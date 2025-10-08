Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityThe Enneagram Journey
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Enneagram Journey
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Enneagram Journey

Suzanne Stabile
Religion & SpiritualitySpirituality
The Enneagram Journey
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 195
  • E194: Jess Everlee (5) - Lucky Lovers of London
    Meet author and Enneagram 5, Jess Everlee! 4 books, one for the Head, one for the Heart, and one for the Body, and how about one featuring a couple of Sixes! Jess shares about figuring out her enneagram number, which ones are the easiest and most difficult for her to write, and about being married to an 8. "I mistyped my own teen angst as a 4. But, since it was a mistype, it wasn't useful." - JE All romance lovers need to check out her Lucky Lovers of London series, and you can learn more about Jess at jesseverlee.com
    --------  
    1:00:56
  • Joey Stabile Schewee - When Working Together Doesn't Work
    LTM's very own Joey Stabile Schewee is back on The Journey!   Gather everyone around the water cooler in the office and turn up the volume, because you and your team don't want to miss this episode. Joey, enneagram 8, the best enneagram teacher you'll find for the corporate setting shares with the listeners about her work. Which number mistypes the most? Which number is mistyped as the most? Who has the greatest difficulty managing others? What do you know about the 4th Step? Her new book, When Working Together Doesn't Work, comes out in March, but it isn't too early to pre-order. You can pre-order your copy here. It also isn't too late to join us on Saturday, September 27th online or in Dallas to hear Joey teach! Visit lifeinthetrinityministry.com to learn more and sign up. And visit wesolutions.life to learn more about Joey and her corporate enneagram teaching. TODAY'S INTRO Corporate (S1, E3 - Comedy Central) Office Space (1999, Mike Judge) Corporate (S2, E4 - Comedy Central)  
    --------  
    1:21:31
  • Dr. Molly (8) - Anxiety, Egregious Self Confidence, Grief and Loss
    Dr. Molly sayyyyyyyyys, you're gonna love this podcast! Welcome Dr. Molly Brinkmann to The Journey! Enneagram 8, married to an enneagram 6 (Ryan), mother, veterinarian, and social media bad ass. We get a good amount of work talk in, co-parenting as an 8 and a 6, the anxiety of not only sixes, but all numbers, and more. Also a special spot appearance from fellow 8, Joey Schewee. To learn more about Molly, be sure and give her instagram account a follow, @drmollysays and check out The Dr. Molly Says Podcast! It is time to hear from Enneagram 8 listeners for a new episode of Others On The Journey! Suzanne and Molly talk about what betrayal means to them and to Eights. We would like to hear from our Enneagram 8 listeners on what betrayal means to you, and if you can give some examples. Visit theenneagramjourney.com/contact and leave a voicemail with your response for our next Others On The Journey podcast episode. Heck, this podcast is solitary work that we cannot do alone! PLUG TIME When Working Together Doesn't Work with Joey Schewee Saturday, September 27 / 9:00 am - 4:00 pm The Micah Center in Dallas or join Online Join consultant and Enneagram Theorist, Joey Schewee of @enneagramparents, and co-facilitator of The Enneagram For The Modern World Cohort, ahead of the release of her book, When Working Together Doesn't Work: An Enneagram Guide to Productive Relationships with Coworkers, for a day of Enneagram exploration. Joey will guide participants through her impactful take on triads, stances, and the core of her unique body of work: processing centers. Whether you are new to the Enneagram or well-versed in this wisdom, this workshop is thoughtfully designed to give all participants takeaways that are immediately and exponentially applicable. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER IN PERSON OR ONLINE Pre-order your copy of When Working Together Doesn't Work here on Amazon   TODAY'S INTRO Anxiety by Doechii Mean Girls (Paramount Pictures, 2004) Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (Columbia Pictures, 2006)
    --------  
    1:16:32
  • Austin Channing Brown (9) - Foreboding Joy, Full Of Myself
    Welcome to The Journey Austin Channing Brown! Enneagram 9, Austin Channing shares some of her wisdom and experience in this episode, including what we think is a CRAZY story about her time as an enneagram 9 employed at a church. Decision Making Passive Aggressive Anger Repressed Doing Foreboding Joy and Artificial Joy (brace yourselves 7s!) I'm Still Here and Full Of Myself Full Of Myself is available soon, so preorder today, and be sure to visit austinchanning.com !   Visit lifeinthetrinityministry.com to see everything that Suzanne, Joe, and LTM are up to. The LTM Enneagram Cohort Program application deadline is September 1! Small groups are about to begin, and the next round will start in December 2026 Enneagram and Spirituality in Charlotte in September A Quiet Space every Thursday at The Micah Center and so much more! Today's Intro Joy by for King + Country The Office (NBC, s2, e8) The Office (NBC, s7, e14)
    --------  
    1:22:28
  • Q&A - July 2025
    Q&A Episode in the house! We start the show with a question from an Enneagram 7 married to an Enneagram 1 (that combo comes up a lot!). "Do I have to keep apologizing for the last 20 years every time I mess up?" Then we get to talk about: 9s with an 8 wing, or are they extroverted, or are they another number?! Gut Types How each individual number in each Triad deals with Anger, Fear, or Shame Essence v Personality 9s and Anger and more! Keep the questions coming! You can submit yours at theenneagramjourney.org/contact   PLUG TIME Visit lifeinthetrinityministry.com ! Yup, that's the plug. So much upcoming opportunities, from A Quiet Space every Thursday at The Micah Center, to 2025 Enneagram Bootcamp, to IEA Experience 2025, to new books and new small groups. We want you to be a part of it. So, visit lifeinthetrinityministry.com and be a part of a wonderful community!   TODAY'S INTRO Captain Phillips (2013, Columbia Pictures) Ron Swanson (Parks and Rec, s3, e9) Angry Woman (Ashe, 2022)
    --------  
    1:05:34

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About The Enneagram Journey

Using the wisdom of the Enneagram, and ongoing discussion and conversation, we will grow compassion for ourselves and others, as well as a better understanding for why we do what we do!
Podcast website
Religion & SpiritualitySpirituality

Listen to The Enneagram Journey, The Drop the Needle Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Enneagram Journey: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/10/2025 - 12:07:20 PM