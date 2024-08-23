Stories Podcast: A Bedtime Show for Kids of All Ages

Today we're doing a throwback episode to one of our favorites from the early days of Stories Podcast. Neddy is the biggest fish in the small pond, and the biggest bully too. One day she tries to see what life in the big pond is like. Lessons are learned. Songs are sung!
Check out Stories RPG our new show where we play games like Starsworn with all your Max Goodname friends, and Gigacity Guardians featuring the brilliant firefly! https://link.chtbl.com/gigacity
Draw us a picture of what you think any of the characters in this story look like, and then tag us in it on instagram @storiespodcast! We'd love to see your artwork and share it on our feed!!
If you would like to support Stories Podcast, you can subscribe and give us a five star review on iTunes, check out our merch at storiespodcast.com/shop, follow us on Instagram @storiespodcast, or just tell your friends about us!
Check out our new YouTube channel at youtube.com/storiespodcast. If you've ever wanted to read along with our stories, now you can! These read-along versions of our stories are great for early readers trying to improve their skills or even adults learning English for the first time. Check it out.
--------
19:54
Pigling Bland
Today's story was written by Beatrix Potter and adapted by Daniel Hinds. Follow along as a couple of pigs going to market have quite an adventure.
--------
33:36
Throwback: The Fall of Icarus
Today we're doing a throwback episode to one of our favorites from the early days of Stories Podcast. The classic myth of Icarus, the boy who flew too close to the sun. Guess what, it doesn't work out for him this time either.
--------
19:05
Winnie the Pooh and the Great Search
Today we have another fun story from the hundred acre wood, written by A. A. Milne and adapted for audio by Daniel Hinds. In today's story Rabbit is looking for one of his many friends and relations and he asks Pooh for help.
--------
25:30
Throwback: Jack and the Beanstalk
Today we're doing a throwback episode to one of our favorites from the early days of Stories Podcast. A boy, a cow, some magic beans and an unruly giant. THIS EPISODE IS FE FI FO FUN! (sorry not sorry for that terrible joke.)
About Stories Podcast: A Bedtime Show for Kids of All Ages
On the Stories Podcast, we perform a new story for your children every week. The stories range from retellings of fairy tales like Snow White to classic stories like Peter Rabbit and even completely original works. Everything is G rated and safe for all ages. The perfect kids podcast for imaginative families. Whether you’re driving with your children or just want to limit your kids’ screen time, Stories Podcast delivers entertainment that kids and parents alike will love.