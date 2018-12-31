Welcome to Exploring My Strange Bible by Tim Mackie, lead theologian and co-founder of BibleProject. More
An Update From Tim
A message from Tim to let everyone know that we will be putting this podcast on pause for now. It will remain active online so you can still listen or re-listen to his sermons.
If you want to hear more from Tim, check out The Bible Project Podcast: https://thebibleproject.com/podcasts/the-bible-project-podcast/
4/8/2019
4:32
The Crocus Flower and the Empty Tomb - Gospel of Matthew Part 35
This story has changed the course of human history over the past 2,000 years. Of course the story is profound, but the IMPLICATIONS of what it means to the history of our universe leading up to Jesus’ resurrection is incredible. This teaching is a reflection about the significance of Easter.
Jesus walking out of the empty tomb offered a whole new history of the world.
2/11/2019
52:12
The Blood Cries Out - Gospel of Matthew Part 34
We are in the final moments of Jesus’ story, and we focus on his trial, but also the story in Matthew about Judas after his betrayal of Jesus. Judas experiences extreme remorse and ends up committing suicide.
These are grim stories, but they are very important insights into human conditions. You can see how Judas became trapped in his black hole of terrible decisions and how they destroyed him. It’s a very sobering and sobering portrait of the human condition.
I think you’ll find these stories profound and interesting while they address some of life’s biggest questions.
1/28/2019
57:07
Panic Attack - Gospel of Matthew Part 33
We’ve come to (from my perspective) one of the most profound, mysterious, and almost terrifying stories of the Gospel. It is the story of Jesus right before he gets arrested and executed.
He took his friends and followers to a small olive grove and he was disappointed by their inability to stay awake… his closest people fail him at the moment that he needs them the most. So then Jesus turns to God and multiple times he asks that he not have to go through the arrest and execution. It was so scary that Jesus actually experienced a panic attack.
This story tells us so much about Jesus’ experience with God and it blows my mind. Listen in and we’ll learn together.
1/13/2019
57:05
The Passover Meal - Gospel of Matthew Part 32
This teaching is actually kind of a replay and development of a teaching that I gave numerous times about the Messianic Passover. As we retell the story of Passover year after year, we can see that the story is forward-pointing as it represents liberation. What Jesus does with this meal and how he takes its meaning and tweaks it is really interesting. We address all of this and more about the Passover Meal in this episode.