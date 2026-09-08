All Things Catholic with Dr. Edward Sri

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474 episodes
- Did you know that the Hail Mary is actually a prayer that ultimately leads us to Jesus? Dr. Sri explains the Biblical roots of the prayer and reveals how Jesus is the “center of gravity” of the prayer. He also offers a simple way to pray it with greater attention and love.
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For full shownotes, visit Ascensionpress.com/Allthingscatholic, or text ALLTHINGSCATHOLIC to 33-777 for weekly shownotes sent to your inbox.
- Do you long for greater peace, stability, and wholeness in your life? Dr. Sri explores the spiritual symbolism of the magnificent rose windows found in Gothic cathedrals and what they reveal about the secret to a well-ordered soul. Discover why a life centered on Jesus brings a deeper peace that the changing circumstances of this world can never provide.
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For full shownotes, visit Ascensionpress.com/Allthingscatholic, or text ALLTHINGSCATHOLIC to 33-777 for weekly shownotes sent to your inbox.
- Why did Jesus command His disciples to keep His identity as the Messiah a secret? As Peter finally professes that Jesus is the Christ, Jesus reveals that His kingdom will look radically different from the kingdoms of this world—and that the Messiah’s path will lead not to worldly power, but to the Cross.
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For full shownotes, visit Ascensionpress.com/Allthingscatholic, or text ALLTHINGSCATHOLIC to 33-777 for weekly shownotes sent to your inbox.
- When a situation in your life feels impossible—where do you turn for hope? Dr. Sri explores why Jesus calls Simon “Bar-Jonah” and reveals the profound connection between the prophet Jonah, St. Peter, and the mission of every Christian disciple. Through the stories of Jonah and Peter, we’re reminded that God can bring transformation even in the situations that seem most impossible.
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For full shownotes, visit Ascensionpress.com/Allthingscatholic, or text ALLTHINGSCATHOLIC to 33-777 for weekly shownotes sent to your inbox.
- At first glance, Jesus’ words to the Canaanite woman in Matthew 15 seem shockingly harsh. Why would Jesus respond this way to a desperate mother begging for her daughter’s healing? Dr. Sri explores the first-century Jewish context, the symbolism of bread and the two miraculous feedings, and the deeper meaning behind this surprising encounter.
For full shownotes, visit Ascensionpress.com/Allthingscatholic, or text ALLTHINGSCATHOLIC to 33-777 for weekly shownotes sent to your inbox.
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About All Things Catholic with Dr. Edward Sri
Join well-known theologian and author Edward Sri for weekly insights on understanding and living out the Catholic faith. Delve deeper into the Bible, prayer time, virtue, relationships, marriage and family and culture with practical reflections on all things Catholic. Don't just go through the motions. Live as an intentional Catholic, a disciple of Jesus Christ.Podcast website
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