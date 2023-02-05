All Things Catholic with Dr. Edward Sri

Join well-known theologian and author Edward Sri for weekly insights on understanding and living out the Catholic faith. Delve deeper into the Bible, prayer tim... More
How to Prepare for Marriage (with Beth Sri and Fr. Mike Schmitz)
Join Dr. Sri and his special guests Beth Sri and Fr. Mike Schmitz to hear their thoughts and opinions on preparing for marriage. Fr. Mike Schmitz offers his perspective as a spiritual father and his experience of walking with couples as they prepare for marriage. Dr. Sri and his wife Beth share the wisdom and advice they have acquired from their own marriage.
True love wants to promise forever.
5/16/2023
31:12
The Advocate
Can we love like Christ loves? This is what Christ commands us to do, but is it possible to do on our own? Dr. Sri explains the importance of the Advocate, the Holy Spirit, when it comes to loving others as Christ loves us.
If we want to love as Christ loves, we must ask for the help of the Holy Spirit.
5/9/2023
19:31
Mary: Honor vs. Worship
Are we giving Mary too much attention as Catholics? Will a devotion to her take away from my relationship with Jesus? Dr. Sri discusses these questions in light of the Church’s invitation to honor Mary throughout the month of May.
5/2/2023
26:34
The “Sanctus” and Its Biblical Roots
Have you ever connected what we do at Mass to Sacred Scripture? Dr. Sri shares a glimpse into this by explaining the “Sanctus” or “Holy, Holy, Holy” and its Biblical roots. By understanding the Biblical roots of the Mass, we can more fully participate in the Sacred Liturgy.
The words and small gestures we do at Mass are profound ways that we can profess our ardent love for Jesus.
4/25/2023
21:34
Types of Conversion
Are you experiencing a conversion right now? Conversion is something that should be ongoing, but may look different for each person. Using the story of the Prodigal Son, Dr. Sri explains some of the different types of conversion. Dr. Sri provides encouragement so that we can continue turning back to God.
Whenever you are not feeling worthy, know that the Father says to you, “You are my beloved child.”
