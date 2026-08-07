Let's Read the Gospels with Annie F. Downs

Today's reading is Matthew 19-21.



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This month, we will be reading from the ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Christian Standard Bible.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



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