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98 episodes
- This week we’re recording Short Story Wednesday a little differently—from the road during our family vacation.
As we celebrate Teagon’s third birthday, we take time to reflect on the incredible miracles that brought him into our family. From one unexpected phone call to countless tender mercies along the way, we’re reminded that God is often working in ways we don’t recognize until we look back.
We also share what these experiences have taught us about gratitude, parenting, and becoming the people God is helping us become.
Sometimes the greatest miracles aren’t just the moment everything changes—they’re the everyday moments that follow. We’re grateful to still be living ours.
- What if the hardest moments of your life were preparing you for your greatest purpose?
Born and raised in Spain, Miriam Woolsey grew up hearing stories of angels and miracles. As an adult, those stories became deeply personal. From a mysterious voice that protected her on a dark street in Madrid, to powerful spiritual impressions that guided her through life, Miriam has witnessed heaven's hand again and again.
But her greatest tests were still to come.
After experiencing the heartbreaking loss of two babies through stillbirth, Miriam found herself asking God the same question so many of us have asked: **Why?** In the depths of grief, she received answers that changed the course of her life forever.
Soon after, Miriam was diagnosed with lupus and told she would likely spend the rest of her life managing the disease. Refusing to give up hope, she sought the Lord's guidance one step at a time. Through faith, revelation, and life-changing changes, Miriam experienced a remarkable healing that even her doctors couldn't explain.
In this inspiring episode, Miriam shares how angels ministered to her, how God speaks to His children today, and why there is always hope—even in our darkest moments.
Whether you're searching for healing, struggling through loss, or simply wondering if God still speaks, this conversation is a beautiful reminder that heaven is closer than we often realize.
**In this episode:**
• Growing up with stories of angels in Spain
• The voice that protected her from danger
• Losing two babies to stillbirth
• Finding peace through unimaginable grief
• Her unexpected lupus diagnosis
• The remarkable journey to healing
• Learning to hear God's voice
• Why your angels may be closer than you think
We pray Miriam's testimony reminds you that you are never alone, God has not forgotten you, and there is always hope through Jesus Christ.
Have you encountered angels? Please let us know if you or someone you know has a story that needs to be shared. Follow us on our social media. We will do our best to post uplifting quotes and short stories. We hope that Angels Among Us has helped you feel the love of our Father in Heaven.
aaupodcast25@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/angelsamonguspodcast/
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http://www.youtube.com/@AngelsAmongUsPodcast
- This week, Brent shares a few personal reflections on parenting, forgiveness, and the reminder that every person we meet may be carrying a burden we cannot see.
Drawing from one of his favorite scriptures, 2 Kings 6:16, he explores the story of Elisha and the unseen heavenly army that surrounded him. It's a powerful reminder that even when life feels overwhelming, God is with us, and there are far more fighting for us than we often realize.
If you've ever felt alone, discouraged, or surrounded by challenges, this episode is for you.
"Fear not: for they that be with us are more than they that be with them." — 2 Kings 6:16 (KJV)
- From childhood trauma and abuse to becoming a surrogate, surviving life-threatening complications, and discovering the healing power of God's love, Carmella's story is one you won't soon forget.
For years, Carmella believed the lies that she was broken, unworthy, and beyond repair. After enduring abusive relationships, raising children through unimaginable challenges, and walking through heartbreaking loss, she found herself crying out to God from the darkest moments of her life.
What happened next changed everything.
In this powerful conversation, Carmella shares how God met her in her pain, restored what trauma tried to destroy, and transformed her life into a testimony of hope. Her story is a reminder that no matter your past, no matter your mistakes, and no matter what has been done to you, God is still in the business of redemption.
If you've ever wondered whether God sees you, loves you, or can still use your life, this episode is for you.
**In this episode, you'll hear:**
• Growing up in an abusive and dysfunctional home
• Escaping abusive relationships and finding hope
• Becoming a surrogate and the emotional journey that followed
• Surviving a life-threatening pregnancy complication
• How God brought healing, restoration, and a second chance
• Why no one is ever beyond God's redeeming love
✨ *"God is a God of redemption and restoration."* — Carmella
We pray this conversation reminds you that your story isn't over, and that even in your darkest moments, God has never stopped pursuing you.
Have you encountered angels? Please let us know if you or someone you know has a story that needs to be shared. Follow us on our social media. We will do our best to post uplifting quotes and short stories. We hope that Angels Among Us has helped you feel the love of our Father in Heaven.
aaupodcast25@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/angelsamonguspodcast/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574545547261
http://www.youtube.com/@AngelsAmongUsPodcast
- **REWIND | Faith Through the Highest Peaks and Lowest Valleys with Evan Pack**
Some conversations deserve to be heard again.
This week on **Short Story Wednesday**, we're revisiting one of our favorite episodes with Evan Pack. Evan's unwavering faith, humility, and trust in God through unimaginable trials continue to inspire us every time we hear his story.
After surviving a devastating fall while climbing in the Grand Tetons, Evan's life changed forever. But just weeks later, he and his family faced an even greater heartbreak with the unexpected loss of their six-month-old son. Through it all, Evan has discovered that God is present in both our greatest victories and our deepest valleys.
We hope this short rewind encourages you to trust the Lord, even when life doesn't make sense.
If this story touches your heart, be sure to share it with a friend.
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About Angels Among Us
Welcome to Angels Among Us—the podcast where we share real stories of angelic encounters. Each episode, you’ll hear firsthand accounts of divine protection, guidance, and miraculous interventions that remind us we’re never truly alone. Whether through a whisper of comfort, an unseen hand of protection, or an unmistakable presence, angels are closer than we think. Join us as we explore these powerful experiences of angels, both seen and unseen.Podcast website
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