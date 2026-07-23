What if the hardest moments of your life were preparing you for your greatest purpose?

Born and raised in Spain, Miriam Woolsey grew up hearing stories of angels and miracles. As an adult, those stories became deeply personal. From a mysterious voice that protected her on a dark street in Madrid, to powerful spiritual impressions that guided her through life, Miriam has witnessed heaven's hand again and again.

But her greatest tests were still to come.

After experiencing the heartbreaking loss of two babies through stillbirth, Miriam found herself asking God the same question so many of us have asked: **Why?** In the depths of grief, she received answers that changed the course of her life forever.

Soon after, Miriam was diagnosed with lupus and told she would likely spend the rest of her life managing the disease. Refusing to give up hope, she sought the Lord's guidance one step at a time. Through faith, revelation, and life-changing changes, Miriam experienced a remarkable healing that even her doctors couldn't explain.

In this inspiring episode, Miriam shares how angels ministered to her, how God speaks to His children today, and why there is always hope—even in our darkest moments.

Whether you're searching for healing, struggling through loss, or simply wondering if God still speaks, this conversation is a beautiful reminder that heaven is closer than we often realize.

**In this episode:**

• Growing up with stories of angels in Spain

• The voice that protected her from danger

• Losing two babies to stillbirth

• Finding peace through unimaginable grief

• Her unexpected lupus diagnosis

• The remarkable journey to healing

• Learning to hear God's voice

• Why your angels may be closer than you think

We pray Miriam's testimony reminds you that you are never alone, God has not forgotten you, and there is always hope through Jesus Christ.

Have you encountered angels? Please let us know if you or someone you know has a story that needs to be shared. Follow us on our social media. We will do our best to post uplifting quotes and short stories. We hope that Angels Among Us has helped you feel the love of our Father in Heaven.

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