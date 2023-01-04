Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Little Stories for Tiny People: Anytime and bedtime stories for kids

Rhea Pechter
Rhea Pechter
  • The Badger and The Sofa
    Badger has found the perfect sofa to place in his reading nook. It is beautiful, it is fashionable, it is one of a kind. But what will happen when the sofa will not fit inside the tunnel leading to Badger's burrow? You'll have to listen and find out. ENJOY! Thank you to ROHAN for the super important reminder message at the beginning!!! If you love this story, please share it with all delivery weasels, mongooses who love huckleberry jam, all forest mart employees, and your friends. They just might need a good story. Thank you to the many premium subscribers who supplied sound effects for this story! Thank you to AKSEL, ELEANOR, JOSEPHINE, OSCAR, AUSTIN, JAYDA, NOLAN, MAIA, LUNA, KIERAN, ALEC, OSA, ARYA, RHYE, NAVI, AVIV, ZOE, QUINTEN, EVERETT, LELAND, DECLAN, MARGARET, NOELLE, LAUREL, and OLIVER! Little Stories Premium is available now! Get more of the stories you love, ad-free listening, and access Little Stories for Sleep! Join at http://www.littlestoriespremium.com Find my two picture books, Little Hedgehog Goes to School and Little Fox Can't Wait to Dream at https://www.littlestoriestinypeople.com/books
    4/22/2023
    25:11
  • Little Hedgehog Returns to the Tunnel
    Mr. Hedgehog has been saying no a lot lately, leading Little Hedgehog and Bebe to test his internal gauge for parental decision-making by asking to venture back through the tunnel located conveniently in Little Hedgehog's room. Will they finally be able to go on an adventure? Listen and find out! Thank you to ADELIA for the super important reminder message at the beginning!!! If you love this story, please share it with all singing spiders, ostriches who compete in diving competitions, all largish hedgehogs who also do taxes, and your friends. They just might need a good story. Thank you to the many premium subscribers who supplied sound effects for this story! Thank you to MAIA, GABI, ENZO, LILY, TREVOR, AYLIE, IRIS, SLOANE, OLIVIA, LENORA, JOY, FELIX, ELAH, THEO, SYLVIE, LEAH, MILLIE, LORENZO, FRANCESCO, DOMENICO, IVY, FIONA, LOUISA, JONAH, LILLIAN, JASPER, RUBY, MILA, ELIZA, CHARLOTTE, HARPER, WAVERLY, WINTER, and KIRA! Little Stories Premium is available now! Get more of the stories you love, ad-free listening, and access Little Stories for Sleep! Join at http://www.littlestoriespremium.com Find my two picture books, Little Hedgehog Goes to School and Little Fox Can't Wait to Dream at https://www.littlestoriestinypeople.com/books
    4/8/2023
    25:35
  • PREMIUM PREVIEW: Fox And His Conscience
    This is a preview of a story exclusive to Little Stories Premium. To hear the full episode, you can sign up for Little Stories Premium by visiting http://littlestoriespremium.com
    4/1/2023
    14:34
  • The Bird and The Caterpillar
    On a beautiful spring day, a bird swoops down and snatches a caterpillar to bring home to her babies. But what happens when the caterpillar has some words of advice for the bird? You'll have to listen and find out! Thank you to GRETEL for the super important reminder message at the beginning! If you love this story, please share it with all hungry birds, moths who were once caterpillars, all philosophers, and your friends. They just might need a good story. Little Stories Premium is available now! Get more of the stories you love, ad-free listening, and access Little Stories for Sleep! Join at http://www.littlestoriespremium.com Find my two picture books, Little Hedgehog Goes to School and Little Fox Can't Wait to Dream at https://www.littlestoriestinypeople.com/books
    3/25/2023
    13:06
  • Full Episode Preview: The Gentle Sleep Train
    This is a full episode preview of a story exclusive to Little Stories for Sleep, available to all Little Stories Premium subscribers. On Little Stories for Sleep, this and the other sleep stories have no intro or outro. They begin and end with soft music perfect for bedtime. You can sign up for Little Stories Premium by visiting http://littlestoriespremium.com
    3/18/2023
    18:55

Little Stories for Tiny People features original stories the whole family will love. Filled with endearing characters and inventive story lines, LSFTP is sure to spark your child’s imagination and to delight the entire family. Lovingly crafted to appeal to all ages, LSFTP is perfect for car rides, bedtime, or any time! Little Stories Premium offers even more stories and an ad-free listening experience; visit www.littlestoriespremium.com to learn more.
