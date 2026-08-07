Drama with the drama program that will remain unnamed (but you already know)

Stef and Lynette break down the mess that is A Toxic Love Story on Netflix. There are spoilers so watch it first (or you can skip ahead). Plus, a crazy story of a vengeful Weimaraner and a sad ongoing court case.

Sonny is camping again. By himself! But he has a new stove. Stef actually left the state and had a wild weekend at a wedding. Then she had a crazy trip home. Crazy in a bad way. Get 20% off your order at laundrysauce.com with promo code FCOL. We love it! For a limited time, Nutrafol is offering our listeners $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you visit Nutrafol.com and enter promo code FCOL Hero Bread is offering 10% off your order. Go to hero.co and use code FCOL at checkout. Don't sleep on GLP-1s from Karen Ford. Call her at 949-836-9144

In this episode we discuss Hot Car Dad the documentary (otherwise known as Fatal Distraction on Amazon Prime) but more importantly we talk about how we still feel like we're in our thirties even though we're...not. Plus, Stefanie misses poker. Get 20% off your order at laundrysauce.com with promo code FCOL. We love it! For a limited time, Nutrafol is offering our listeners $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you visit Nutrafol.com and enter promo code FCOL Hero Bread is offering 10% off your order. Go to hero.co and use code FCOL at checkout. Don't sleep on GLP-1s from Karen Ford. Call her at 949-836-9144

About For Crying Out Loud

About For Crying Out Loud

About For Crying Out Loud

Lynette Carolla, and Stefanie Wilder-Taylor are two mothers of twins just trying not to eff it up. In this raucous hour of conversation they cover a range of topics from marriage, divorce and the space in between, to what they’re watching, where they’re going (Target) and how they manage to look so damn young. The format is informative, loose and most of all entertaining. If you’re looking for parenting advice you’ve come to the wrong place but when you hear their honest, unfiltered experiences you may come away knowing what NOT to do. Put them in your ears while you clean your floors or walk your dog and let them keep you company during what will surely become your favorite hours of the week. New shows come out Tuesdays and Fridays.