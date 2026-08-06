Follow Him: A Come, Follow Me Podcast

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888 episodes
- SHOW NOTES/TRANSCRIPTS
English: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT233EN
French: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT233FR
German: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT233DE
Portuguese: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT233PT
Spanish: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT233ES
YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/xESRg4cJf88
ALL EPISODES/SHOW NOTES
followHIM website: https://www.followHIM.co
NOW AVAILABLE IN
Spanish: @followHIMespañol
French: @followHIMFrançais
Portuguese: @followHIMPortuguês
FREE PDF DOWNLOADS OF followHIM QUOTE BOOKS
New Testament: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastNTBook
Old Testament: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastOTBook
Book of Mormon: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastBMBook
WEEKLY NEWSLETTER
https://tinyurl.com/followHIMnewsletter
SOCIAL MEDIA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/followHIMpodcast
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Thanks to the followHIM team:
Steve & Shannon Sorensen: Cofounder, Executive Producer, Sponsor
David & Verla Sorensen: Sponsors
Dr. Hank Smith: Co-host
John Bytheway: Co-host
David Perry: Producer
Kyle Nelson: Marketing, Sponsor
Lisa Spice: Client Relations, Editor, Show Notes
Will Stoughton: Video Editor
Krystal Roberts: Translation Team, English & French Transcripts, Website
Ariel Cuadra: Spanish Transcripts
Amelia Kabwika: Portuguese Transcripts
Heather Barlow: Communications Director
Sydney Smith: Social Media, Graphic Design
"Let Zion in Her Beauty Rise" by Marshall McDonald
https://www.marshallmcdonaldmusic.com
- Dr. Marcus Martins continues his exploration of the Book of Job, unpacking how God answers Job’s suffering not with explanations but with question, and revealing a divine pattern of teaching through wonder, restoring meaning to pain through doctrines of resurrection, embodiment, and intercession.
YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/h3ccrkSV0oE
ALL EPISODES/SHOW NOTES
followHIM website: https://www.followHIM.co
FREE PDF DOWNLOADS OF followHIM QUOTE BOOKS
New Testament: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastNTBook
Old Testament: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastOTBook
Book of Mormon: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastBMBook
WEEKLY NEWSLETTER
https://tinyurl.com/followHIMnewsletter
SOCIAL MEDIA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/followHIMpodcast
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/followhimpodcast
TIMECODE:
0:00 Part 2 - Dr. Marcus Martins
3:30 How physical pain clouds spiritual clarity
7:03 Job’s testimony and the doctrine of resurrection
10:18 Why the body matters in eternity
14:26 God answers from the whirlwind
18:11 The Creation-Fall-Redemption Pattern
25:43 Divine perspective vs. human understanding
28:32 Job as Intercessor
32:45 Forgiveness as a condition for faithful prayer
37:21 Final counsel for those who are suffering
43:02 End of Part 2 - Dr. Marcus Martins
Thanks to the followHIM team:
Steve & Shannon Sorensen: Cofounder, Executive Producer, Sponsor
David & Verla Sorensen: Sponsors
Dr. Hank Smith: Co-host
John Bytheway: Co-host
David Perry: Producer
Kyle Nelson: Marketing, Sponsor
Lisa Spice: Client Relations, Editor, Show Notes
Will Stoughton: Video Editor
Krystal Roberts: Translation Team, English & French Transcripts, Website
Ariel Cuadra: Spanish Transcripts
Amelia Kabwika: Portuguese Transcripts
Heather Barlow: Communications Director
Sydney Smith: Social Media, Graphic Design
"Let Zion in Her Beauty Rise" by Marshall McDonald
https://www.marshallmcdonaldmusic.com
- Why does bad news land, over and over, on some of the most faithful people? Dr. Marcus Martins joins Hank and John to examine the Book of Job, and shows why Job’s friends fail even as they try to comfort him, why presence matters more than explanations; some answers to suffering, they conclude only come with eternal perspective.
YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/jlUZPvX3Gfg
ALL EPISODES/SHOW NOTES
followHIM website: https://www.followHIM.co
FREE PDF DOWNLOADS OF followHIM QUOTE BOOKS
New Testament: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastNTBook
Old Testament: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastOTBook
Book of Mormon: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastBMBook
WEEKLY NEWSLETTER
https://tinyurl.com/followHIMnewsletter
SOCIAL MEDIA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/followHIMpodcast
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/followhimpodcast
TIMECODE:
0:00 - Part 1 - Dr. Marcus Martins
2:20 Job as Martins’ personal companion through trials
5:11 Dr. Martins’ bio
8:34 Martins’ father’s legacy and priesthood history
11:26 Job’s wealth, family, and sudden catastrophic loss
14:25 Responding to loss with faith
16:30 The hidden pain behind smiling faces
19:58 Joseph Smith in Liberty Jail and the Job comparison
22:18 The literary origins and genre of the Book of Job
25:57 Job’s health trial and his wife’s response
28:52 Why presence matters more than explanations
31:59 The personal story of timely ministering
34:54 Friendship as a healing power
37:08 Being the person who notices and ministers
39:52 President John Taylor on being tried “in all things”
42:46 What trials teach us about ourselves
45:21 Showing up for someone in grief
47:38 Job’s friends begin to offer explanations
51:05 Wisdom and missteps
53:16 The Law of Retribution and flawed logic
56:10 Jesus and the man born blind
59:33 The danger of manufacturing answer to suffering
1:02:13 Living with unanswered questions
1:05 Joseph Smith’s promise and Job’s testimony of the Redeemer
