Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityLet's Read the Gospels with Annie F. Downs
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Let's Read the Gospels with Annie F. Downs
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Let's Read the Gospels with Annie F. Downs

That Sounds Fun Network
Religion & Spirituality
Let's Read the Gospels with Annie F. Downs
Latest episode

1135 episodes

  • Let's Read the Gospels with Annie F. Downs

    August 7: Matthew 19-21 (CSB)

    08/07/2026 | 15 mins.
    Today's reading is Matthew 19-21.

    . . . .

    This month, we will be reading from the ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Christian Standard Bible.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    . . . .

    Your ratings and reviews help us spread the Gospel to new friends! If you love this podcast, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠rate the podcast on Apple Podcasts and leave us a brief review⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠! You can do the same on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Google Podcasts⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ as well.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Let's Read the Gospels with Annie F. Downs

    August 6: Matthew 16-18 (CSB)

    08/06/2026 | 13 mins.
    Today's reading is Matthew 16-18.

    . . . .

    This month, we will be reading from the ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Christian Standard Bible.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    . . . .

    Your ratings and reviews help us spread the Gospel to new friends! If you love this podcast, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠rate the podcast on Apple Podcasts and leave us a brief review⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠! You can do the same on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Google Podcasts⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ as well.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Let's Read the Gospels with Annie F. Downs

    August 5: Matthew 13-15 (CSB)

    08/05/2026 | 16 mins.
    Today's reading is Matthew 13-15.

    . . . .

    This month, we will be reading from the ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Christian Standard Bible.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    . . . .

    Your ratings and reviews help us spread the Gospel to new friends! If you love this podcast, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠rate the podcast on Apple Podcasts and leave us a brief review⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠! You can do the same on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Google Podcasts⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ as well.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Let's Read the Gospels with Annie F. Downs

    August 4: Matthew 10-12 (CSB)

    08/04/2026 | 15 mins.
    Today's reading is Matthew 10-12.

    . . . .

    This month, we will be reading from the ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Christian Standard Bible.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    . . . .

    Your ratings and reviews help us spread the Gospel to new friends! If you love this podcast, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠rate the podcast on Apple Podcasts and leave us a brief review⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠! You can do the same on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Google Podcasts⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ as well.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Let's Read the Gospels with Annie F. Downs

    August 3: Matthew 7-9 (CSB)

    08/03/2026 | 12 mins.
    Today's reading is Matthew 7-9.

    . . . .

    This month, we will be reading from the ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Christian Standard Bible.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    . . . .

    Your ratings and reviews help us spread the Gospel to new friends! If you love this podcast, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠rate the podcast on Apple Podcasts and leave us a brief review⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠! You can do the same on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Google Podcasts⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ as well.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Religion & Spirituality podcasts
Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts
About Let's Read the Gospels with Annie F. Downs
Join Annie F. Downs as she guides you through a monthly reading of the Gospels - Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. Because these books share the stories of Jesus’ life and ministry on earth, this show is a chance to get to know Jesus in new ways through the voice of your friend Annie.
Podcast website
Religion & Spirituality

Listen to Let's Read the Gospels with Annie F. Downs, The Bible Recap and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Let's Read the Gospels with Annie F. Downs: Podcasts in Family
  • Podcast That Sounds Fun with Annie F. Downs
    That Sounds Fun with Annie F. Downs
    Christianity, Religion & Spirituality
  • Podcast Kingdom Sexuality
    Kingdom Sexuality
    Christianity, Relationships, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 10:36:49 AM
A company fromMADSACK