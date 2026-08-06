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The Elisabeth Elliot Podcast

The Elisabeth Elliot Foundation
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
The Elisabeth Elliot Podcast
Latest episode

512 episodes

  • The Elisabeth Elliot Podcast

    Discipline and Sacrifice | Gateway to Joy Podcast Ep.245

    08/06/2026
    In this episode of The Gateway to Joy Podcast, we begin our series on The Trivial Round.

    We share Gateway to Joy radio programs:

    - The Discipline of Children w- Arlita Winston

    - Material for Sacrifice_The Trivial Round-1

    We also hear from special guests:

    - Elisabeth Martin

    - A Listener

    ---------

    Special thanks to Mike Dize and the Bible Broadcasting Network.

    Theme music: John Hanson. To leave a comment go to ElisabethElliot.org/share-a-message.

    As you visit, find for more lectures, devotionals, videos, Gateway to Joy programs, and other resources.
  • The Elisabeth Elliot Podcast

    Sovereignty

    08/02/2026
    This talk was originally presented at the Dallas Mother's Conference in September, 1999.

    Elisabeth often gave the same talk in different locations. You'll find several talks entitled Suffering on the Podcast and Elisabeth Elliot Foundation website. Each is unique, with its own stories and tone. All are a blessing and encouragement.

    ----

    Music by Jon Hanson
  • The Elisabeth Elliot Podcast

    Mrs. Hill’s Five Rules | Gateway to Joy Podcast Ep.244

    07/30/2026
    In this episode of The Gateway to Joy Podcast, we conclude our series on The Happy Child.

    We share Gateway to Joy radio programs:

    - Mrs. Hill's Five Rules for Child Rearing_The Happy Child-3

    - More Guidelines for Child Rearing_The Happy Child-4

    We also hear from special guests:

    - Elisabeth Martin

    - Nicole, a listener

    ---------

    Special thanks to Mike Dize and the Bible Broadcasting Network.

    Theme music: John Hanson. To leave a comment go to ElisabethElliot.org/share-a-message.

    As you visit, find for more lectures, devotionals, videos, Gateway to Joy programs, and other resources.
  • The Elisabeth Elliot Podcast

    Choose Your Attitude

    07/26/2026
    This talk was originally presented at the Dallas Mother's Conference in September, 1999.

    Elisabeth often gave the same talk in different locations. You'll find several talks entitled Choose Your Attitude on the Podcast and Elisabeth Elliot Foundation website. Each is unique, with its own stories and tone. All are a blessing and encouragement.

    -----

    Music by Jon Hanson
  • The Elisabeth Elliot Podcast

    The Happy Child | Gateway to Joy Podcast Ep.243

    07/23/2026
    In this episode of The Gateway to Joy Podcast, we begin our series on The Happy Child.

    We share Gateway to Joy radio programs:

    - Discipline Leads to Happiness_The Happy Child-1

    - Lead Children Away from Temptation_The Happy Child-2

    We also hear from special guest:

    - A listener from England

    ---------

    Special thanks to Mike Dize and the Bible Broadcasting Network.

    Theme music: John Hanson. To leave a comment go to ElisabethElliot.org/share-a-message.

    As you visit, find for more lectures, devotionals, videos, Gateway to Joy programs, and other resources.
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About The Elisabeth Elliot Podcast
Visit www.ElisabethElliot.org for more lectures and talks, devotionals, videos, Gateway to Joy programs, and other resources.
Podcast website
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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