1:09:22 End of Part 1 - Dr. Marcus Martins
Thanks to the followHIM team:
Steve & Shannon Sorensen: Cofounder, Executive Producer, Sponsor
David & Verla Sorensen: Sponsors
Dr. Hank Smith: Co-host
John Bytheway: Co-host
David Perry: Producer
Kyle Nelson: Marketing, Sponsor
Lisa Spice: Client Relations, Editor, Show Notes
Will Stoughton: Video Editor
Krystal Roberts: Translation Team, English & French Transcripts, Website
Ariel Cuadra: Spanish Transcripts
Amelia Kabwika: Portuguese Transcripts
Heather Barlow: Communications Director
Sydney Smith: Social Media, Graphic Design
"Let Zion in Her Beauty Rise" by Marshall McDonald
https://www.marshallmcdonaldmusic.com
From Cruelty to Saving Her Life • followHIM Favorites • August 3-9 • Come Follow Me07/30/2026 | 4 mins.SHOW NOTES/TRANSCRIPTS
English: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT232EN
French: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT232FR
German: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT232DE
Portuguese: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT232PT
Spanish: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT232ES
YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/_iUWykrMU4c
ALL EPISODES/SHOW NOTES
followHIM website: https://www.followHIM.co
FREE PDF DOWNLOADS OF followHIM QUOTE BOOKS
New Testament: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastNTBook
Old Testament: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastOTBook
Book of Mormon: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastBMBook
WEEKLY NEWSLETTER
https://tinyurl.com/followHIMnewsletter
SOCIAL MEDIA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/followHIMpodcast
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/followhimpodcast
Thanks to the followHIM team:
Steve & Shannon Sorensen: Cofounder, Executive Producer, Sponsor
David & Verla Sorensen: Sponsors
Dr. Hank Smith: Co-host
John Bytheway: Co-host
David Perry: Producer
Kyle Nelson: Marketing, Sponsor
Lisa Spice: Client Relations, Editor, Show Notes
Will Stoughton: Video Editor
Krystal Roberts: Translation Team, English & French Transcripts, Website
Ariel Cuadra: Spanish Transcripts
Amelia Kabwika: Portuguese Transcripts
Heather Barlow: Communications Director
Sydney Smith: Social Media, Graphic Design
"Let Zion in Her Beauty Rise" by Marshall McDonald
https://www.marshallmcdonaldmusic.com
- Dr. Barbara Morgan Gardner continues exploring pride versus humility, divine timing in the king’s sleepless night, and Esther’s courage, drawing modern parallels to covenant identity.
SHOW NOTES/TRANSCRIPTS
English: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT232EN
French: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT232FR
German: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT232DE
Portuguese: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT232PT
Spanish: https://tinyurl.com/podcastOT232ES
YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/epA6XqZ9EsU
ALL EPISODES/SHOW NOTES
followHIM website: https://www.followHIM.co
NOW AVAILABLE IN
Spanish: @followHIMespañol
French: @followHIMFrançais
Portuguese: @followHIMPortuguês
FREE PDF DOWNLOADS OF followHIM QUOTE BOOKS
New Testament: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastNTBook
Old Testament: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastOTBook
Book of Mormon: https://tinyurl.com/PodcastBMBook
WEEKLY NEWSLETTER
https://tinyurl.com/followHIMnewsletter
SOCIAL MEDIA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/followHIMpodcast
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/followhimpodcast
TIMECODE
0:00 Part 2 - Dr. Barbara Morgan Gardner
2:52 Haman’s promotion and Mordecai’s refusal to bow
5:59 The decree to destroy the Jews
9:26 Mordecai’s sackcloth and public mourning
13:14 Esther learns the full weight of the decree
17:43 President Nelson: A modern-day Mordecai
19:55 Lorenzo Snow: deliverance prepared beforehand
22:29 Sacrifice and faith
24:57 Esther calls for 3-day fast
28:24 Esther’s spiritual gifts
31:22 President Benson warns against pride
34:46 The king’s restless night
38:40 Haman’s public humiliation
42:34 The king believes Esther
46:40 Esther as type of Jesus Christ
49:12 Esther crowns Mordecai
51:39 Joy replaces mourning
55:25 Be Esthers
57:49 Covenant Keeper, not marital status
58:42 End of Part 2 – Dr. Barbara Morgan Gardner
Thanks to the followHIM team:
Steve & Shannon Sorensen: Cofounder, Executive Producer, Sponsor
David & Verla Sorensen: Sponsors
Dr. Hank Smith: Co-host
John Bytheway: Co-host
David Perry: Producer
Kyle Nelson: Marketing, Sponsor
Lisa Spice: Client Relations, Editor, Show Notes
Will Stoughton: Video Editor
Krystal Roberts: Translation Team, English & French Transcripts, Website
Ariel Cuadra: Spanish Transcripts
Amelia Kabwika: Portuguese Transcripts
Heather Barlow: Communications Director
Sydney Smith: Social Media, Graphic Design
"Let Zion in Her Beauty Rise" by Marshall McDonald
https://www.marshallmcdonaldmusic.com
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About followHIM
Do you ever feel that preparing for your weekly Come, Follow Me lesson falls short? Join hosts Hank Smith and John Bytheway as they interview experts to make your study for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Come, Follow Me course not only enjoyable but original and educational. If you are looking for resources to make your LDS study fresh, faithful, and fun--no matter your age--then join us every Wednesday morning. Show notes: https://followhim.co YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/FollowHimOfficialChannel Instagram: Instagram.com/followhimpodcast Facebook: Facebook.com/followhimpodcastThe followHIM Podcast is not affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The opinions expressed on episodes represent the views of the guest and podcasters alone.Podcast website
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