Little Stories for Tiny People: Anytime and bedtime stories for kids

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234 episodes
- Laze in your cozy hammock and drift to sleep as you listen to this story of a sweet fruit stand on a hot day in summer.
This "Wandering Sleep Story" is part of a series available on Little Stories for Sleep, a bedtime podcast available to all Little Stories Premium subscribers. On Little Stories for Sleep, every episode begins and ends with soft music perfect for bedtime. There are no introductions before the story, no comments after--nothing to interrupt a soothing bedtime playlist. To hear many more Wandering Sleep Stories, you can join or gift a subscription by visiting http://littlestoriespremium.com
- The Clockmaker is a mouse living an orderly life inside his clock shop. Hundreds of clocks announce each passing second. Each day is like the one before. But what happens when something tears him away from his life of precision? How will he handle being a mouse in the great wilderness?
I loved making this story. I hope you love listening to it.
Thank you to HENDRIX and STOREY for the super important reminder message at the beginning!
Little Stories for Tiny People is a rotating library of original stories. As new stories are introduced, older stories are made exclusive to Little Stories Premium for a while before rotating back into the free collection.
Unlock the full Little Stories Library and gain access to Little Stories for Sleep by becoming a Little Stories Premium subscriber. Join or gift a subscription by visiting littlestoriespremium.com.
Premium subscribers: you can find this story in your premium podcast under its original air date, 6/3/23.
- Find this full story in Little Stories Premium under its original air date, 4/8/2018.
The Glowing Stones is about friendship and connection. There are times when things can get in the way of true connection with the ones we love, and this story explores how that can happen between best friends. This one is a bit more thoughtful and serious than some of my other stories. I hope you get something out of it.
This story will be exclusive to Little Stories Premium for a while before rotating back into the free story collection. To unlock the full Little Stories library and to access Little Stories for Sleep, join Little Stories Premium by visiting http://littlestoriespremium.com.
You can also purchase Little Stories Premium as a gift! Visit https://www.littlestoriespremium.com/gifts to learn more.
- The school year is nearly done and the students at Little Hedgehog's school are surprised and delighted to learn that the auditorium is now newt-less! The annual talent show can proceed on the final night of school. Little Hedgehog and Bebe cannot wait to sign up! But what will Little Hedgehog do if another student has already claimed her talent? You'll have to listen to find out.
Thank you to AIDEN for the super important reminder message at the beginning!
Thank you to the many premium subscribers who supplied sound effects used in this story! Thank you to SUNNY, DANNY, ADA, KLOE, LEXI, ELOISE, MIRIAM, LEORA, LINC, MADI, BROOKE, ROSALIE, LIV, LILI, BECKETT, LENNON, ABBY, HANNAH, WILLIAM, JOHN, MARYANN, FELICIA, EDEN, CONOR, EVELYN, ABBIE, IZZIE, EZRA, WARREN, JULIA, JOANA, LEDGER, and ETLEY!
Unlock the full Little Stories Library and access Little Stories for Sleep--an exclusive bedtime podcast--with Little Stories Premium! Join or GIFT a subscription at http://www.littlestoriespremium.com
- Today's story features one of your favorite characters, Mouse. This time, he has something extra special in mind for his best friend Larry.
Little Stories for Tiny People is a rotating library of original stories. As new stories are introduced, older stories are made exclusive to Little Stories Premium for a while before rotating back into the free collection.
Unlock the full Little Stories Library and gain access to Little Stories for Sleep by becoming a Little Stories Premium subscriber. Join or gift a subscription by visiting littlestoriespremium.com.
Premium subscribers: you can find this story in your premium podcast under its original air date, 2/27/2016.
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About Little Stories for Tiny People: Anytime and bedtime stories for kids
Little Stories for Tiny People features original stories the whole family will love. Filled with endearing characters and inventive story lines, LSFTP is sure to spark your child’s imagination and to delight the entire family. Lovingly crafted to appeal to all ages, LSFTP is perfect for car rides, bedtime, or any time! Little Stories Premium offers even more stories, an ad-free listening experience, and access to Little Stories for Sleep, an exclusive bedtime podcast. Visit www.littlestoriespremium.com to learn more.Podcast website
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