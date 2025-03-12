Powered by RND
The Bible Explained

Jenn Kokal
Reading the Bible shouldn't be a chore, it should be fun! So, grab your cup of coffee and tune in for this humorous, relatable, and simplistic explanation of th...
Religion & SpiritualitySociety & CulturePhilosophy

  • 2 Kings 6:1-17 - The Truth About Guardian Angels
    In today's episode: Elisha helps a man recover an ax head The Syrians are at war again with Israel, but this time, none of their plans are working The Syrian king finds out the Elisha has been revealing all his plans Elisha is surrounded by an army of angry Syrians Elisha is surrounded by an army of angels and chariots of fire Do we have personal guardian angels?    
    22:18
  • 2 Corinthians 11:16-33 - Paul's Extensive List of Trials
    Paul warns the Corinthians to be on guard who they invite into their church: The Corinthians were inviting false apostles to preach and take control of the church The history of slapping heretics on the face Paul shares his list of trials Why did Paul share his trials with the Corinthians if it wasn't considered "godly" to go through persecution?
    22:51
  • 2 Kings 5:15-27 - Gehazi Catches Naaman's Leprosy
    Naaman is finally healed of leprosy: Naaman insists Elisha take a gift, but Elisha refuses Naaman asks for Israeli earth to take home to Syria Elisha tells Naaman to go in peace Gehazi is angry that the Syrian commander doesn't have to pay for his healing Gehazi pays the ultimate price for his greed
    23:55
  • 2 Corinthians 11:1-15 - Not Everyone Who Claims to Be Christian is Christian
    Paul boasts a little about himself, for a good reason: Was Paul contradicting himself by boasting? What was the point of Paul's boasting? Paul defends his role as apostle Paul tells the Corinthians to stop believing everything they hear Not everyone who claims Christianity is Christian
    22:55
  • 2 Kings 5:1-16 - Naaman the Leper
    A Syrian man with a big problem needs to find a solution: Naaman hears about Elisha from his Israeli servant girl Naaman decides to pay Elisha a visit He is infuriated that Elisha refuses to see him Naaman takes the advice of his servants and washes in the Jordan Naaman is healed  
    19:35

About The Bible Explained

Reading the Bible shouldn't be a chore, it should be fun! So, grab your cup of coffee and tune in for this humorous, relatable, and simplistic explanation of the Bible. Each weekday morning, you will hear Jenn (and the occasional guest) reading and discussing a different portion of Scripture in a way that you (probably) have never experienced before. For coffee drinkers only... just kidding. A P40 Ministries podcast. For more info, go to www.p40ministries.com
