/christwithcoffeeonice _____________________________________________
Connect further with Ally !
TikTok (2M) ➤ https://www.tiktok.com/@ally_yost
Instagram ➤ https://www.instagram.com/ally_yost/
ShopMy ➤ https://shopmy.us/allyyost
Pinterest ➤ https://www.pinterest.com/ally_yost1/_created/
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
50:03
i worry about literally everything
Hey y'all ! Welcome to another Friday with CWCOI ! In this week's episode, our host, Ally Yost talks about what it looks like when we are leaning on our own understanding and how we surrender that over to the Lord. If there's something that you've been waiting on or trying to understand in your life, we hope this episode speaks to you and we believe the Lord will have a word for you in that.
"Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time. Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you. Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour. Resist him, standing firm in the faith, because you know that the family of believers throughout the world is undergoing the same kind of sufferings." 1 Peter 5:6-9
☆ SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PATREON ☆ : https://patreon.com/CWCOI
If you would like to give to CWCOI and financially support the podcast, you can do so here ! ➤ https://www.paypal.me/CWCOI
_____________________________________________
Connect further with us !
TikTok ➤ https://www.tiktok.com/@christwithcoffeeonice
Instagram ➤ https://instagram.com/christwithcoffeeonice _____________________________________________
Connect further with Ally !
TikTok (2M) ➤ https://www.tiktok.com/@ally_yost
Instagram ➤ https://www.instagram.com/ally_yost/
ShopMy ➤ https://shopmy.us/allyyost
Pinterest ➤ https://www.pinterest.com/ally_yost1/_created/
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Expect vulnerability, rawness, hope, and encouragement. We will be covering scripture, life's obstacles, and what that looks like while walking with Christ. Grab your iced coffee, sit back, and let's be in the presence of Jesus together.