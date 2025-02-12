Bible Talk — A podcast by 9Marks

2 Kings 9: On the Word of the Lord Wiping Out the Henchmen and then the Heavy (Ep. 137)
In this episode, Jim, Sam, and Alex discuss 2 Kings 9 and the bloody end of Jezebel's wicked reign, which the Lord had promised years and years ago.
48:15
2 Kings 8: On Joram & Joram, A Sad & More-than-Superficial Similarity (Ep. 136)
In 2 Kings 8, we realize that the kings of Israel and the kings of Judah have become indistinguishable in almost every way, from their behavior to their birth names. What’s going on in this enigmatic chapter? Alex, Jim, and Sam discuss.
48:43
2 Kings 6–7: On What a Floating Axe Head and an Angel Army Says about Our Soothsaying, Sovereign God (Ep. 135)
In 2 Kings 6–7, we get a floating axe-head and a Syrian siege and an angelic army. But why?Alex Duke, Jim Hamilton, and Sam Emadi discuss.
48:05
2 Kings 5: On Namaan's Surprising Resurrection and Gehazi's Stunning Reversal of Fortune (Ep. 134)
In 2 Kings 5, we witness two surprising reversals: a foreign, leprous general becomes a servant of the LORD; meanwhile, a servant of the LORD becomes a leper. Alex, Jim, and Sam discuss.
53:55
2 Kings 3–4: On a Battle Born Out of the Wobbly Wool Industry and Elisha's Escalating Miracles (Ep. 133)
In 2 Kings 3–4, Elisha is not a mere miracle worker—he’s a true prophet, and listening to him will lead Israel back to Yahweh.Jim Hamilton, Alex Duke, and Sam Emadi discuss.