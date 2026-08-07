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Let's Read the Gospels with Annie F. Downs
That Sounds Fun Network
Latest episode
1135 episodes
- Today's reading is Matthew 19-21.
. . . .
This month, we will be reading from the Christian Standard Bible.
. . . .
Your ratings and reviews help us spread the Gospel to new friends! If you love this podcast, rate the podcast on Apple Podcasts and leave us a brief review! You can do the same on Spotify and on Google Podcasts as well.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Today's reading is Matthew 16-18.
. . . .
This month, we will be reading from the Christian Standard Bible.
. . . .
Your ratings and reviews help us spread the Gospel to new friends! If you love this podcast, rate the podcast on Apple Podcasts and leave us a brief review! You can do the same on Spotify and on Google Podcasts as well.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Today's reading is Matthew 13-15.
. . . .
This month, we will be reading from the Christian Standard Bible.
. . . .
Your ratings and reviews help us spread the Gospel to new friends! If you love this podcast, rate the podcast on Apple Podcasts and leave us a brief review! You can do the same on Spotify and on Google Podcasts as well.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Today's reading is Matthew 10-12.
. . . .
This month, we will be reading from the Christian Standard Bible.
. . . .
Your ratings and reviews help us spread the Gospel to new friends! If you love this podcast, rate the podcast on Apple Podcasts and leave us a brief review! You can do the same on Spotify and on Google Podcasts as well.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Today's reading is Matthew 7-9.
. . . .
This month, we will be reading from the Christian Standard Bible.
. . . .
Your ratings and reviews help us spread the Gospel to new friends! If you love this podcast, rate the podcast on Apple Podcasts and leave us a brief review! You can do the same on Spotify and on Google Podcasts as well.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Let's Read the Gospels with Annie F. Downs
Join Annie F. Downs as she guides you through a monthly reading of the Gospels - Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. Because these books share the stories of Jesus’ life and ministry on earth, this show is a chance to get to know Jesus in new ways through the voice of your friend Annie.Podcast website
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