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Pray the Word with David Platt

David Platt
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Pray the Word with David Platt
Latest episode

3288 episodes

  • Pray the Word with David Platt

    Vulnerability and Justice (2 Samuel 20:3)

    08/07/2026 | 5 mins.
    In this episode of Pray the Word on 2 Samuel 20:3, David Platt encourages gospel-centered action to bring hope to those who suffer.
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  • Pray the Word with David Platt

    A Life Marked by Generosity (2 Samuel 19:32)

    08/06/2026 | 5 mins.
    In this episode of Pray the Word on 2 Samuel 19:32, David Platt challenges Christians to use their resources to spread God's glory.
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  • Pray the Word with David Platt

    Hope Beyond Death (2 Samuel 18:33)

    08/05/2026 | 6 mins.
    In this episode of Pray the Word on 2 Samuel 18:33, David Platt reflects on the reality of death and the hope of eternal life.
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  • Pray the Word with David Platt

    Seeking God’s Counsel (2 Samuel 16:23)

    08/04/2026 | 6 mins.
    In this episode of Pray the Word on 2 Samuel 16:23, David Platt calls us to seek God's wisdom in the Word and through other believers.
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  • Pray the Word with David Platt

    Righteous Leadership (2 Samuel 15:4)

    08/03/2026 | 5 mins.
    In this episode of Pray the Word on 2 Samuel 15:4, David Platt urges those in leadership roles to steward their authority faithfully.
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About Pray the Word with David Platt
Short, daily meditations on God’s Word that not only drive us to pray, but drive how we pray. Featuring teacher, author, and pastor David Platt.Learn more at: https://radical.net/podcasts/pray-the-word
Podcast website
ChristianityReligion & SpiritualitySpirituality

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