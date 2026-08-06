Follow Him: A Come, Follow Me Podcast

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followHIM

Hank Smith & John Bytheway
ChristianityCourses
followHIM
Latest episode

888 episodes

  • followHIM

    • followHIM Favorites • August 10-16 • Come Follow Me

    08/06/2026 | 5 mins.
    SHOW NOTES/TRANSCRIPTS
    English: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT233EN
    French: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT233FR
    German: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT233DE
    Portuguese: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT233PT
    Spanish: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT233ES
    YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/xESRg4cJf88

    ALL EPISODES/SHOW NOTES
    followHIM website: https://www.followHIM.co

    NOW AVAILABLE IN
    Spanish:  @followHIMespañol
    French:  @followHIMFrançais
    Portuguese:  @followHIMPortuguês  

    FREE PDF DOWNLOADS OF followHIM QUOTE BOOKS
    New Testament: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastNTBook
    Old Testament: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastOTBook
    Book of Mormon: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastBMBook
     
    WEEKLY NEWSLETTER
    https://tinyurl.com/followHIMnewsletter
     
    SOCIAL MEDIA
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/followHIMpodcast
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/followhimpodcast

    Thanks to the followHIM team:
    Steve & Shannon Sorensen: Cofounder, Executive Producer, Sponsor
    David & Verla Sorensen: Sponsors
    Dr. Hank Smith: Co-host
    John Bytheway: Co-host
    David Perry: Producer
    Kyle Nelson: Marketing, Sponsor
    Lisa Spice: Client Relations, Editor, Show Notes
    Will Stoughton: Video Editor
    Krystal Roberts: Translation Team, English & French Transcripts, Website
    Ariel Cuadra: Spanish Transcripts
    Amelia Kabwika: Portuguese Transcripts
    Heather Barlow: Communications Director
    Sydney Smith: Social Media, Graphic Design
     
    "Let Zion in Her Beauty Rise" by Marshall McDonald
    https://www.marshallmcdonaldmusic.com
  • followHIM

    Job Part 2 • Dr. Marcus Martins • August 10-16 • Come, Follow Me

    08/05/2026 | 44 mins.
    Dr. Marcus Martins continues his exploration of the Book of Job, unpacking how God answers Job’s suffering not with explanations but with question, and revealing a divine pattern of teaching through wonder, restoring meaning to pain through doctrines of resurrection, embodiment, and intercession. 
    YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/h3ccrkSV0oE

    ALL EPISODES/SHOW NOTES
    followHIM website: https://www.followHIM.co

    FREE PDF DOWNLOADS OF followHIM QUOTE BOOKS
    New Testament: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastNTBook
    Old Testament: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastOTBook
    Book of Mormon: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastBMBook
     
    WEEKLY NEWSLETTER
    https://tinyurl.com/followHIMnewsletter
     
    SOCIAL MEDIA
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/followHIMpodcast
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/followhimpodcast

    TIMECODE:
    0:00  Part 2 - Dr. Marcus Martins
    3:30 How physical pain clouds spiritual clarity
    7:03 Job’s testimony and the doctrine of resurrection
    10:18 Why the body matters in eternity
    14:26 God answers from the whirlwind
    18:11 The Creation-Fall-Redemption Pattern
    25:43 Divine perspective vs. human understanding
    28:32 Job as Intercessor
    32:45 Forgiveness as a condition for faithful prayer
    37:21 Final counsel for those who are suffering
    43:02 End of Part 2 - Dr. Marcus Martins

    Thanks to the followHIM team:
    Steve & Shannon Sorensen: Cofounder, Executive Producer, Sponsor
    David & Verla Sorensen: Sponsors
    Dr. Hank Smith: Co-host
    John Bytheway: Co-host
    David Perry: Producer
    Kyle Nelson: Marketing, Sponsor
    Lisa Spice: Client Relations, Editor, Show Notes
    Will Stoughton: Video Editor
    Krystal Roberts: Translation Team, English & French Transcripts, Website
    Ariel Cuadra: Spanish Transcripts
    Amelia Kabwika: Portuguese Transcripts
    Heather Barlow: Communications Director
    Sydney Smith: Social Media, Graphic Design
     
