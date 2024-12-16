S1 EP7. Friendships (Letting People Go & How to Heal From Past Hurt)
How do you know when it's the right time to let someone go? How do you heal & move forward from a friend that caused you so much pain? How do you forgive? In this episode, Kim shares her experiences with friendships; The good, the bad, and the toxic. She brings us through her childhood friendships and explains how they shaped her into the toxic friend she was at one point in her life. Kim also shares 5 tips on how to forgive someone hurt you and how to forgive yourself. At the end of the day, Jesus commands us to forgive. So let's dive into this episode together!
From plastics to parabens and pesticides to phthalates, we can't seem to avoid toxins in our life. These xenoestrogens are in our foods, hair products, water bottles, and clothing. In this episode we'll break down what these toxins are, how to look out for them, and how to avoid them. We'll even look at great brand swaps you can make! To make your lives easier here are links to every product we spoke about in the episode:
S2 EP7. How A Works-Based Mindset and Chronic Stress Directly Impact Your Hormonal Health
Works-based mindsets. Doing, doing, doing. Chronic Stress. Worry, worry, worry. Surely these aren't good for our health, right? CORRECT. In this episode, I'm going to break down why a works-based mindset is unbiblical, why it leads to anxiety and worry, and directly leads to higher levels of stress. Secondly, we're going to look at chronic stress (cortisol & the HPA-axis) and learn how elevated levels directly impact our hormonal health and overall wellbeing.
S2 EP6. Do Less, Rest More
Why is it so hard for us women to rest? Did you know that the word "rest" is used 275 times in the Bible? From Genesis to Revelation we see rhythms of rest and work. Why is it that when Jesus commands us to stop striving, to be still, and to be present with Him that we all of the sudden find every excuse not to? Why is it so important anyways... and the golden question, how does rest affect our hormones and overall health?
S2 EP5. PMDD, PMS, & How it Affects our Faith
PMDD (premenstrual dysphoric disorder) is not nearly talked about enough. It affects so much of our daily life, and especially our walk with Jesus. So let's dive into symptoms, diagnoses, prevention, and how to seek Jesus through the mood swings.
Holy & Hormonal is your new faith-based podcast where our host, Kim Gargano, kicks the door wide open on topics that are not typically spoken about in the Church, like how your period affects your faith. But seriously, can we talk about how hard it is to be holy when your hormones are raging?? From girl talk, to relationships and dating, to navigating life in your 20s, we are going to get real and vulnerable so you feel encouraged to step into your God-given calling and live freely in Jesus name! Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/holyandhormonal/support