Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
152 episodes
- Why Church Matters E2 — Why is sharing our stuff so hard? And how does church play a critical role in helping us form this habit? In this second episode of a two-part series, Tim explores the portrait of the first church community in Acts 2, who committed to sharing their resources with each other. This demonstrates a core habit of the Church from the beginning: crossing over boundary lines to freely release our time and resources to other people. Tim gave this message at Door of Hope Church in Portland, Ore., on January 11, 2014.
OFFICIAL EPISODE TRANSCRIPT
View this episode’s official transcript.
REFERENCED RESOURCES
Check out Tim’s extensive collection of recommended books here.
SHOW MUSIC
“Nob Hill (Instrumental)” by Drexler
SHOW CREDITS
Production of today's episode is by Lindsey Ponder, producer, and Cooper Peltz, managing producer. Aaron Olsen edited and remastered today's episode. JB Witty does our show notes.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Why Church Matters E1 — When people think of Christians, openness to new ideas is not usually the first thing that comes to mind. That's because we've lost a key part of the mindset of a “disciple,” a word that actually means “learner.” In this first episode of a two-part series, Tim explores the earliest depiction of the Church in Acts 2, where a group of people commit to each other and to Jesus so they can learn new ideas and form new habits of living and thinking together, all centered around Jesus. Tim gave this message at Door of Hope Church in Portland, Ore., on January 4, 2014.
OFFICIAL EPISODE TRANSCRIPT
View this episode’s official transcript.
REFERENCED RESOURCES
Check out Tim’s extensive collection of recommended books here.
SHOW MUSIC
“Nob Hill (Instrumental)” by Drexler
SHOW CREDITS
Production of today's episode is by Lindsey Ponder, producer, and Cooper Peltz, managing producer. Aaron Olsen edited and remastered today's episode. JB Witty does our show notes.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Heaven & Hell E4 — Everything we learn in the Bible about heaven and hell comes from a series of complex, ancient images, and it’s easy to misunderstand them. What do images of eternal death and everlasting fire refer to in their original context? And what do images of new creation and resurrection actually mean? In this final episode of a four-part lecture series, Tim brings everything together. He explores Jesus’ teaching on God’s final justice, as well as the apostles’ hopes for a renewed creation, which closes out the grand story of the Bible. Tim gave this message at Blackhawk Church in Madison, Wisc., on September 30, 2011.
OFFICIAL EPISODE TRANSCRIPT
View this episode's official transcript.
REFERENCED RESOURCES
Find Tim’s study notes for this series here.
Christian Theology by Millard J. Erickson
The Great Divorce by C.S. Lewis
Heaven by Randy Alcorn
The Journey of Desire by John Eldredge
The First and Second Letters to the Thessalonians by Gordon Fee
Theology for the Community of God by Stanley J. Grenz
Check out Tim’s extensive collection of recommended books here.
SHOW MUSIC
“Nob Hill (Instrumental)” by Drexler
SHOW CREDITS
Production of today's episode is by Lindsey Ponder, producer, and Cooper Peltz, managing producer. Aaron Olsen edited and remastered today's episode. JB Witty writes our show notes. Powered and distributed by Simplecast.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Heaven & Hell E3 — The definitions of human life and death on pages 1-3 of the Bible are based on the idea that humans can live in a state of death. But the goal of God’s rescue mission is to take people out of “living death” and transfer them into a mode of “eternal life” here in the present. In this third episode of a four-part lecture series, Tim moves onto a new part of the story, which is the Old Testament vision of final justice. Why does God bring divine justice into human history, and what comes after it? Tim gave this message at Blackhawk Church in Madison, Wisc., on September 30, 2011.
REFERENCED RESOURCES
Find Tim’s study notes for this series here.
Check out Tim’s extensive collection of recommended books here.
SHOW MUSIC
“Nob Hill Instrumental” by Drexler
SHOW CREDITS
Production of today's episode is by Lindsey Ponder, producer, and Cooper Peltz, managing producer. Aaron Olsen edited and remastered today's episode. JB Witty does our show notes.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Heaven & Hell E2 — The biblical authors didn’t see death as something that just happens to you at the end of your physical life. Rather, both life and death are present realities, starting on page three of the Bible. (And believe it or not, zombies are a biblical idea!) In this second episode of a four-part lecture series, Tim tackles the biblical word for “heaven,” exploring what it does and does not mean, and then unpacks the language of life and death throughout the rest of the Bible. Tim gave this message at Blackhawk Church in Madison, Wisc., on September 30, 2011.
OFFICIAL EPISODE TRANSCRIPT
View this episode’s official transcript.
REFERENCED RESOURCES
Find Tim’s study notes for this series here.
Check out Tim’s extensive collection of recommended books here.
SHOW MUSIC
“Nob Hill (Instrumental)” by Drexler
SHOW CREDITS
Production of today's episode is by Lindsey Ponder, producer, and Cooper Peltz, managing producer. Aaron Olsen edited and remastered today's episode. JB Witty does our show notes.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
More Christianity podcasts
- Live Free with Josh HowertonChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- BibleProjectChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Briefing with Albert MohlerChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- followHIMChristianity, Courses, Education, Religion & Spirituality
- Lakepointe Church with Josh HowertonChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Bible RecapChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Relatable with Allie Beth StuckeyChristianity, News, News Commentary, Religion & Spirituality
- Unashamed with the Robertson FamilyChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)Christianity, History, Religion & Spirituality
- Timothy Keller Sermons Podcast by Gospel in LifeChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
Trending Christianity podcasts
- Imagine Heaven Podcast with John BurkeChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- AfterMassChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Leader’s Cut with Preston MorrisonBusiness, Christianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Theology in the RawChristianity, News, Politics, Religion & Spirituality
- The God Shot with Tara-Leigh CobbleChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The PorchChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Intentional FatherhoodChristianity, Education, Kids & Family, Parenting, Relationships, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Dad TiredChristianity, Kids & Family, Parenting, Religion & Spirituality
- The Daily Office PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Three of Seven PodcastChristianity, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality
- UNSHACKLED! Audio DramasChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Thinking in Public with Albert MohlerChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Thomistic InstituteChristianity, Philosophy, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- Knowing FaithChristianity, Religion, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality
- Seeking JesusChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Everything Belongs: Living the Teachings of Richard Rohr ForwardChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Ask Pastor JohnChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Abiding TogetherChristianity, Religion, Religion & Spirituality
- The Fr. Mike Schmitz Catholic PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- The Wake-Up CallChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Jennie Allen PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The NXR PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
About Exploring My Strange Bible
Welcome to Exploring My Strange Bible by Tim Mackie, lead theologian and co-founder of BibleProject.Podcast website
Listen to Exploring My Strange Bible, Live Free with Josh Howerton and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Exploring My Strange Bible
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.