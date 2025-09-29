Caretaker of Wild Horses

Diane Delano is the founder of the Wild Horse Rescue Center in Webster, Florida. They are dedicated to the preservation of America's wild horses. They rescue, rehabilitate and find new homes for wild horses, burros and other vulnerable animals. The 44-acre ranch provides a home to almost 50 mustang horses that were once roaming freely somewhere in the United States. In 2014, they purchased a larger property, which enabled to expand their mission to rescue even more animals in need and find loving homes for them. Wildhorserescuecenter.org