Follow Him: A Come, Follow Me Podcast

Do you ever feel that preparing for your weekly Come, Follow Me lesson falls short? Join hosts Hank Smith and John Bytheway as they interview experts to make yo... More
Matthew 19-20; Mark 10; Luke 18 Part 2 • Dr. Matt Townsend • May 8 - May 14
Dr. Matt Townsend continues to discuss faith, the Laborers in the Vineyard, and trusting in God's mercy.00:00 Part II– Dr. Matt Townsend00:52 Parable of the Laborer's in the Vineyard07:07 Paradox of comparisons12:53 Alma's joy is more full because of the success of his brethren.16:10 John Bytheway reminds us to always appreciate, and to avoid entitlement.21:32 Elder Oaks teaches the importance of what we become.26:46 Dr. Townsend shares what true conversion means.28:58 A certain rich young man asks the Savior how he can inherit eternal life.36:15 Jesus loves us, and asks us to do the one hard thing to help us change.42:42 The love of anything over God destroys us.44:26 Dr. Townsend shares the impact of a young men's leader in his own life.48:14 Elder Uchtdorf teaches salvation is a gift from God.49:13 What is our dominant love?51:27 Marion G. Romney teaches we must be willing to sacrifice everything.52:32 The prayer of the Pharisee and the Publican59:26 Dr. Townsend encourages a daily connection to God.1:02:47 End of Part II–Dr. Matt Townsend
5/3/2023
1:03:15
Matthew 19-20; Mark 10; Luke 18 Part 1 • Dr. Matt Townsend • May 8 - May 14
What question would you ask the Savior? Dr. Matt Townsend explores discipleship, self-reflection, and the doctrine of eternal marriage.00:00 Part 1–Dr. Matt Townsend00:56 Introduction of Dr. Matt Townsend03:37 Using paradox as the theme this week07:35 Atonement or alonement and the attachment theory17:39 The family model20:24 Peace amidst the paradox25:14 Pharisees question of marriage, Christ uses doctrine to answer.29:31 Eternal ideal, circumstances may necessitate individual adaptation.32:56 Looking for answers through the light. 35:18 President Faust and just cause for divorce. 40:14 The atonement of Jesus Christ will compensate for all.45:32 President Kimball says we don't find our soulmate, we create it.47:30 Dr. Townsend shares how divorce led him to find light from others.49:23 Turn to the Savior for your specific answers.1:18:10 End of Part 1–Dr. Matt Townsend
5/3/2023
50:08
What are the two shortest scriptures? • follow HIM Favorites • May 1 - May 7
Hank Smith and John Bytheway discuss the two shortest verses in scripture, "Jesus wept" (John 11:35) and "Remember Lot's wife" (Luke 17:32), and explore their meanings and significance.
4/27/2023
5:04
Luke 12-17; John 11 Part 2 • Dr. S. Michael Wilcox • May 1 - May 7
Dr. S. Michael Wilcox continues to explore the power and promise of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ as he examines love and loss.00:00 Part II– Dr. S. Michael Wilcox00:10 Parable of the lost coin01:27 Parable of the Prodigal Son01:54 There are many far countries04:56 What is the real self?06:05 Parables are meant to elicit emotions08:45 There are no hired servants in heaven. Only sons & daughters.15:50 Elder Holland "The Other Prodigal"18:31 God's kind of forgiveness20:03 John Bytheway shares an experience about serving at the prison22:35 The 10 lepers24:12 Expectations, entitlement vs. gratitude for unexpected blessings24:54 Dr. Wilcox shares experiences on deciding to be grateful37:19 Looking at prayers to see through Jesus' eyes in the New Testament38:48 Jesus lifted people40:25 Raising Lazarus from the dead, if thou hadst been here51:47 Renascence by Edna St. Vincent Mallay1:02:47 End of Part II–Dr. S. Michael Wilcox
4/26/2023
1:13:21
Luke 12-17; John 11 Part 1 • Dr. S. Michael Wilcox • May 1 - May 7
Who are the lost among us? Dr. S. Michael Wilcox explores the themes of wealth and giving, the Sabbath and spirituality, and gratitude and distractions. 00:00 Part 1–Dr. S. Michael Wilcox01:29 Introduction of Dr. S. Michael Wilcox02:35 Jesus teaches about wealth07:36 A parable about building more barns11:37 Why does God call this man a fool?15:09 There are more important things than bigger barns17:02 When death comes, we want to be giving19:55 We have knowledge but are we spiritually wise34:54 The danger of several types of pride35:47 Jesus and velvet truths43:07 The unjust steward47:09 Lazarus and the rich man54:55 What gulfs exist in our neighborhoods?58:43 Seeing those in need58:52 Theme of Luke 151:03:35 The lost sheep1:06:45 End of Part 1–Dr. S. Michael WilcoxPlease rate and review the podcast.Show Notes (English, French, Spanish, Portuguese): https://followhim.coFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/followhimpodcastInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/followhimpodcastYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/FollowHimOfficialChannelThanks to the followHIM team:Shannon Sorensen: Executive Producer, SponsorDavid & Verla Sorensen: SponsorsDr. Hank Smith: Co-hostJohn Bytheway: Co-hostDavid Perry: ProducerKyle Nelson: Marketing, SponsorLisa Spice: Client Relations, Editor, Show NotesJamie Neilson: Social Media, Graphic DesignWill Stoughton: Video EditorKrystal Roberts: Translation Team, English & French Transcripts, WebsiteAriel Cuadra: Spanish Transcripts"Let Zion in Her Beauty Rise" by Marshall McDonaldhttps://www.marshallmcdonaldmusic.com/products/let-zion-in-her-beauty-rise-piano
Do you ever feel that preparing for your weekly Come, Follow Me lesson falls short? Join hosts Hank Smith and John Bytheway as they interview experts to make your study for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Come, Follow Me course not only enjoyable but original and educational. If you are looking for resources to make your LDS study fresh, faithful, and fun--no matter your age--then join us every Wednesday morning. Show notes: https://followhim.co YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/FollowHimOfficialChannel Instagram: Instagram.com/followhimpodcast Facebook: Facebook.com/followhimpodcast The followHIM Podcast is not affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The opinions expressed on episodes represent the views of the guest and podcasters alone.