Stay True with Madison Prewett Troutt

The Holy Spirit, Gifts of the Spirit, and How to share the Gospel with Grant Troutt
Welcome back to the Stay True Podcast! In this episode, we’re diving deep into the person of the Holy Spirit. A lot of people understand God and Jesus, but lack clarity and can even feel confused by or be afraid of The Holy Spirit. So in this episode, Grant and Madi talk about who the Holy Spirit is, what the role of the Holy Spirit is, what the gifts of the Spirit are, and how we can walk by the Spirit daily to share our faith with others.
Stay you and stay true!
We talk about:
-Who is the Holy Spirit?
-How do I know if I have the Holy Spirit?
-What are the gifts of the Spirit?
-How do I share the Gospel?
-Stories about healing and miracles
AND SO MUCH MORE!!
Helpful Resources!
Made For This Moment by Madison Prewett: https://amzn.to/3UHxrKw
Connect with Stay True!
💙 Instagram | @staytruepod
TikTok | @staytrue_podcast
🤍 Follow Madison | @madiprew
💙 Follow Grant | @grant_troutt
The Power of the Holy Spirit’s Names by Tony Evans: https://www.amazon.com/Power-Holy-Spirits-Names/dp/073697962X
The God I Never Knew: How Real Friendship with the Holy Spirit Can Change Your Life by Robert Morris: https://www.amazon.com/God-Never-Knew-Friendship-Spirit/dp/0307729729
--------
1:17:36
How to Handle Hate and Criticism as a Christian
Welcome back to Stay True Podcast! In this episode we explore what it means to be a Christian, how to handle suffering and hate as a Christian, how to stay firm in your faith under trial and temptation, and how to embrace the cost of following Jesus. Following Jesus does not promise a life of ease and comfort, for it will come with challenges, criticism, and maybe getting canceled or rejected by friends or family, but it also comes with inexpressible joy, peace, purpose, and a hope for heaven and eternal glory. Join us as we dive into what it really means to be godly in an ungodly world and the suffering and hate that may come as you take a stand for Truth and speak Truth. Stay you and stay true!
We also talk about:
- What it means to be a Christian
- The Christian public life and private life
- Suffering for being a Christian
- How to respond to hate with love
- Unwavering Faith in the midst of hardship and suffering
- Living with eternal perspective
AND SO MUCH MORE!
Helpful Resources!
Made For This Moment by Madison Prewett: https://amzn.to/3UHxrKw
Connect with Stay True!
💙 Instagram | @staytruepod
TikTok | @staytrue_podcast
🤍 Follow Madison | @madiprew
--------
1:00:24
How to Find Peace When Life Feels Heavy
Welcome back to another episode of Stay True Podcast! Madison and Grant are sitting down to talk about finding hope, peace and rest in the midst of life’s storms. When life feels heavy and overwhelming, we can often feel hopeless and restless. Today, Madison and Grant get vulnerable and also turn to God’s Word for how we can respond to trying times and how to seek God and the peace he brings through it. Stay you and stay true!
We also talk about:
- Suffering well together
- What to do when you don’t know what to do
- Power of prayer
- Claiming authority and rebuking Satan
- How to find the peace and rest in a storm
AND SO MUCH MORE!!
Helpful Resources!
Made For This Moment by Madison Prewett: https://amzn.to/3UHxrKw
Connect with Stay True!
💙 Instagram | @staytruepod
TikTok | @staytrue_podcast
🤍 Follow Madison | @madiprew
💙 Follow Grant | @grant_troutt
--------
1:14:45
Faith, Politics, and the 2024 Election with Allie Beth Stuckey
Welcome Back to Stay True Podcast, Madison and her guest Allie Beth Stuckey are diving deep into a challenging conversation that matters: Faith and Politics. This episode is not meant to endorse a candidate, rather to endorse the truth and bring clarity to listeners about the truth. Allie and Madi turn to the Bible for guidance on how to view politics and what our role as christians should look like for this 2024 election. We all have a role and responsibility to be informed, vote, and pray for America. There is a lot at stake here and we should we should vote for the candidate that endorses policies that best align with God's design for faith, freedom, family, marriage, and children. We hope you enjoy this week's episode. As always, Stay you and stay true!
We talk about in this episode:
- Why people are afraid to speak truth, including pastors
- Our role as Christians when it comes to politics
- Pro-life vs Pro-choice
- The importance of voting
- The importance of prayer
AND SO MUCH MORE!!
Helpful Resources!
Toxic Empathy by Allie Beth Stuckey https://www.toxicempathy.com/
Connect with Stay True!
💙 Instagram | @staytruepod
TikTok | @staytrue_podcast
🤍 Follow Madison | @madiprew
💙 Follow Allie | @alliebstuckey
--------
1:00:55
Biblical Femininity in a World of Feminism: How to be a woman of God in Today's World with Lisa Bevere
Welcome back to another episode of Stay True Podcast! On today’s episode, Madison is sitting down with Lisa Bevere to talk about what it means to be a woman of God in today’s society. They discuss masculinity and femininity and how God intended us to work together and use the strengths from both. The future is male and female. Stay you and stay true!
We also talk about:
-Lisa’s testimony
-The enemy's attack on women
-The true meaning of submission
-Strength and purpose of women
-True Femininity and Masculinity
-God's design for man and woman's relationship and identity
AND SO MUCH MORE!!
Helpful Resources!
Made For This Moment by Madison Prewett: https://amzn.to/3UHxrKw
Books by Lisa Bevere
The Fight For Female | https://store.messengerinternational.org/products/the-fight-for-female
Girls With Swords | https://store.messengerinternational.org/collections/books/products/girls-with-swords?variant=45754326778043
Connect with Stay True!
💙 Instagram | @staytruepod
TikTok | @staytrue_podcast
🤍 Follow Madison | @madiprew
💙 Follow Lisa | @lisabevere
What is truth? And how do I “stay true” to it? Stay True is a podcast full of truth, relatable “me too” moments, and real-life advice on how to stay true to your values, beliefs, and standards. Hosted by Madison Prewett Troutt, best-selling author, speaker, and influencer. This is a podcast where vibes and values meet. We’ll laugh, we’ll cry and we’ll get real. Here, you can expect a safe space where you will have fun and grow. Madi will be the friend who speaks the truth in love, telling you not just what you want to hear, but what you need to hear. So grab your fav snack, put on your comfiest sweats, and let’s talk about it all. Life can be hard and confusing, but together we can stay true.