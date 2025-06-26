Powered by RND
  • The Real Reason I Won't Convert to Orthodox or Catholic Christianity
    Why I Haven't Converted to Orthodox or Catholic ChristianityIn this thought-provoking episode, Ruslan KD unpacks the real reason he hasn't converted to Eastern Orthodoxy or Catholicism—despite growing up Oriental Orthodox and having deep respect for high church traditions. Drawing from personal experience, theological study, and conversations with priests across Christian streams, Ruslan explores the debate around apostolic succession and the structure of church leadership. He challenges the common assumption that Protestants lack historical or biblical legitimacy and explains why many remain unconvinced by the high church claim to be the "one true church." This episode also features insights from the YouTube channel Biblical Understanding and tackles early church writings from Ignatius, Clement, and Jerome. Whether you're Protestant, Orthodox, Catholic, or just curious, this conversation sheds light on the theological framework behind Ruslan's convictions—and why he believes Scripture remains the final authority.
    17:57
  • This DM Instantly Told Me Something Was Off…
    In this episode, Ruslan KD dives into what he believes is one of the most destructive teachings influencing Christians today: the idea that "all sin is the same." Prompted by a confrontational Instagram DM and recent heartbreaking revelations about Christian artists like Michael Tait and leaders like Robert Morris, Ruslan unpacks why this oversimplified view of sin can be harmful—and how it's being used to minimize serious moral failures, even involving minors.Joined by insights from apologist Mike Winger, the episode explores biblical distinctions between sins, consequences, and justice. Ruslan also responds directly to criticism from a viewer who accuses him and other Christian YouTubers of lacking grace. The conversation exposes deeper issues in church culture—how we talk about repentance, restoration, and accountability in the digital age.This episode isn't about cancel culture. It's about clarity, truth, and protecting the vulnerable—while still believing in redemption through Jesus.
    24:40
  • The Secret To Growing On YouTube Nobody Talks About - Bless God Summit
    In this special panel from the Bless God Summit, Ruslan KD sits down with some of the most influential Christian YouTubers—David Wood, Inspiring Philosophy, What Do You Meme, Nate Salah, and God Logic Apologetics—to talk all things YouTube, faith, and calling.They dive deep into how each of them got started, what it takes to grow a channel in today's saturated landscape, and why authenticity matters more than fancy gear or a viral strategy. From early struggles to finding their niche in apologetics and cultural commentary, each speaker shares real stories, practical advice, and hard-earned wisdom.If you're thinking about launching your own channel—or just want to know what it's like behind the scenes of Christian creators who are shaping conversations around faith and culture—this episode is packed with insight, laughs, and encouragement.
    36:46
  • Michael Tait's Confession Reveals Something Darker...
    Ruslan unpacks the Michael Tait scandal, shares his own journey with sin, and offers a biblical, practical path to freedom through confession, transformation, and purpose.
    29:35
  • This is the Worst Thing I’ve Ever Seen on YouTube
    🎁: Get a Free 7-Day Trial on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/kingsdream🙏: Check Out the Bless God Shop: http://blessgod.shop📖: My Go-To Bible Software (Logos 60 Day Free Trial): http://logos.com/ruslan🆓: Free PDF of the Bless God Prayer Journal: http://blessgodpdf.shop🔓: FREE Freedom Habits (Course w/My Therapist): http://www.mastermyhabits.comThis video contains links to products and platforms that we've created because we truly believe they can help you in your journey. By choosing to purchase through these links, you're not only investing in something beneficial for yourself, but you're also partnering with us in our mission to create content that blesses and inspires others. Your support directly helps us continue to provide valuable content. Thank you!Fair Use Disclaimer:This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. All clips used are protected by the Fair Use Doctrine within Title 17 of the United States Code. This doctrine safeguards the use of copyrighted material for transformative purposes, such as commentary, criticism, review and news reporting. Under Title 17 U.S.C. § 512(f), any person who makes a false, bad faith, or misleading copyright claim or uses a copyright takedown to infringe on free speech, criticism, or commentary can be held liable for damages to the content creator.Hosseinzadeh v. Klein, 276 F.Supp.3d 34 (S.D.N.Y. 2017); Equals Three, LLC v. Jukin Media, Inc., 139 F. Supp. 3d 1094 (C.D. Cal. 2015).Bio: Ruslan KD is a Christian YouTuber of Armenian descent who was a refugee from Baku, Azerbaijan, before moving to the United States as a child. He started his YouTube channel in the mid-2010s, which has since grown into a popular platform for discussing faith, lifestyle, and music. Known for his insightful commentary on Christian living, culture, and personal development, Ruslan has built a community of followers who value his thoughtful approach to contemporary issues. In addition to his YouTube presence, Ruslan is a speaker, author, and advocate for godly ambition, often addressing topics related to leadership, mental health, and the integration of faith in everyday life.Our mission is to encourage, empower, and inspire people to live a life that Blesses God, in accordance with His word. As the Psalmist proclaims, "Bless God in the great congregation, the Lord, O you who are of Israel's fountain" (Psalm 68:26 ESV), and "Every day will I bless Thee; and I will praise Thy name forever and ever" (Psalm 145:2 KJV). Just as Simeon, after encountering Jesus, "took him up in his arms and blessed God" (Luke 2:28 ESV), we seek to lead others in a life of stewardship, relevant engagement, and practical living that honors and blesses the Lord.
Ruslan's Bless God Podcast is designed to Empower Outliers to Live God's Dream. Host Ruslan is a Youtuber / Hip-Hop Artist / Creative Entrepreneur based in San Diego CA with a passion for Faith, Finance, And Fitness.
