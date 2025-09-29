Kate Neligan is an equine-partnered coach and facilitator. She found her calling to awaken the world through the power of the human-animal bond. She partners with horses and goats to help people become more present and connected so they can shine brighter and achieve their dreams. She offers in-person and zoom sessions. She is based in California. www.kateneligan.com
Integrative Equine Health with Joyce Harman
Dr. Joyce Harman is a retired veterinarian who holds certifications in acupuncture and chiropractic care, and has received advanced training in homeopathy and herbal medicine. She created Harmany Equine Clinic, a holistic equine practice where she treated all types of horses from backyards to Olympic caliber. She has served as past president for the American Holistic Veterinary Medical Association. She currently offers Horse Healthmanship, an online holistic nutrition course. She is a nature photographer and a master naturalist. Learn more at www.harmanyequine.com and www.docshemp.com
Authentic Partnership: Let Horses Be Horses!
Julie Robins is an equine behavior and relationship specialist with a passion for helping equestrians confidently develop safe, fun, and functional equine partnerships for any discipline. She created The Horsemanship Academy in 2005 to share her knowledge and expertise. In 2023, she created the non-profit, Leg Up Experience to share the healing power of horses with first responders and veterans. She’s often seen riding bridle-less, having fun with liberty work, and educating others to build the equine partnership of their dreams! To learn more visit www.TheHorsemanshipAcademy.com and www.LegUpExperience.org
Movement Explorations with Horses
Paula Josa-Jones is a dancer/actor, choreographer, writer, visual artist and movement educator known for her visually rich, emotionally charged dance theater. Her work includes dances for humans, inter-species work with horses and dancers, film and video. Her dances have been produced in Russia, Europe, Mexico and throughout the United States. Paula produced RIDE, a theatrical performance that explores the bond between horse and human through a powerful mix of music, dance and aerial ballet. Paula is a Master Somatic Movement Educator and Therapist and works with clients in CT. Paula is the author of the book "Our Horses, Ourselves: Discovering the Common Body" available on Amazon. https://www.paulajosajones.org/the_horse_dances/ride.html#video
Caretaker of Wild Horses
Diane Delano is the founder of the Wild Horse Rescue Center in Webster, Florida. They are dedicated to the preservation of America's wild horses. They rescue, rehabilitate and find new homes for wild horses, burros and other vulnerable animals. The 44-acre ranch provides a home to almost 50 mustang horses that were once roaming freely somewhere in the United States. In 2014, they purchased a larger property, which enabled to expand their mission to rescue even more animals in need and find loving homes for them. Wildhorserescuecenter.org
