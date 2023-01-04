Little Stories for Tiny People: Anytime and bedtime stories for kids

Little Hedgehog Returns to the Tunnel

Mr. Hedgehog has been saying no a lot lately, leading Little Hedgehog and Bebe to test his internal gauge for parental decision-making by asking to venture back through the tunnel located conveniently in Little Hedgehog's room. Will they finally be able to go on an adventure? Listen and find out! Thank you to ADELIA for the super important reminder message at the beginning!!! If you love this story, please share it with all singing spiders, ostriches who compete in diving competitions, all largish hedgehogs who also do taxes, and your friends. They just might need a good story. Thank you to the many premium subscribers who supplied sound effects for this story! Thank you to MAIA, GABI, ENZO, LILY, TREVOR, AYLIE, IRIS, SLOANE, OLIVIA, LENORA, JOY, FELIX, ELAH, THEO, SYLVIE, LEAH, MILLIE, LORENZO, FRANCESCO, DOMENICO, IVY, FIONA, LOUISA, JONAH, LILLIAN, JASPER, RUBY, MILA, ELIZA, CHARLOTTE, HARPER, WAVERLY, WINTER, and KIRA! Little Stories Premium is available now! Get more of the stories you love, ad-free listening, and access Little Stories for Sleep! Join at http://www.littlestoriespremium.com Find my two picture books, Little Hedgehog Goes to School and Little Fox Can't Wait to Dream at https://www.littlestoriestinypeople.com/books