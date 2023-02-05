Lynette Carolla, and Stefanie Wilder-Taylor are two mothers of twins just trying not to eff it up. In this raucous hour of conversation they, along with Produce... More

Stefanie opens this week’s first episode by talking about Xander needing to go to urgent care for his cough. This leads Lynette to talk about having to take Philly to the doctor again after he got into some chocolate cake. Stefanie also had to take her dog Peepo to the doctor to get a cancerous lump removed. Before they wrap, the ladies discuss how messy their kids are. And thanks for supporting today's sponsor ThriveCausemetics.com/FCOL

Lynette opens this week’s second episode by talking about her son walking in on her while she was partially naked. Stefanie then talks about her daughter visiting UC Santa Cruz. The ladies discuss their kids getting older and being more self sufficient. Before they wrap, Lynette went to go workout with her daughter again.

Stefanie opens this week’s first episode by talking about how sick she’s been for the past week. Stef then gives an update on her daughter’s trip to visit UC Santa Cruz. After that, Caelan tells the ladies about a UFO documentary he watched over the weekend. Before they wrap, Lynette talks about her kids going to Stagecoach. And thanks for supporting today’s sponsors: Organifi.com/FCOL enter FCOL, Storyworth.com/FCOL, Nutrafol.com enter FCOL

Stefanie opens this week’s second show by giving an update on the final stages of finishing her new book. Lynette then talks about a new documentary series she’s been watching. This leads Stefanie to talk about a new comedy show she’s been into. Before they wrap, Lynette shares her excitement for her upcoming jury duty. And thanks for supporting today’s sponsors: Organifi.com/FCOL enter FCOL, Storyworth.com/FCOL, Nutrafol.com enter FCOL

Stefanie opens this week’s first episode by giving an update on her cough from last week. Lynette then talks about watching the new Menendez + Menudo docuseries. After that, Stefanie shares a recent customer service experience she and Jon had at Living Spaces. This leads the ladies to wrap up the show by talking about all their mismatching glasses and coffee mugs. And thanks for supporting today’s sponsors: Organifi.com/FCOL enter FCOL, Bombas.com/FCOL enter FCOL, and ZocDoc.com/FCOL

Lynette Carolla, and Stefanie Wilder-Taylor are two mothers of twins just trying not to eff it up. In this raucous hour of conversation they, along with Producer Caelan Biehn, a father of two young girls, cover a range of topics from marriage, divorce and the space in between, to what they’re watching, where they’re going (Target) and how they manage to look so damn young. The format is informative, loose and most of all entertaining. If you’re looking for parenting advice you’ve come to the wrong place but when you hear their honest, unfiltered experiences you may come away knowing what NOT to do. Put them in your ears while you clean your floors or walk your dog and let them keep you company during what will surely become your favorite hours of the week. New shows come out Tuesdays and Fridays.