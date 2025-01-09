Do Protestants lack worship (or the highest form of worship) because we don't have the sacrifice of Christ in the Eucharist?
--------
16:29
The Calvinist Orthodox Patriarch: Introducing Cyril Lucaris
Gavin Ortlund introduces the theology of Cyril Lucaris, a significant Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople within Eastern Orthodoxy who sought to harmonize Orthodox and Protestant theology.
--------
25:58
Satan: Answering the Biggest Questions
Here I answer twenty common questions about Satan (also called the devil, Lucipher, etc.). Sorry for the clicking noise! I was accidentally clicking my highlighter without realizing it!
Other videos referenced:
Why Envy is the Most Miserable Sin:
https://youtu.be/pXp5_412HA8?si=IraiuMhh6nyUzbKZ
The Apostles Creed: EVERY Word Explained:
https://youtu.be/VJvzSEElvj4?si=rJEoPBx6qOMypfOa
Did Satan's Fall Corrupt Nature?
https://youtu.be/p0G-3eFHeq8?si=bSzltcakKqijPxoc
Christ is the Victor! (A Sermon on Colossians 2:15):
https://youtu.be/xc_U_jzpZro?si=ImQ7CyzczndKCOQd
--------
1:36:03
How Do We KNOW the New Testament Canon?
Gavin Ortlund addresses Cameron Bertuzzi's question about how we know the New Testament canon.
Capturing Christianity original video: https://youtu.be/KOqJTRtbgtM?si=fyLUJcM60CIQfJrr
--------
9:16
Is the Old Testament Bloodthirsty? With Dr. Matthew Lynch
Dr. Matthew Lynch and Gavin Ortlund discuss a Christian response to the challenge of violence in the Old Testament.
Dr. Lynch's Flood and Fury:
https://www.amazon.com/Flood-Fury-Testament-Violence-Shalom/dp/1514004291
Dr. Lynch's Portraying Violence in the Hebrew Bible:
https://www.amazon.com/Portraying-Violence-Hebrew-Bible-Matthew/dp/1108714471/
Truth Unites promotes gospel assurance through theological depth. Gavin Ortlund (PhD, Fuller Theological Seminary) serves as President of Truth Unites and Theologian-in-Residence at Immanuel Church.
Support:
https://truthunites.org/donate/
https://www.patreon.com/truthunites