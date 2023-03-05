Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Haunted Cosmos

Podcast Haunted Cosmos
Ben Garrett & Brian Sauvé
Investigating a world that isn't just stuff.
Religion & SpiritualityChristianityComedyKids & Family
Investigating a world that isn't just stuff.

  • Sleep Paralysis
    Join us as we investigate the high strangeness found in the dark corners of God's spoken world.In this episode, Brian and Ben discuss one of the most commonly experienced episodes of high strangeness in the world: sleep paralysis. What does it mean? Is it neutral? How do we respond to it?Enjoy! We're glad you're here.
    5/3/2023
    57:25
  • Mothman (Part II)
    Join us as we investigate the high strangeness found in the dark corners of God's spoken world.In this episode, Brian and Ben conclude their exploration of the Mothman events that plagued Point Pleasant, WV in 1966 - 97. Fact? Fiction? Mixture of both? And what is going on with these Men in Black?Enjoy! We're glad you're here.
    4/19/2023
    55:16
  • Mothman (Part I)
    Join us as we investigate the high strangeness found in the dark corners of God's spoken world.In this episode, Brian and Ben begin digging into one of the greatest epics of high strangeness in North America: The Mothman of Point Pleasant.Enjoy! We're glad you're here.
    4/5/2023
    1:09:23
  • High Strangeness on the High Seas
    Join us as we dive the deep places of God's spoken world—a world that isn't just stuff.In this episode, Brian and Ben discuss stories of high strangeness in the oceans of the world. Sea monsters, disappearing islands, light wheels—and a whole lot more. Oh, and you may just find out where the lost island of Atlantis is currently located. Enjoy the show! We're glad you're here.Visit https://www.thehauntedcosmos.com/episodes/s1e1 for more show notes.
    3/22/2023
    1:15:44
  • Welcome to Haunted Cosmos
    In this episode, Brian and Ben introduce you to the newest New Christendom Press project: Haunted Cosmos—where Christianity, high strangeness, and the general weirdness of God's embattled cosmos collide.Join us as we investigate a world that isn't just stuff, taking a look at everything from dragons to cryptids, sea serpents to sleep paralysis, giants to megaliths.
    3/9/2023
    5:26

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Haunted Cosmos

Investigating a world that isn't just stuff.
Podcast website

Haunted Cosmos: Podcasts in Family