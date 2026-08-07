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276 episodes
- When Lily suddenly withdraws from her friends, Ivy gently reaches out to discover what's wrong. Together they learn that it's okay to have hard days, ask for support, and be yourself. A heartwarming story about friendship, empathy, and being there for the people you care about.
LIVELY LEWIS SHOP: https://livelylewisshop.com/
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/livelylewisfamily/
Join Our Family: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkSFpsuEOQ8aAVgJjM9LSTA/join
SUBSCRIBE:
Lively Lewis Family: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisFamily
Lively Lewis Stories: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisStories
Lively Lewis Show: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisShow
Lively Lewis Stories Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lively-lewis-stories/id1650468812
Eric: https://www.youtube.com/@EricLivelyLewis
Alexa: https://www.youtube.com/@AlexaLivelyLewis
For collaborations, business, and personal inquiries, please email: livelylewisshow@gmail.com
Welcome to Lively Lewis Stories!
You may know us from The Lively Lewis Show, and now we're bringing you exciting adventures in this podcast! Join siblings Levi and Ivy as they embark on incredible journeys, learning and sharing positive life lessons along the way. With Levi's energetic spirit and Ivy's spunky silliness, our imaginative stories will keep you laughing, engaged, and inspired—episode after episode!
Our mission is to create a safe space where both kids and parents can enjoy stories filled with strong values, endless creativity, fun pretend play, and healthy family dynamics. Whether it's bedtime, a car ride, or just for fun, our stories are sure to spark joy and imagination!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- When Levi’s exciting playdate with Max doesn’t go as planned, he learns that sometimes friends act out when something deeper is going on. A thoughtful children’s story about kindness, patience, and understanding others.
LIVELY LEWIS SHOP: https://livelylewisshop.com/
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/livelylewisfamily/
Join Our Family: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkSFpsuEOQ8aAVgJjM9LSTA/join
SUBSCRIBE:
Lively Lewis Family: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisFamily
Lively Lewis Stories: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisStories
Lively Lewis Show: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisShow
Lively Lewis Stories Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lively-lewis-stories/id1650468812
Eric: https://www.youtube.com/@EricLivelyLewis
Alexa: https://www.youtube.com/@AlexaLivelyLewis
For collaborations, business, and personal inquiries, please email: livelylewisshow@gmail.com
Welcome to Lively Lewis Stories!
You may know us from The Lively Lewis Show, and now we're bringing you exciting adventures in this podcast! Join siblings Levi and Ivy as they embark on incredible journeys, learning and sharing positive life lessons along the way. With Levi's energetic spirit and Ivy's spunky silliness, our imaginative stories will keep you laughing, engaged, and inspired—episode after episode!
Our mission is to create a safe space where both kids and parents can enjoy stories filled with strong values, endless creativity, fun pretend play, and healthy family dynamics. Whether it's bedtime, a car ride, or just for fun, our stories are sure to spark joy and imagination!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- When Levi and Ivy discover that the world’s candy supply is disappearing, they join their friend Violet on a magical journey to Candy Forest. There they must convince the grumpy King No Sweets that healthy foods and sweet treats can coexist, teaching everyone an important lesson about balance, empathy, and moderation.
LIVELY LEWIS SHOP: https://livelylewisshop.com/
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/livelylewisfamily/
Join Our Family: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkSFpsuEOQ8aAVgJjM9LSTA/join
SUBSCRIBE:
Lively Lewis Family: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisFamily
Lively Lewis Stories: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisStories
Lively Lewis Show: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisShow
Lively Lewis Stories Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lively-lewis-stories/id1650468812
Eric: https://www.youtube.com/@EricLivelyLewis
Alexa: https://www.youtube.com/@AlexaLivelyLewis
For collaborations, business, and personal inquiries, please email: livelylewisshow@gmail.com
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- When a string of mishaps threatens their dream trip to Japan, Levi, Ivy, and their parents call on Detective Doctor Dad to crack the case. Can he uncover the surprising connection between a sprained arm, a cold, and a skunk spray before vacation is ruined? A fun adventure about staying present and balancing screen time.
LIVELY LEWIS SHOP: https://livelylewisshop.com/
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/livelylewisfamily/
Join Our Family: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkSFpsuEOQ8aAVgJjM9LSTA/join
SUBSCRIBE:
Lively Lewis Family: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisFamily
Lively Lewis Stories: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisStories
Lively Lewis Show: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisShow
Lively Lewis Stories Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lively-lewis-stories/id1650468812
Eric: https://www.youtube.com/@EricLivelyLewis
Alexa: https://www.youtube.com/@AlexaLivelyLewis
For collaborations, business, and personal inquiries, please email: livelylewisshow@gmail.com
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- When Ivy finally convinces Levi to join her special tea party, a pair of magical teacups turns a simple wish into a chocolate-filled disaster. As the chaos grows, Levi and Ivy discover that the best part of any tea party isn’t the snacks—it’s spending time together.
LIVELY LEWIS SHOP: https://livelylewisshop.com/
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/livelylewisfamily/
Join Our Family: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkSFpsuEOQ8aAVgJjM9LSTA/join
SUBSCRIBE:
Lively Lewis Family: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisFamily
Lively Lewis Stories: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisStories
Lively Lewis Show: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisShow
Lively Lewis Stories Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lively-lewis-stories/id1650468812
Eric: https://www.youtube.com/@EricLivelyLewis
Alexa: https://www.youtube.com/@AlexaLivelyLewis
For collaborations, business, and personal inquiries, please email: livelylewisshow@gmail.com
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Lively Lewis Stories
Welcome to Lively Lewis Stories!! You may know us from The Lively Lewis Show!! Join siblings Levi and Ivy on their incredible adventures, where they learn and model positive life lessons. These imaginative stories of Levi's energetic personality and Ivy's spunky silliness will keep you engaged, laughing and learning episode after episode! Our goal is to capture hearts of kids and parents alike with strong values, big imaginations, humorous pretend play, and healthy family dynamics. Our stories are great for bedtime stories, car rides, or just for fun! Thanks for listening!!Podcast website
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