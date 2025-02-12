Powered by RND
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityBible Talk — A podcast by 9Marks
Listen to Bible Talk — A podcast by 9Marks in the App
Listen to Bible Talk — A podcast by 9Marks in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Bible Talk — A podcast by 9Marks

Podcast Bible Talk — A podcast by 9Marks
9Marks
A podcast by 9Marks, with Alex Duke, Sam Emadi & Jim Hamilton.
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

Available Episodes

5 of 138
  • 2 Kings 9: On the Word of the Lord Wiping Out the Henchmen and then the Heavy (Ep. 137)
    Bible Talk is back for another season!In this episode, Jim, Sam, and Alex discuss 2 Kings 9 and the bloody end of Jezebel's wicked reign, which the Lord had promised years and years ago.Subscribe to our new podcast, A Storm in the Desert.
    --------  
    48:15
  • 2 Kings 8: On Joram & Joram, A Sad & More-than-Superficial Similarity (Ep. 136)
    In 2 Kings 8, we realize that the kings of Israel and the kings of Judah have become indistinguishable in almost every way, from their behavior to their birth names. What’s going on in this enigmatic chapter? Alex, Jim, and Sam discuss.
    --------  
    48:43
  • 2 Kings 6–7: On What a Floating Axe Head and an Angel Army Says about Our Soothsaying, Sovereign God (Ep. 135)
    In 2 Kings 6–7, we get a floating axe-head and a Syrian siege and an angelic army. But why?Alex Duke, Jim Hamilton, and Sam Emadi discuss.
    --------  
    48:05
  • 2 Kings 5: On Namaan's Surprising Resurrection and Gehazi's Stunning Reversal of Fortune (Ep. 134)
    In 2 Kings 5, we witness two surprising reversals: a foreign, leprous general becomes a servant of the LORD; meanwhile, a servant of the LORD becomes a leper. Alex, Jim, and Sam discuss.
    --------  
    53:55
  • 2 Kings 3–4: On a Battle Born Out of the Wobbly Wool Industry and Elisha's Escalating Miracles (Ep. 133)
    In 2 Kings 3–4, Elisha is not a mere miracle worker—he’s a true prophet, and listening to him will lead Israel back to Yahweh.Jim Hamilton, Alex Duke, and Sam Emadi discuss.
    --------  
    48:52

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Bible Talk — A podcast by 9Marks

A podcast by 9Marks, with Alex Duke, Sam Emadi & Jim Hamilton.
Podcast website

Listen to Bible Talk — A podcast by 9Marks, Girls Gone Bible and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Bible Talk — A podcast by 9Marks: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast A Storm In The Desert—Podcast by 9Marks
    A Storm In The Desert—Podcast by 9Marks
    Religion & Spirituality, Christianity, Religion
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.7.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/13/2025 - 2:01:45 PM