    "Let Zion in Her Beauty Rise" by Marshall McDonald
    https://www.marshallmcdonaldmusic.com
  • followHIM

    Job Part 1 • Dr. Marcus Martins • August 10-16 • Come, Follow Me

    08/05/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Why does bad news land, over and over, on some of the most faithful people? Dr. Marcus Martins joins Hank and John to examine the Book of Job, and shows why Job’s friends fail even as they try to comfort him, why presence matters more than explanations;  some answers to suffering, they conclude only come with eternal perspective.
    YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/jlUZPvX3Gfg
    ALL EPISODES/SHOW NOTES
    followHIM website: https://www.followHIM.co

    FREE PDF DOWNLOADS OF followHIM QUOTE BOOKS
    New Testament: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastNTBook
    Old Testament: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastOTBook
    Book of Mormon: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastBMBook
     
    WEEKLY NEWSLETTER
    https://tinyurl.com/followHIMnewsletter
     
    SOCIAL MEDIA
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/followHIMpodcast
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/followhimpodcast

    TIMECODE:
    0:00 - Part 1 - Dr. Marcus Martins
    2:20 Job as Martins’ personal companion through trials
    5:11 Dr. Martins’ bio
    8:34 Martins’ father’s legacy and priesthood history
    11:26 Job’s wealth, family, and sudden catastrophic loss
    14:25 Responding to loss with faith
    16:30 The hidden pain behind smiling faces
    19:58 Joseph Smith in Liberty Jail and the Job comparison
    22:18 The literary origins and genre of the Book of Job
    25:57 Job’s health trial and his wife’s response
    28:52 Why presence matters more than explanations
    31:59 The personal story of timely ministering
    34:54 Friendship as a healing power
    37:08 Being the person who notices and ministers
    39:52 President John Taylor on being tried “in all things”
    42:46 What trials teach us about ourselves
    45:21 Showing up for someone in grief
    47:38 Job’s friends begin to offer explanations
    51:05 Wisdom and missteps
    53:16 The Law of Retribution and flawed logic
    56:10 Jesus and the man born blind
    59:33 The danger of manufacturing answer to suffering
    1:02:13 Living with unanswered questions
    1:05 Joseph Smith’s promise and Job’s testimony of the Redeemer
    1:09:22 End of Part 1 - Dr. Marcus Martins
    Thanks to the followHIM team:
    Steve & Shannon Sorensen: Cofounder, Executive Producer, Sponsor
    David & Verla Sorensen: Sponsors
    Dr. Hank Smith: Co-host
    John Bytheway: Co-host
    David Perry: Producer
    Kyle Nelson: Marketing, Sponsor
    Lisa Spice: Client Relations, Editor, Show Notes
    Will Stoughton: Video Editor
    Krystal Roberts: Translation Team, English & French Transcripts, Website
    Ariel Cuadra: Spanish Transcripts
    Amelia Kabwika: Portuguese Transcripts
    Heather Barlow: Communications Director
    Sydney Smith: Social Media, Graphic Design
     
    "Let Zion in Her Beauty Rise" by Marshall McDonald
    https://www.marshallmcdonaldmusic.com
  • followHIM

    From Cruelty to Saving Her Life • followHIM Favorites • August 3-9 • Come Follow Me

    07/30/2026 | 4 mins.
    SHOW NOTES/TRANSCRIPTS
    English: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT232EN
    French: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT232FR
    German: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT232DE
    Portuguese: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT232PT
    Spanish: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT232ES
    YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/_iUWykrMU4c
    ALL EPISODES/SHOW NOTES
    followHIM website: https://www.followHIM.co

    FREE PDF DOWNLOADS OF followHIM QUOTE BOOKS
    New Testament: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastNTBook
    Old Testament: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastOTBook
    Book of Mormon: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastBMBook
     
     WEEKLY NEWSLETTER
     https://tinyurl.com/followHIMnewsletter
     
     SOCIAL MEDIA
     Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/followHIMpodcast
     Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/followhimpodcast

