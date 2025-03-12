Reading the Bible shouldn't be a chore, it should be fun! So, grab your cup of coffee and tune in for this humorous, relatable, and simplistic explanation of th...

About The Bible Explained

Reading the Bible shouldn't be a chore, it should be fun! So, grab your cup of coffee and tune in for this humorous, relatable, and simplistic explanation of the Bible. Each weekday morning, you will hear Jenn (and the occasional guest) reading and discussing a different portion of Scripture in a way that you (probably) have never experienced before. For coffee drinkers only... just kidding. A P40 Ministries podcast. For more info, go to www.p40ministries.com