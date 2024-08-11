The Fr. Mike Schmitz Catholic Podcast

Did Jesus Really Warn Against Repitition in Prayer?

"In praying, do not babble like the pagans, who think that they will be heard because of their many words." Matthew 6:7 (New American Bible, Revised Edition) Does Jesus warn us against repetitive prayers? Does praying the rosary contradict the way Jesus asked us to pray? Why is the rosary even designed that way? Whether you pray the rosary everyday or have never prayed it before, Fr. Mike has some insights from Jesus and his Church regarding repetition in prayer that will change the way you look at prayers like the rosary.