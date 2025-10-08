Dr. Molly (8) - Anxiety, Egregious Self Confidence, Grief and Loss

Dr. Molly sayyyyyyyyys, you're gonna love this podcast! Welcome Dr. Molly Brinkmann to The Journey! Enneagram 8, married to an enneagram 6 (Ryan), mother, veterinarian, and social media bad ass. We get a good amount of work talk in, co-parenting as an 8 and a 6, the anxiety of not only sixes, but all numbers, and more. Also a special spot appearance from fellow 8, Joey Schewee. To learn more about Molly, be sure and give her instagram account a follow, @drmollysays and check out The Dr. Molly Says Podcast! It is time to hear from Enneagram 8 listeners for a new episode of Others On The Journey! Suzanne and Molly talk about what betrayal means to them and to Eights. We would like to hear from our Enneagram 8 listeners on what betrayal means to you, and if you can give some examples. Visit theenneagramjourney.com/contact and leave a voicemail with your response for our next Others On The Journey podcast episode. Heck, this podcast is solitary work that we cannot do alone!