60. The Kindness Forest - PART 1
In "The Kindness Forest: The Adventure Begins," siblings Levi and Ivy encounter a talking squirrel named Charlie while searching for a lost bouncy ball. Charlie leads them to an enchanted forest, where they learn that a mean troll has been causing problems for the forest's animal residents. Levi and Ivy agree to help and devise a plan to use kindness and compassion to change the troll's behavior, hoping to restore peace in the enchanted forest. Listen to the next episode to find out what happens next!
Welcome to Lively Lewis Stories!! You may know us from The Lively Lewis Show!! This is our podcast where siblings Levi and Ivy go on incredible adventures, where they learn and model positive life lessons. These imaginative stories of Levi's energetic personality and Ivy's spunky silliness will keep you engaged, laughing and learning episode after episode! Our goal is to create a safe environment for kids to listen and learn about strong values, big imaginations, humorous pretend play, and healthy family dynamics. Our stories are great for bedtime stories, car rides, or just for fun! Thanks for listening!!
5/30/2023
13:55
59. Levi and Ivy's Superhero Showdown with The Green Blob
Levi, Ivy, and their friend Eleanor had a cookout with their family. Ivy mistakenly kept the green marshmallow Jello outside the fridge. The next morning, the Jello container was still on the kitchen counter. The family went to the water park while The Green Blob formed in their fridge from the Jello that Ivy left out. When they got home, they found a giant blob in their fridge that had taken over their food. As it turned out, Levi, Ivy, and their parents were all superheroes and they defeated The Green Blob together.
5/26/2023
13:40
58. Levi and The 1950s TV Show
Levi's dad introduces him to an old black and white TV show from the 1950s called The Lewis Family that he used to watch with his grandparents. Levi enjoys watching the funny and silly episodes with his dad, and learns that shows used to be in black and white. They spend the day watching the marathon of the show and bonding over the characters, including the silly dad, kind mom, imaginative little sister, and adventurous big brother. Eventually, they end their TV marathon and go to bed.
5/23/2023
15:31
57. Ivy's Magical Dollhouse Adventure
Levi and Ivy's mom surprises them with special gifts from an antique store. Levi gets a train set, and Ivy receives a dollhouse that looks like their home. She spends the day setting it up, and inside a wooden box, she finds a family of dolls that look like her family. Ivy feels something magical about the dollhouse and the dolls and imagines living in the dollhouse for a little while. She places the doll family on the front porch and hopes they like their new home.
5/19/2023
13:18
56. The Friendly Cloud Dragon
Levi and Ivy wait for their friends to arrive for a picnic, cloud watching and naming their shapes. Suddenly, they notice a dragon-shaped cloud getting bigger and more detailed until it's standing in their backyard as a friendly, colorful, and smiling dragon named Cirrus. The children were amazed and thrilled, and they spend the day with the dragon before it goes back to the sky.
