National Day of Prayer GTJP-75
In this episode of The Gateway to Joy Podcast, we begin our series on Time Alone with God.
We share the following Gateway to Joy radio programs:
- National Day of Prayer with Shirley Dobson
- Devotional Life
We also hear from two special guests:
- Pastor Barry Owens - There was a pattern in Elisabeth's life, to seek that nothing would come between her and God.
and
- Elisabeth's friend Jean Hamilton remembers how Elisabeth was her mentor to teach her about Prayer.
Theme music: John Hanson
Special thanks to Mike Dize and the Bible Broadcasting Network
5/4/2023
The Dark Side of Love GTJP-74
In this episode of The Gateway to Joy Podcast, we conclude our series on Deliverance from Depression.
We share the following Gateway to Joy radio programs:
- The Dark Side of Love
and
- Testimonies from Listeners
We also hear from two special guests:
- Authors Janet & Geoff Benge - What part of Elisabeth's life did you enjoy researching the most?
and
- Rachel Johnson, Creative Media Director for the Elisabeth Elliot Foundation - Are you encouraged by the response to the Foundation’s efforts?
4/27/2023
Fishers of Men and Women
You are loved with an everlasting love, and underneath are the everlasting arms.
In this episode of The Elisabeth Elliot Podcast, Elisabeth talks about her time with the Auca/Waodani in Ecuador.
This talk was originally presented in 1991 at the Catholic Prayer breakfast in Salisbury, MA.
Fishers of Men and Women
Introduction by Elisabeth Martin, grand-daughter of Elisabeth Elliot
4/24/2023
Meeting Suffering GTJP-73
In this episode of The Gateway to Joy Podcast, we continue our series on Deliverance from Depression.
We share the following Gateway to Joy radio programs:
- Meeting Suffering with Joy
- Resorting to the Cross
We also hear from two special guests:
-Ecuadorian missionary Frank Kollinger talks about the first time he heard about the killing of the five missionaries in Eduador.
- Steve McCully (son of missionary Ed McCully) talks about the tight bond between the five widows and about Elisabeth and Jim's wedding.
4/20/2023
Loneliness: Something to Offer God
In this episode of The Elisabeth Elliot Podcast, Elisabeth talks on Loneliness.
This talk is from a video series originally produced by Ligonier Ministries in 1991. These original videos may be viewed on our YouTube Channel
Introduction by Elisabeth Martin, grand-daughter of Elisabeth Elliot
