When Lily suddenly withdraws from her friends, Ivy gently reaches out to discover what's wrong. Together they learn that it's okay to have hard days, ask for support, and be yourself. A heartwarming story about friendship, empathy, and being there for the people you care about.



LIVELY LEWIS SHOP: https://livelylewisshop.com/

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/livelylewisfamily/

Join Our Family: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkSFpsuEOQ8aAVgJjM9LSTA/join



SUBSCRIBE:

Lively Lewis Family: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisFamily

Lively Lewis Stories: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisStories

Lively Lewis Show: https://www.youtube.com/@LivelyLewisShow

Lively Lewis Stories Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lively-lewis-stories/id1650468812

Eric: https://www.youtube.com/@EricLivelyLewis

Alexa: https://www.youtube.com/@AlexaLivelyLewis



For collaborations, business, and personal inquiries, please email: livelylewisshow@gmail.com



Welcome to Lively Lewis Stories!

You may know us from The Lively Lewis Show, and now we're bringing you exciting adventures in this podcast! Join siblings Levi and Ivy as they embark on incredible journeys, learning and sharing positive life lessons along the way. With Levi's energetic spirit and Ivy's spunky silliness, our imaginative stories will keep you laughing, engaged, and inspired—episode after episode!

Our mission is to create a safe space where both kids and parents can enjoy stories filled with strong values, endless creativity, fun pretend play, and healthy family dynamics. Whether it's bedtime, a car ride, or just for fun, our stories are sure to spark joy and imagination!

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.