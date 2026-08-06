In this episode of The Gateway to Joy Podcast, we conclude our series on The Happy Child.



We share Gateway to Joy radio programs:



- Mrs. Hill's Five Rules for Child Rearing_The Happy Child-3



- More Guidelines for Child Rearing_The Happy Child-4



We also hear from special guests:



- Elisabeth Martin



- Nicole, a listener



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Special thanks to Mike Dize and the Bible Broadcasting Network.



Theme music: John Hanson. To leave a comment go to ElisabethElliot.org/share-a-message.



As you visit, find for more lectures, devotionals, videos, Gateway to Joy programs, and other resources.