Pray the Word with David Platt
Radical
Short, daily meditations on God’s Word that not only drive us to pray, but drive how we pray. Featuring teacher, author, and pastor David Platt. More
Available Episodes
He Delights in You (Psalm 48:9–10)
In this episode of Pray the Word on Psalm 48:9–10, David Platt reminds us that all who have trusted in Jesus are part of his family and household.
Exaltation of the Lord (Psalm 47:1–2)
In this episode of Pray the Word on Psalm 47:1–2, David Platt teaches us that our purpose in the world is the exaltation of our God among all nations.
Praying for World Leaders (Psalm 45:4)
In this episode of Pray the Word on Psalm 45:4, David Platt leads us in prayer for the leaders in the world.
Justice and Redemption (Psalm 44:22–26)
In this episode of Pray the Word on Psalm 44:22–26, David Platt reiterates that God will always come to his people's help when they cry out to him.
Guidance and Protection (Psalm 43:3–4)
In this episode of Pray the Word on Psalm 43:3–4, David Platt encourages us to draw near to God in our lowest moments.
About Pray the Word with David Platt
Short, daily meditations on God's Word that not only drive us to pray, but drive how we pray. Featuring teacher, author, and pastor David Platt.
