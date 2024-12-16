S1 EP7. Friendships (Letting People Go & How to Heal From Past Hurt)

How do you know when it's the right time to let someone go? How do you heal & move forward from a friend that caused you so much pain? How do you forgive? In this episode, Kim shares her experiences with friendships; The good, the bad, and the toxic. She brings us through her childhood friendships and explains how they shaped her into the toxic friend she was at one point in her life. Kim also shares 5 tips on how to forgive someone hurt you and how to forgive yourself. At the end of the day, Jesus commands us to forgive. So let's dive into this episode together!