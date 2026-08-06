Follow Him: A Come, Follow Me Podcast

Why does bad news land, over and over, on some of the most faithful people? Dr. Marcus Martins joins Hank and John to examine the Book of Job, and shows why Job’s friends fail even as they try to comfort him, why presence matters more than explanations; some answers to suffering, they conclude only come with eternal perspective.

YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/jlUZPvX3Gfg

ALL EPISODES/SHOW NOTES

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TIMECODE:

0:00 - Part 1 - Dr. Marcus Martins

2:20 Job as Martins’ personal companion through trials

5:11 Dr. Martins’ bio

8:34 Martins’ father’s legacy and priesthood history

11:26 Job’s wealth, family, and sudden catastrophic loss

14:25 Responding to loss with faith

16:30 The hidden pain behind smiling faces

19:58 Joseph Smith in Liberty Jail and the Job comparison

22:18 The literary origins and genre of the Book of Job

25:57 Job’s health trial and his wife’s response

28:52 Why presence matters more than explanations

31:59 The personal story of timely ministering

34:54 Friendship as a healing power

37:08 Being the person who notices and ministers

39:52 President John Taylor on being tried “in all things”

42:46 What trials teach us about ourselves

45:21 Showing up for someone in grief

47:38 Job’s friends begin to offer explanations

51:05 Wisdom and missteps

53:16 The Law of Retribution and flawed logic

56:10 Jesus and the man born blind

59:33 The danger of manufacturing answer to suffering

1:02:13 Living with unanswered questions

1:05 Joseph Smith’s promise and Job’s testimony of the Redeemer

1:09:22 End of Part 1 - Dr. Marcus Martins

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Ariel Cuadra: Spanish Transcripts

Amelia Kabwika: Portuguese Transcripts

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