    Thanks to the followHIM team:
    Steve & Shannon Sorensen: Cofounder, Executive Producer, Sponsor
    David & Verla Sorensen: Sponsors
    Dr. Hank Smith: Co-host
    John Bytheway: Co-host
    David Perry: Producer
    Kyle Nelson: Marketing, Sponsor
    Lisa Spice: Client Relations, Editor, Show Notes
    Will Stoughton: Video Editor
    Krystal Roberts: Translation Team, English & French Transcripts, Website
    Ariel Cuadra: Spanish Transcripts
    Amelia Kabwika: Portuguese Transcripts
    Heather Barlow: Communications Director
    Sydney Smith: Social Media, Graphic Design
     
    "Let Zion in Her Beauty Rise" by Marshall McDonald
    https://www.marshallmcdonaldmusic.com
  • followHIM

    Esther Part 2 • Dr. Barbara Morgan Gardner • August 3-9 • Come, Follow Me

    07/29/2026 | 1h
    Dr. Barbara Morgan Gardner continues exploring pride versus humility, divine timing in the king’s sleepless night, and Esther’s courage, drawing modern parallels to covenant identity.
    SHOW NOTES/TRANSCRIPTS
    English: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT232EN
    French: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT232FR
    German: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT232DE
    Portuguese: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT232PT
    Spanish: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT232ES
    YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/epA6XqZ9EsU

    ALL EPISODES/SHOW NOTES
    followHIM website: https://www.followHIM.co

    NOW AVAILABLE IN
    Spanish:  ⁨ @followHIMespañol
    French:  ⁨ @followHIMFrançais
    Portuguese:  ⁨ @followHIMPortuguês  

    FREE PDF DOWNLOADS OF followHIM QUOTE BOOKS
    New Testament: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastNTBook
    Old Testament: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastOTBook
    Book of Mormon: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastBMBook
     
    WEEKLY NEWSLETTER
    https://tinyurl.com/followHIMnewsletter
     
    SOCIAL MEDIA
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/followHIMpodcast
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/followhimpodcast

    TIMECODE
    0:00  Part 2 - Dr. Barbara Morgan Gardner
    2:52 Haman’s promotion and Mordecai’s refusal to bow
    5:59 The decree to destroy the Jews
    9:26 Mordecai’s sackcloth and public mourning
    13:14 Esther learns the full weight of the decree
    17:43 President Nelson: A modern-day Mordecai
    19:55 Lorenzo Snow: deliverance prepared beforehand
    22:29 Sacrifice and faith
    24:57 Esther calls for 3-day fast
    28:24 Esther’s spiritual gifts
    31:22 President Benson warns against pride
    34:46 The king’s restless night
    38:40 Haman’s public humiliation
    42:34 The king believes Esther
    46:40 Esther as type of Jesus Christ
    49:12 Esther crowns Mordecai
    51:39 Joy replaces mourning
    55:25 Be Esthers
    57:49 Covenant Keeper, not marital status
    58:42 End of Part 2 – Dr. Barbara Morgan Gardner

    Thanks to the followHIM team:
    Steve & Shannon Sorensen: Cofounder, Executive Producer, Sponsor
    David & Verla Sorensen: Sponsors
    Dr. Hank Smith: Co-host
    John Bytheway: Co-host
    David Perry: Producer
    Kyle Nelson: Marketing, Sponsor
    Lisa Spice: Client Relations, Editor, Show Notes
    Will Stoughton: Video Editor
    Krystal Roberts: Translation Team, English & French Transcripts, Website
    Ariel Cuadra: Spanish Transcripts
    Amelia Kabwika: Portuguese Transcripts
    Heather Barlow: Communications Director
    Sydney Smith: Social Media, Graphic Design
     
    "Let Zion in Her Beauty Rise" by Marshall McDonald
    https://www.marshallmcdonaldmusic.com
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About followHIM
Do you ever feel that preparing for your weekly Come, Follow Me lesson falls short? Join hosts Hank Smith and John Bytheway as they interview experts to make your study for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Come, Follow Me course not only enjoyable but original and educational. If you are looking for resources to make your LDS study fresh, faithful, and fun--no matter your age--then join us every Wednesday morning. Show notes: https://followhim.co YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/FollowHimOfficialChannel Instagram: Instagram.com/followhimpodcast Facebook: Facebook.com/followhimpodcastThe followHIM Podcast is not affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The opinions expressed on episodes represent the views of the guest and podcasters alone.
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