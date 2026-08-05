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- On today’s episode of Graveyard shift, we have Eli joining us on the show. Eli grew up in a ranch house and shares some terrifying encounters in that house. There he battled shadow figures with glowing red eyes, was spooked by the mysterious hat man, and concludes with an encounter in the woods that will leave the hair on your neck standing up. Enjoy this series finale of Graveyard Shift!
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This episode is sponsored by: Jake Muller Adventures is an immersive, mysterious, and engaging audio drama. Use code "HAUNTED" to claim 10% off all digital downloads. https://www.jakemulleradventures.com/haunted
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- Jessica has experienced sleep paralysis ever since she was a child. These experiences were also mixed in with recurring night terrors causing her distress throughout her childhood. Later in life she would "dabble" with new age beliefs and practices which lead to even more distress in her life. She would go on to have even more wild experiences until she learned to call on Jesus' name during these attacks.
New Haunted Cosmos shirt available for a limited time! - Get it here!
Love Haunted Cosmos? Get access to our exclusive show, The Dusty Tome, early ad-free access to main episodes and monthly Livestreams, by becoming a patron of the show: https://www.patreon.com/c/HauntedCosmos
This episode is sponsored by: Indigo Sundries Soap Company - Go to http://indigosundriessoap.com and use code HAUNTEDCOSMOS for 10% off your whole order!
Chronicles of the Elohim is a line of premium action figures Visit https://kaleolegends.toys and pre-order your figures today
Stonecrop Wealth Advisors! Go to this link to check out their special offers to Haunted Cosmos listeners today. https://stonecropadvisors.com/hauntedcosmos
Talk to Josh at Volenté Creative to get help you with your branding and marketing: https://volentecreative.com/ncp
Buy the Haunted Cosmos book: https://www.newchristendompress.com/cosmos PS: It's also available as an audiobook!
If you're a Christian business owner who wants to reach thousands of like-minded people and grow your company, we'd love to partner with you. Email us at advertising@NewChristendomPress.com
Support the show
- A former occult practitioner describes himself as a "walking motel for unclean spirits”. He tells of his experience of drug induced demonic encounters and how he eventually was lead to the Lord. It’s an incredible story of how the Lord can save someone even in their deepest and darkest moments!
New Haunted Cosmos shirt available for a limited time! - Get it here!
Love Haunted Cosmos? Get access to our exclusive show, The Dusty Tome, early ad-free access to main episodes and monthly Livestreams, by becoming a patron of the show: https://www.patreon.com/c/HauntedCosmos
This episode is sponsored by: Indigo Sundries Soap Company - Go to http://indigosundriessoap.com and use code HAUNTEDCOSMOS for 10% off your whole order!
Stonecrop Wealth Advisors! Go to this link to check out their special offers to Haunted Cosmos listeners today. https://stonecropadvisors.com/hauntedcosmos
Talk to Josh at Volenté Creative to get help you with your branding and marketing: https://volentecreative.com/ncp
Gray Toad Tallow. Visit their website here and use COSMOS15 at checkout for 15% off your order. https://graytoadtallow.com/
Buy the Haunted Cosmos book: https://www.newchristendompress.com/cosmos PS: It's also available as an audiobook!
If you're a Christian business owner who wants to reach thousands of like-minded people and grow your company, we'd love to partner with you. Email us at advertising@NewChristendomPress.com
Support the show
- A listener of the show joins us to discuss his childhood experiences of being tormented by a shadow entity in his family's home. Was this just a material entity or was it something beyond that? How can we fight against spiritual attacks as Christians?
New Haunted Cosmos shirt available for a limited time! - Get it here!
Love Haunted Cosmos? Get access to our exclusive show, The Dusty Tome, early ad-free access to main episodes and monthly Livestreams, by becoming a patron of the show: https://www.patreon.com/c/HauntedCosmos
This episode is sponsored by: Indigo Sundries Soap Company - Go to http://indigosundriessoap.com and use code HAUNTEDCOSMOS for 10% off your whole order!
Stonecrop Wealth Advisors! Go to this link to check out their special offers to Haunted Cosmos listeners today. https://stonecropadvisors.com/hauntedcosmos
Talk to Josh at Volenté Creative to get help you with your branding and marketing: https://volentecreative.com/ncp
Buy the Haunted Cosmos book: https://www.newchristendompress.com/cosmos PS: It's also available as an audiobook!
If you're a Christian business owner who wants to reach thousands of like-minded people and grow your company, we'd love to partner with you. Email us at advertising@NewChristendomPress.com
Support the show
- In the first episode of the new season of Graveyard Shift, Brian's childhood crush, Lexy, joins the guys in the studio to share some wild paranormal stories. She recounts her experiences with poltergeist activity, her own doppelgänger, and UFO phenomena.
Enjoy this new season of Graveyard Shift!
New Haunted Cosmos shirt available for a limited time! - Get it here!
Love Haunted Cosmos? Get access to our exclusive show, The Dusty Tome, early ad-free access to main episodes and monthly Livestreams, by becoming a patron of the show: https://www.patreon.com/c/HauntedCosmos
This episode is sponsored by: Indigo Sundries Soap Company - Go to http://indigosundriessoap.com and use code HAUNTEDCOSMOS for 10% off your whole order!
Nutricel is making supplements featuring methylene blue that fuel your brain with all day energy. You can get 13% off using code NCP. Visit: nutricel.store/pages/ncp
Stonecrop Wealth Advisors! Go to this link to check out their special offers to Haunted Cosmos listeners today. https://stonecropadvisors.com/hauntedcosmos
Talk to Josh at Volenté Creative to get help you with your branding and marketing: https://volentecreative.com/ncp
Gray Toad Tallow. Visit their website here and use COSMOS15 at checkout for 15% off your order. https://graytoadtallow.com/
Buy the Haunted Cosmos book: https://www.newchristendompress.com/cosmos PS: It's also available as an audiobook!
If you're a Christian business owner who wants to reach thousands of like-minded people and grow your company, we'd love to partner with you. Email us at advertising@NewChristendomPress.com
Support the show
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