Stay True with Madison Prewett Troutt

The Holy Spirit, Gifts of the Spirit, and How to share the Gospel with Grant Troutt

Welcome back to the Stay True Podcast! In this episode, we’re diving deep into the person of the Holy Spirit. A lot of people understand God and Jesus, but lack clarity and can even feel confused by or be afraid of The Holy Spirit. So in this episode, Grant and Madi talk about who the Holy Spirit is, what the role of the Holy Spirit is, what the gifts of the Spirit are, and how we can walk by the Spirit daily to share our faith with others. Stay you and stay true! We talk about: -Who is the Holy Spirit? -How do I know if I have the Holy Spirit? -What are the gifts of the Spirit? -How do I share the Gospel? -Stories about healing and miracles AND SO MUCH MORE!! Helpful Resources! Made For This Moment by Madison Prewett: https://amzn.to/3UHxrKw Connect with Stay True! 💙 Instagram | @staytruepod 🩵 TikTok | @staytrue_podcast 🤍 Follow Madison | @madiprew 💙 Follow Grant | @grant_troutt The Power of the Holy Spirit’s Names by Tony Evans: https://www.amazon.com/Power-Holy-Spirits-Names/dp/073697962X The God I Never Knew: How Real Friendship with the Holy Spirit Can Change Your Life by Robert Morris: https://www.amazon.com/God-Never-Knew-Friendship-Spirit/dp/0307729729