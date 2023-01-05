Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
(13,284)(171,489)
Let's Read the Gospels with Annie F. Downs

Podcast Let's Read the Gospels with Annie F. Downs
That Sounds Fun Network
Join Annie F. Downs as she guides you through a monthly reading of the Gospels - Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. Because these books share the stories of Jesus’ ... More
Religion & Spirituality
Available Episodes

  • May 4: Matthew 10-12 (CSB)
    Today's reading is Matthew 10-12. . . . . Go to ⁠⁠https://anniefdowns.com/gospels⁠⁠ to purchase your May Reading Plan or Let’s Read the Gospels Guidebook. . . . . This month, we will be reading from the Christian Standard Bible. . . . . Follow Let's Read the Gospels on ⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠, ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠, and ⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠ . . . . This month, the Let's Read the Gospels Podcast is sponsored by our friends at CRU! For only $21 a month, you can put a Bible in three people’s hands each and every month. Simply text ANNIE to 71326 to help today or go to give.cru.org/annie. . . . . Your ratings and reviews help us spread the Gospel to new friends! If you love this podcast, ⁠⁠rate the podcast on Apple Podcasts and leave us a brief review⁠⁠! You can do the same on ⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠ and on ⁠⁠Google Podcasts⁠⁠ as well.
    5/4/2023
    14:32
  • May 3: Matthew 7-9 (CSB)
    Today's reading is Matthew 7-9. . . . . Go to ⁠⁠https://anniefdowns.com/gospels⁠⁠ to purchase your May Reading Plan or Let’s Read the Gospels Guidebook. . . . . This month, we will be reading from the Christian Standard Bible. . . . . Follow Let's Read the Gospels on ⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠, ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠, and ⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠ . . . . This month, the Let's Read the Gospels Podcast is sponsored by our friends at CRU! For only $21 a month, you can put a Bible in three people’s hands each and every month. Simply text ANNIE to 71326 to help today or go to give.cru.org/annie. . . . . Your ratings and reviews help us spread the Gospel to new friends! If you love this podcast, ⁠⁠rate the podcast on Apple Podcasts and leave us a brief review⁠⁠! You can do the same on ⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠ and on ⁠⁠Google Podcasts⁠⁠ as well.
    5/3/2023
    11:58
  • May 2: Matthew 4-6 (CSB)
    Today's reading is Matthew 4-6. . . . . Go to ⁠⁠https://anniefdowns.com/gospels⁠⁠ to purchase your May Reading Plan or Let’s Read the Gospels Guidebook. . . . . This month, we will be reading from the Christian Standard Bible. . . . . Follow Let's Read the Gospels on ⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠, ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠, and ⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠ . . . . This month, the Let's Read the Gospels Podcast is sponsored by our friends at CRU! For only $21 a month, you can put a Bible in three people’s hands each and every month. Simply text ANNIE to 71326 to help today or go to give.cru.org/annie. . . . . Your ratings and reviews help us spread the Gospel to new friends! If you love this podcast, ⁠⁠rate the podcast on Apple Podcasts and leave us a brief review⁠⁠! You can do the same on ⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠ and on ⁠⁠Google Podcasts⁠⁠ as well.
    5/2/2023
    13:24
  • May 1: Matthew 1-3 (CSB)
    Today's reading is Matthew 1-3. . . . . Go to ⁠⁠https://anniefdowns.com/gospels⁠⁠ to purchase your May Reading Plan or Let’s Read the Gospels Guidebook. . . . . This month, we will be reading from the Christian Standard Bible. . . . . Follow Let's Read the Gospels on ⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠, ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠, and ⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠ . . . . This month, the Let's Read the Gospels Podcast is sponsored by our friends at CRU! For only $21 a month, you can put a Bible in three people’s hands each and every month. Simply text ANNIE to 71326 to help today or go to give.cru.org/annie. . . . . Your ratings and reviews help us spread the Gospel to new friends! If you love this podcast, ⁠⁠rate the podcast on Apple Podcasts and leave us a brief review⁠⁠! You can do the same on ⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠ and on ⁠⁠Google Podcasts⁠⁠ as well.
    5/1/2023
    12:29
  • Let's Read the Gospels in May
    Go to https://anniefdowns.com/gospels to purchase your May Reading Plan or Let’s Read the Gospels Guidebook. . . . . Follow Let's Read the Gospels on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook . . . . This month, the Let's Read the Gospels Podcast is sponsored by our friends at ⁠CRU⁠!
    4/30/2023
    2:20

About Let's Read the Gospels with Annie F. Downs

Join Annie F. Downs as she guides you through a monthly reading of the Gospels - Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. Because these books share the stories of Jesus’ life and ministry on earth, this show is a chance to get to know Jesus in new ways through the voice of your friend Annie and in just 3 chapters a day.
Podcast website

