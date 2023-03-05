Join us as we investigate the high strangeness found in the dark corners of God's spoken world.In this episode, Brian and Ben discuss one of the most commonly experienced episodes of high strangeness in the world: sleep paralysis. What does it mean? Is it neutral? How do we respond to it?Enjoy! We're glad you're here.Did you know that supporters of the show at our Sasquatch Photographer tier and above (yes, that is it's actual name) can listen to the first 5 episodes of Season One right now? That's right! And all supporters gain access to our patron-exclusive show, The Dusty Tome, with bonus stories, Q+A, and more. Sign up here!Support the show
5/3/2023
57:25
Mothman (Part II)
Join us as we investigate the high strangeness found in the dark corners of God's spoken world.In this episode, Brian and Ben conclude their exploration of the Mothman events that plagued Point Pleasant, WV in 1966 - 97. Fact? Fiction? Mixture of both? And what is going on with these Men in Black?Enjoy! We're glad you're here.
4/19/2023
55:16
Mothman (Part I)
Join us as we investigate the high strangeness found in the dark corners of God's spoken world.In this episode, Brian and Ben begin digging into one of the greatest epics of high strangeness in North America: The Mothman of Point Pleasant.Enjoy! We're glad you're here.
4/5/2023
1:09:23
High Strangeness on the High Seas
Join us as we dive the deep places of God's spoken world—a world that isn't just stuff.In this episode, Brian and Ben discuss stories of high strangeness in the oceans of the world. Sea monsters, disappearing islands, light wheels—and a whole lot more. Oh, and you may just find out where the lost island of Atlantis is currently located. Enjoy the show! We're glad you're here.Visit https://www.thehauntedcosmos.com/episodes/s1e1 for more show notes.
3/22/2023
1:15:44
Welcome to Haunted Cosmos
In this episode, Brian and Ben introduce you to the newest New Christendom Press project: Haunted Cosmos—where Christianity, high strangeness, and the general weirdness of God’s embattled cosmos collide.Join us as we investigate a world that isn't just stuff, taking a look at everything from dragons to cryptids, sea serpents to sleep paralysis, giants to megaliths.Support the show