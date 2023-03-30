Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsReligion & Spirituality
Inklings with Emily Belle Freeman

Emily Belle Freeman
Inklings. A hint of something more. More
Available Episodes

  • Charity: Week 3
    Some thoughts on Season 1, a study of Spiritual Momentum.Now is the time we can learn.Now is the time we can turn again to Christ.Now is the time we can bless others and lift up the hands that hang down.Harnessing Spirituality.Is this what momentum looks like?Maybe there are some things that need untangling.  Maybe you are trying to navigate the wind.  Perhaps you have forgotten what momentum feels like.  That's what I love most about the Inklings Community.  The remembering.  The encouraging.  Every day better.  A hint of something more.  Around here we call it sprinkles.  Just a little bit of sweetness every day. I'm looking forward to this next six months.  A study on spiritual momentum, with a focus on how we spend our time each day. I'm so excited to spend Thursday mornings with you! There are so many good things ahead!
    4/27/2023
    58:35
  • Charity: Week 2
    Some thoughts on Season 1, a study of Spiritual Momentum.Now is the time we can learn.Now is the time we can turn again to Christ.Now is the time we can bless others and lift up the hands that hang down.Harnessing Spirituality.Is this what momentum looks like?Maybe there are some things that need untangling.  Maybe you are trying to navigate the wind.  Perhaps you have forgotten what momentum feels like.  That’s what I love most about the Inklings Community.  The remembering.  The encouraging.  Every day better.  A hint of something more.  Around here we call it sprinkles.  Just a little bit of sweetness every day. I’m looking forward to this next six months.  A study on spiritual momentum, with a focus on how we spend our time each day. I’m so excited to spend Thursday mornings with you! There are so many good things ahead!
    4/20/2023
    56:57
  • Charity: Week 1
    Some thoughts on Season 1, a study of Spiritual Momentum.Now is the time we can learn.Now is the time we can turn again to Christ.Now is the time we can bless others and lift up the hands that hang down.Harnessing Spirituality.Is this what momentum looks like?Maybe there are some things that need untangling.  Maybe you are trying to navigate the wind.  Perhaps you have forgotten what momentum feels like.  That’s what I love most about the Inklings Community.  The remembering.  The encouraging.  Every day better.  A hint of something more.  Around here we call it sprinkles.  Just a little bit of sweetness every day. I’m looking forward to this next six months.  A study on spiritual momentum, with a focus on how we spend our time each day. I’m so excited to spend Thursday mornings with you! There are so many good things ahead!
    4/15/2023
    55:35
  • Season 3 Introduction: Charity
    Now is the time we can learn. Now is the time we can turn again to Christ. Now is the time we can bless others and lift up the hands that hang down. Harnessing Spirituality. Is this what momentum looks like? Maybe there are some things that need untangling. Maybe you are trying to navigate the wind. Perhaps you have forgotten what momentum feels like. That’s what I love most about the Inklings Community. The remembering. The encouraging. Every day better. A hint of something more. Around here we call it sprinkles. Just a little bit of sweetness every day. I’m looking forward to this next six months. A study on spiritual momentum, with a focus on how we spend our time each day. I’m so excited to spend Thursday mornings with you! There are so many good things ahead!
    4/6/2023
    55:34
  • Conference Preparation
    Some thoughts on Season 1, a study of Spiritual Momentum.Now is the time we can learn.Now is the time we can turn again to Christ.Now is the time we can bless others and lift up the hands that hang down.Harnessing Spirituality.Is this what momentum looks like?Maybe there are some things that need untangling.  Maybe you are trying to navigate the wind.  Perhaps you have forgotten what momentum feels like.  That’s what I love most about the Inklings Community.  The remembering.  The encouraging.  Every day better.  A hint of something more.  Around here we call it sprinkles.  Just a little bit of sweetness every day. I’m looking forward to this next six months.  A study on spiritual momentum, with a focus on how we spend our time each day. I’m so excited to spend Thursday mornings with you! There are so many good things ahead!
    3/30/2023
    51:59

About Inklings with Emily Belle Freeman

Inklings. A hint of something more.
