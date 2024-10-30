In Ascension’s Rosary in a Year podcast, Fr. Mark-Mary Ames, CFR, guides listeners in a step-by-step journey that will change the way you pray – no matter where...

Welcome to The Rosary in a Year (with Fr. Mark-Mary Ames, CFR) from Ascension. In 365 days, Fr. Mark-Mary will take Catholics on a journey into deeper prayer and greater love for the Rosary. Form a lasting habit of prayer and enter more deeply into mediation on the lives of Jesus and Mary through the Rosary. This year, make the Rosary your resolution and enter into prayer like never before. The first episode will launch on January 1st, 2025! For the complete prayer plan, visit https://ascensionpress.com/riy. The Rosary in a Year (with Fr. Mark-Mary Ames, CFR) is brought to you by Ascension.

About The Rosary in a Year (with Fr. Mark-Mary Ames)

In Ascension’s Rosary in a Year podcast, Fr. Mark-Mary Ames, CFR, guides listeners in a step-by-step journey that will change the way you pray – no matter where you are in your spiritual life. By starting small and adding on over time, listeners will find themselves falling more in love with this powerful Marian devotion, becoming a source of grace for the whole world. Listen to discover…. How to build a daily habit of prayer How to form a relationship with Jesus and Mary The Biblical foundations of the Rosary How to meditate with sacred art (visio divina), saint writings, and scripture (lectio divina) The power of Mary’s influence in your life …and more. For the complete prayer plan, visit https://ascensionpress.com/riy.