The Fr. Mike Schmitz Catholic Podcast

Should we wear our best to Mass?
Fr. Mike explores the balance between 'coming as you are' and 'putting on your best for the Lord.' He explains that while the state of our hearts ultimately matters most, it's not the only thing that matters. Dressing respectfully for Mass can be a way to honor God, but it should never cover up a lack of sincerity or distract from the true purpose of the Mass.
The question to consider is: does my outward appearance reflect the love and reverence in my heart?
7:46
What to Do About Intrusive Thoughts
Some people brush off intrusive thoughts. But others are haunted by them.
If you're having serious issues with intrusive thoughts, first understand that this is normal and part of the human experience. That being said, if you need to combat them, you have options. Today, Fr. Mike gives you some solid advice and steps to take towards greater freedom from unwanted and unwelcome thoughts.
9:45
The #1 Mistake People Make When Discerning Their Vocation
Did you know there’s a simple approach to discerning your vocation? Fr. Mike shares the most common mistake he sees people make when determining God's call.
He emphasizes the importance of focusing on one vocation at a time, reminding us that jumping between options can lead to confusion.
Instead, Fr. Mike encourages us to simplify the process and let God guide us toward the vocation we’re meant for. When we focus and trust, God’s will becomes clear.
7:39
The Easy Way(s) to Pray the Rosary
Do you pray the rosary? If you do, you might find it difficult at times, or experience dryness in prayer. It's important to persevere in this devotion—but how?
Fr. Mike has dealt with the same difficulties in prayer, and these are his top tips for keeping up with the holy rosary.
5:19
Did Jesus Really Warn Against Repitition in Prayer?
"In praying, do not babble like the pagans, who think that they will be heard because of their many words." Matthew 6:7 (New American Bible, Revised Edition)
Does Jesus warn us against repetitive prayers? Does praying the rosary contradict the way Jesus asked us to pray? Why is the rosary even designed that way?
Whether you pray the rosary everyday or have never prayed it before, Fr. Mike has some insights from Jesus and his Church regarding repetition in prayer that will change the way you look at prayers like the rosary.