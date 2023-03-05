High Strangeness on the High Seas

Join us as we dive the deep places of God's spoken world—a world that isn't just stuff.In this episode, Brian and Ben discuss stories of high strangeness in the oceans of the world. Sea monsters, disappearing islands, light wheels—and a whole lot more. Oh, and you may just find out where the lost island of Atlantis is currently located. Enjoy the show! We're glad you're here.