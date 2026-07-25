Little Stories for Tiny People: Anytime and bedtime stories for kids

The Clockmaker is a mouse living an orderly life inside his clock shop. Hundreds of clocks announce each passing second. Each day is like the one before. But what happens when something tears him away from his life of precision? How will he handle being a mouse in the great wilderness?

I loved making this story. I hope you love listening to it.

Thank you to HENDRIX and STOREY for the super important reminder message at the beginning!

Little Stories for Tiny People is a rotating library of original stories. As new stories are introduced, older stories are made exclusive to Little Stories Premium for a while before rotating back into the free collection.

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Premium subscribers: you can find this story in your premium podcast under its original air date, 6/3/23.