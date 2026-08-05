On today’s episode of Graveyard shift, we have Eli joining us on the show. Eli grew up in a ranch house and shares some terrifying encounters in that house. There he battled shadow figures with glowing red eyes, was spooked by the mysterious hat man, and concludes with an encounter in the woods that will leave the hair on your neck standing up. Enjoy this series finale of Graveyard Shift!

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