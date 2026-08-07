Heaven & Hell E4 — Everything we learn in the Bible about heaven and hell comes from a series of complex, ancient images, and it’s easy to misunderstand them. What do images of eternal death and everlasting fire refer to in their original context? And what do images of new creation and resurrection actually mean? In this final episode of a four-part lecture series, Tim brings everything together. He explores Jesus’ teaching on God’s final justice, as well as the apostles’ hopes for a renewed creation, which closes out the grand story of the Bible. Tim gave this message at Blackhawk Church in Madison, Wisc., on September 30, 2011.



OFFICIAL EPISODE TRANSCRIPT



View this episode's official transcript.



REFERENCED RESOURCES



Find Tim’s study notes for this series here.



Christian Theology by Millard J. Erickson



The Great Divorce by C.S. Lewis



Heaven by Randy Alcorn



The Journey of Desire by John Eldredge



The First and Second Letters to the Thessalonians by Gordon Fee



Theology for the Community of God by Stanley J. Grenz



Check out Tim’s extensive collection of recommended books here.



SHOW MUSIC



“Nob Hill (Instrumental)” by Drexler



SHOW CREDITS



Production of today's episode is by Lindsey Ponder, producer, and Cooper Peltz, managing producer. Aaron Olsen edited and remastered today's episode. JB Witty writes our show notes. Powered and distributed by Simplecast.



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