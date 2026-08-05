Parents often believe if you adopt a child from birth and provide a loving home, that will mitigate most issues. It doesn’t usually work that way. There is no judgment here. Just the reality that trauma triggers different issues. That can manifest in kids with an insatiable craving for intensity, sensory pressure, connection, food, and things. I do not want you feeling guilty or alone. In the first of two episodes, I set realistic expectations and begin answering tough questions from parents with practical strategies. Please share this with support groups and other adoptive parents who need both encouragement and practical tools to help the kids they love so much.



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