Gavin Ortlund
Truth Unites promotes gospel assurance through theological depth. Gavin Ortlund (PhD, Fuller Theological Seminary) serves as President of Truth Unites and Theol...
  • A "Worship Problem" For Protestants?
    Do Protestants lack worship (or the highest form of worship) because we don't have the sacrifice of Christ in the Eucharist? Truth Unites exists to promote gospel assurance through theological depth. Gavin Ortlund (PhD, Fuller Theological Seminary) is President of Truth Unites and Theologian-in-Residence at Immanuel Nashville. SUPPORT: Tax Deductible Support: https://truthunites.org/donate/ Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/truthunites FOLLOW: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/truth.unites/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/gavinortlund Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TruthUnitesPage/ Website: https://truthunites.org/
    16:29
  • The Calvinist Orthodox Patriarch: Introducing Cyril Lucaris
    Gavin Ortlund introduces the theology of Cyril Lucaris, a significant Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople within Eastern Orthodoxy who sought to harmonize Orthodox and Protestant theology. Truth Unites exists to promote gospel assurance through theological depth. Gavin Ortlund (PhD, Fuller Theological Seminary) is President of Truth Unites and Theologian-in-Residence at Immanuel Nashville. SUPPORT: Tax Deductible Support: https://truthunites.org/donate/ Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/truthunites FOLLOW: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/truth.unites/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/gavinortlund Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TruthUnitesPage/ Website: https://truthunites.org/
    25:58
  • Satan: Answering the Biggest Questions
    Here I answer twenty common questions about Satan (also called the devil, Lucipher, etc.). Sorry for the clicking noise! I was accidentally clicking my highlighter without realizing it! Other videos referenced: Why Envy is the Most Miserable Sin: https://youtu.be/pXp5_412HA8?si=IraiuMhh6nyUzbKZ The Apostles Creed: EVERY Word Explained: https://youtu.be/VJvzSEElvj4?si=rJEoPBx6qOMypfOa Did Satan's Fall Corrupt Nature? https://youtu.be/p0G-3eFHeq8?si=bSzltcakKqijPxoc Christ is the Victor! (A Sermon on Colossians 2:15): https://youtu.be/xc_U_jzpZro?si=ImQ7CyzczndKCOQd Truth Unites exists to promote gospel assurance through theological depth. Gavin Ortlund (PhD, Fuller Theological Seminary) is President of Truth Unites and Theologian-in-Residence at Immanuel Nashville. SUPPORT: Tax Deductible Support: https://truthunites.org/donate/ Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/truthunites FOLLOW: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/truth.unites/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/gavinortlund Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TruthUnitesPage/ Website: https://truthunites.org/
    1:36:03
  • How Do We KNOW the New Testament Canon?
    Gavin Ortlund addresses Cameron Bertuzzi's question about how we know the New Testament canon. Capturing Christianity original video: https://youtu.be/KOqJTRtbgtM?si=fyLUJcM60CIQfJrr Truth Unites exists to promote gospel assurance through theological depth. Gavin Ortlund (PhD, Fuller Theological Seminary) is President of Truth Unites and Theologian-in-Residence at Immanuel Nashville. SUPPORT: Tax Deductible Support: https://truthunites.org/donate/ Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/truthunites FOLLOW: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/truth.unites/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/gavinortlund Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TruthUnitesPage/ Website: https://truthunites.org/
    9:16
  • Is the Old Testament Bloodthirsty? With Dr. Matthew Lynch
    Dr. Matthew Lynch and Gavin Ortlund discuss a Christian response to the challenge of violence in the Old Testament. Dr. Lynch's Flood and Fury: https://www.amazon.com/Flood-Fury-Testament-Violence-Shalom/dp/1514004291 Dr. Lynch's Portraying Violence in the Hebrew Bible: https://www.amazon.com/Portraying-Violence-Hebrew-Bible-Matthew/dp/1108714471/ Truth Unites exists to promote gospel assurance through theological depth. Gavin Ortlund (PhD, Fuller Theological Seminary) is President of Truth Unites and Theologian-in-Residence at Immanuel Nashville. SUPPORT: Tax Deductible Support: https://truthunites.org/donate/ Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/truthunites FOLLOW: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/truth.unites/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/gavinortlund Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TruthUnitesPage/ Website: https://truthunites.org/
    1:06:27

Truth Unites promotes gospel assurance through theological depth. Gavin Ortlund (PhD, Fuller Theological Seminary) serves as President of Truth Unites and Theologian-in-Residence at Immanuel Church. Support: https://truthunites.org/donate/ https://www.patreon.com/truthunites
