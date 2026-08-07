Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsKids & FamilyLively Lewis Stories
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Lively Lewis Stories
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Lively Lewis Stories

Lively Lewis Stories
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids
Lively Lewis Stories
Latest episode

276 episodes

  • Lively Lewis Stories

    S4E26: Finding Strength In A Friend

    08/07/2026 | 12 mins.
    When Lily suddenly withdraws from her friends, Ivy gently reaches out to discover what's wrong. Together they learn that it's okay to have hard days, ask for support, and be yourself. A heartwarming story about friendship, empathy, and being there for the people you care about.

    LIVELY LEWIS SHOP: https://livelylewisshop.com/
    Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/livelylewisfamily/
    Join Our Family: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkSFpsuEOQ8aAVgJjM9LSTA/join

    SUBSCRIBE:
    Lively Lewis Family: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisFamily
    Lively Lewis Stories: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisStories
    Lively Lewis Show: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisShow
    Lively Lewis Stories Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lively-lewis-stories/id1650468812
    Eric: https://www.youtube.com/@EricLivelyLewis
    Alexa: https://www.youtube.com/@AlexaLivelyLewis

    For collaborations, business, and personal inquiries, please email: livelylewisshow@gmail.com

    Welcome to Lively Lewis Stories!
    You may know us from The Lively Lewis Show, and now we're bringing you exciting adventures in this podcast! Join siblings Levi and Ivy as they embark on incredible journeys, learning and sharing positive life lessons along the way. With Levi's energetic spirit and Ivy's spunky silliness, our imaginative stories will keep you laughing, engaged, and inspired—episode after episode!
    Our mission is to create a safe space where both kids and parents can enjoy stories filled with strong values, endless creativity, fun pretend play, and healthy family dynamics. Whether it's bedtime, a car ride, or just for fun, our stories are sure to spark joy and imagination!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Lively Lewis Stories

    S4E25: Friendship Socks

    07/31/2026 | 19 mins.
    When Levi’s exciting playdate with Max doesn’t go as planned, he learns that sometimes friends act out when something deeper is going on. A thoughtful children’s story about kindness, patience, and understanding others.


    LIVELY LEWIS SHOP: https://livelylewisshop.com/
    Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/livelylewisfamily/
    Join Our Family: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkSFpsuEOQ8aAVgJjM9LSTA/join

    SUBSCRIBE:
    Lively Lewis Family: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisFamily
    Lively Lewis Stories: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisStories
    Lively Lewis Show: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisShow
    Lively Lewis Stories Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lively-lewis-stories/id1650468812
    Eric: https://www.youtube.com/@EricLivelyLewis
    Alexa: https://www.youtube.com/@AlexaLivelyLewis

    For collaborations, business, and personal inquiries, please email: livelylewisshow@gmail.com

    Welcome to Lively Lewis Stories!
    You may know us from The Lively Lewis Show, and now we're bringing you exciting adventures in this podcast! Join siblings Levi and Ivy as they embark on incredible journeys, learning and sharing positive life lessons along the way. With Levi's energetic spirit and Ivy's spunky silliness, our imaginative stories will keep you laughing, engaged, and inspired—episode after episode!
    Our mission is to create a safe space where both kids and parents can enjoy stories filled with strong values, endless creativity, fun pretend play, and healthy family dynamics. Whether it's bedtime, a car ride, or just for fun, our stories are sure to spark joy and imagination!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Lively Lewis Stories

    S4E23: Saving The Candy Forest

    07/24/2026 | 15 mins.
    When Levi and Ivy discover that the world’s candy supply is disappearing, they join their friend Violet on a magical journey to Candy Forest. There they must convince the grumpy King No Sweets that healthy foods and sweet treats can coexist, teaching everyone an important lesson about balance, empathy, and moderation.

    LIVELY LEWIS SHOP: https://livelylewisshop.com/
    Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/livelylewisfamily/
    Join Our Family: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkSFpsuEOQ8aAVgJjM9LSTA/join

    SUBSCRIBE:
    Lively Lewis Family: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisFamily
    Lively Lewis Stories: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisStories
    Lively Lewis Show: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisShow
    Lively Lewis Stories Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lively-lewis-stories/id1650468812
    Eric: https://www.youtube.com/@EricLivelyLewis
    Alexa: https://www.youtube.com/@AlexaLivelyLewis

    For collaborations, business, and personal inquiries, please email: livelylewisshow@gmail.com
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Lively Lewis Stories

    S4E22: Detective Doctor Dad: No Screens On Vacation

    07/17/2026 | 12 mins.
    When a string of mishaps threatens their dream trip to Japan, Levi, Ivy, and their parents call on Detective Doctor Dad to crack the case. Can he uncover the surprising connection between a sprained arm, a cold, and a skunk spray before vacation is ruined? A fun adventure about staying present and balancing screen time.

    LIVELY LEWIS SHOP: https://livelylewisshop.com/
    Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/livelylewisfamily/
    Join Our Family: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkSFpsuEOQ8aAVgJjM9LSTA/join

    SUBSCRIBE:
    Lively Lewis Family: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisFamily
    Lively Lewis Stories: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisStories
    Lively Lewis Show: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisShow
    Lively Lewis Stories Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lively-lewis-stories/id1650468812
    Eric: https://www.youtube.com/@EricLivelyLewis
    Alexa: https://www.youtube.com/@AlexaLivelyLewis

    For collaborations, business, and personal inquiries, please email: livelylewisshow@gmail.com
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Lively Lewis Stories

    S4E24: Magic Chocolate tea party

    07/10/2026 | 12 mins.
    When Ivy finally convinces Levi to join her special tea party, a pair of magical teacups turns a simple wish into a chocolate-filled disaster. As the chaos grows, Levi and Ivy discover that the best part of any tea party isn’t the snacks—it’s spending time together.

    LIVELY LEWIS SHOP: https://livelylewisshop.com/
    Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/livelylewisfamily/
    Join Our Family: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkSFpsuEOQ8aAVgJjM9LSTA/join

    SUBSCRIBE:
    Lively Lewis Family: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisFamily
    Lively Lewis Stories: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisStories
    Lively Lewis Show: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisShow
    Lively Lewis Stories Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lively-lewis-stories/id1650468812
    Eric: https://www.youtube.com/@EricLivelyLewis
    Alexa: https://www.youtube.com/@AlexaLivelyLewis

    For collaborations, business, and personal inquiries, please email: livelylewisshow@gmail.com
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
More Kids & Family podcasts
Trending Kids & Family podcasts
About Lively Lewis Stories
Welcome to Lively Lewis Stories!! You may know us from The Lively Lewis Show!! Join siblings Levi and Ivy on their incredible adventures, where they learn and model positive life lessons. These imaginative stories of Levi's energetic personality and Ivy's spunky silliness will keep you engaged, laughing and learning episode after episode! Our goal is to capture hearts of kids and parents alike with strong values, big imaginations, humorous pretend play, and healthy family dynamics. Our stories are great for bedtime stories, car rides, or just for fun! Thanks for listening!!
Podcast website
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids

Listen to Lively Lewis Stories, Greeking Out from National Geographic Kids and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 10:42:10 AM
A company fromMADSACK