59. Levi and Ivy's Superhero Showdown with The Green Blob

Levi, Ivy, and their friend Eleanor had a cookout with their family. Ivy mistakenly kept the green marshmallow Jello outside the fridge. The next morning, the Jello container was still on the kitchen counter. The family went to the water park while The Green Blob formed in their fridge from the Jello that Ivy left out. When they got home, they found a giant blob in their fridge that had taken over their food. As it turned out, Levi, Ivy, and their parents were all superheroes and they defeated The Green Blob together.