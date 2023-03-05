Follow Him: A Come, Follow Me Podcast

Matthew 19-20; Mark 10; Luke 18 Part 2 • Dr. Matt Townsend • May 8 - May 14

Dr. Matt Townsend continues to discuss faith, the Laborers in the Vineyard, and trusting in God’s mercy.00:00 Part II– Dr. Matt Townsend00:52 Parable of the Laborer’s in the Vineyard07:07 Paradox of comparisons12:53 Alma’s joy is more full because of the success of his brethren.16:10 John Bytheway reminds us to always appreciate, and to avoid entitlement.21:32 Elder Oaks teaches the importance of what we become.26:46 Dr. Townsend shares what true conversion means.28:58 A certain rich young man asks the Savior how he can inherit eternal life.36:15 Jesus loves us, and asks us to do the one hard thing to help us change.42:42 The love of anything over God destroys us.44:26 Dr. Townsend shares the impact of a young men’s leader in his own life.48:14 Elder Uchtdorf teaches salvation is a gift from God.49:13 What is our dominant love?51:27 Marion G. Romney teaches we must be willing to sacrifice everything.52:32 The prayer of the Pharisee and the Publican59:26 Dr. Townsend encourages a daily connection to God.1:02:47 End of Part II–Dr. Matt TownsendPlease rate and review the podcast.Show Notes (English, French, Spanish, Portuguese): https://followhim.coFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/followhimpodcastInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/followhimpodcastYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/FollowHimOfficialChannelThanks to the followHIM team:Shannon Sorensen: Executive Producer, SponsorDavid & Verla Sorensen: SponsorsDr. Hank Smith: Co-hostJohn Bytheway: Co-hostDavid Perry: ProducerKyle Nelson: Marketing, SponsorLisa Spice: Client Relations, Editor, Show NotesJamie Neilson: Social Media, Graphic DesignWill Stoughton: Video EditorKrystal Roberts: Translation Team, English & French Transcripts, WebsiteAriel Cuadra: Spanish Transcripts"Let Zion in Her Beauty Rise" by Marshall McDonaldhttps://www.marshallmcdonaldmusic.com/products/let-zion-in-her-beauty-rise-piano