Unlearned Wisdom by Johnny Chang

What Does It Mean To Trust God With Your Life? | #001

Welcome to the FIRST EPISODE of my brand new podcast: Unlearned Wisdom! I'll share concise lessons that I have learned through God, my pastors, and my personal life experiences. Everything I speak about can be directly applied to YOUR own life. These lessons can't be learned from reading a book or sitting in a classroom. This episode is all about Trust: What it means, how to discern who to trust, the dangers of "distrust", and most importantly, How to trust the man above, GOD! Timestamps:00:00 - Podcast intro & set built with love01:46 - Weaving the gospel into real life02:55 - How this podcast differs from live streams05:41 - Struggling with trust: broken home & gang life07:38 - First true friend and a tragic loss09:15 - Meeting my pastor – a life-changing encounter20:29 - Eye-opening "apple seed" sin analogy26:22 - Moving into church under pastor's mentorship29:30 - Challenged to share my story in prison34:35 - Overwhelmed by fear before testimony36:00 - Pastor's counsel to push through fear42:00 - Facing the inmates with renewed resolve46:37 - Vulnerability opens hearts in prison48:06 - Trauma – a universal languageQ&A Segment – Community Questions:1:06:45 - Community Q&A begins1:07:30 - What does fully trusting God actually look like?1:12:30 - How do I discern if something is from God or the enemy?1:19:05 - How do I trust my partner again after infidelity?1:24:12 - How do I deal with people saying I'm ungodly?1:28:40 - How can I trust God again after losing a loved one?1:34:51 - Walking by faith, not by sight1:35:00 - Closing thoughts & outroAt the end of every episode, I will answer questions directly from the Core of the Heart community that relates to each topic.