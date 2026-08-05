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628 episodes
- There is nothing worse than the pit in your stomach when you see the school's number on your phone. If your child struggles with following directions, transitions, impulse control, blurting out, or acting silly in class, it's easy to feel helpless. In this episode, I provide concrete strategies and exact scripts to hand your child's teacher before the drama starts. So teachers know how to help your child instead of punishing your child or sending home constant notes.
P.S. You can share our proven school programs included in the extended Christmas In July Sale directly with your child’s teachers—so you can begin the school year on the same page. Visit https://celebratecalm.com/july-christmas/ to take advantage of the lowest prices of the summer. Email Casey@CelebrateCalm.com with questions.
COZY EARTH
Head to https://cozyearth.com and use my code CALM for an exclusive 20% off.
IXL LEARNING
Make an impact on your child’s learning, get IXL now. Calm Parenting Podcast listeners get an exclusive 20% off an IXL membership when you sign up today at https://IXL.com/KIRK
HUNGRYROOT
Go to https://Hungryroot.com/Calm and use Code CALM to get 40% off your first box PLUS get a free item in every box for life.
SKYLIGHT CALENDAR
Right now, Skylight is offering our listeners $30 off their 15 inch Calendars by going to https://MySkylight.com/PARENTING
CURE HYDRATION
Cure is offering our listeners 20% off your first order! Stay hydrated and feel your best. Visit https://curehydration.com/CALM and use promo code CALM for 20% off your first order.
WAYFAIR
Head to https://Wayfair.com right now to shop all things home and get your space ready for less.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- You know those morning meltdowns and battles are coming! What specific words and actions work when you have a child who struggles with separation anxiety, doesn’t like and refuses to go to school, and becomes rigidly defiant? You’ll quickly learn 5 practical, action-oriented steps that work for both parents at home and teachers in the classroom.
P.S. You can share our proven school programs included in the extended Christmas In July Sale directly with your child’s teachers—so you can begin the school year on the same page. Visit https://celebratecalm.com/july-christmas/ to take advantage of the lowest prices of the summer. Email Casey@CelebrateCalm.com with questions.
COZY EARTH
Head to https://cozyearth.com and use my code CALM for an exclusive 20% off.
IXL LEARNING
Make an impact on your child’s learning, get IXL now. Calm Parenting Podcast listeners get an exclusive 20% off an IXL membership when you sign up today at https://IXL.com/KIRK
HUNGRYROOT
Go to https://Hungryroot.com/Calm and use Code CALM to get 40% off your first box PLUS get a free item in every box for life.
SKYLIGHT CALENDAR
Right now, Skylight is offering our listeners $30 off their 15 inch Calendars by going to https://MySkylight.com/PARENTING
CURE HYDRATION
Cure is offering our listeners 20% off your first order! Stay hydrated and feel your best. Visit https://curehydration.com/CALM and use promo code CALM for 20% off your first order.
WAYFAIR
Head to https://Wayfair.com right now to shop all things home and get your space ready for less.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Parents often believe if you adopt a child from birth and provide a loving home, that will mitigate most issues. It doesn’t usually work that way. There is no judgment here. Just the reality that trauma triggers different issues. That can manifest in kids with an insatiable craving for intensity, sensory pressure, connection, food, and things. I do not want you feeling guilty or alone. In the first of two episodes, I set realistic expectations and begin answering tough questions from parents with practical strategies. Please share this with support groups and other adoptive parents who need both encouragement and practical tools to help the kids they love so much.
PS: This is the final week of our Christmas in July Sale. Get the lowest prices of the year NOW! Visit https://celebratecalm.com/july-sale/ to learn more and to change your family. Email casey@celebratecalm.com with any questions.
COZY EARTH
Head to https://cozyearth.com and use my code CALM for an exclusive 20% off.
IXL LEARNING
Make an impact on your child’s learning, get IXL now. Calm Parenting Podcast listeners get an exclusive 20% off an IXL membership when you sign up today at https://IXL.com/KIRK
HUNGRYROOT
Go to https://Hungryroot.com/Calm and use Code CALM to get 40% off your first box PLUS get a free item in every box for life.
SKYLIGHT CALENDAR
Right now, Skylight is offering our listeners $30 off their 15 inch Calendars by going to https://MySkylight.com/PARENTING
CURE HYDRATION
Cure is offering our listeners 20% off your first order! Stay hydrated and feel your best. Visit https://curehydration.com/CALM and use promo code CALM for 20% off your first order.
WAYFAIR
Head to https://Wayfair.com right now to shop all things home and get your space ready for less.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
The Meltdown That Changed Me Forever (And 2 Phrases You Must Use To Teach Instead of Punish). #61707/29/2026 | 26 mins.This is the day I realized I was so consumed with how my son’s attitude made me feel, that I wasn’t actually helping him. I needed him to behave... so I could behave. In this episode, I provide a step-by-step guide for navigating those combustible situations you face daily—including the two phrases that work 99% of the time to de-escalate and allow you to teach instead of punish.
PS: This is the final week of our Christmas in July Sale. Get the lowest prices of the year NOW! Visit https://celebratecalm.com/july-sale/ to learn more and to change your family. Email casey@celebratecalm.com with any questions.
COZY EARTH
Head to https://cozyearth.com and use my code CALM for an exclusive 20% off.
IXL LEARNING
Make an impact on your child’s learning, get IXL now. Calm Parenting Podcast listeners get an exclusive 20% off an IXL membership when you sign up today at https://IXL.com/KIRK
HUNGRYROOT
Go to https://Hungryroot.com/Calm and use Code CALM to get 40% off your first box PLUS get a free item in every box for life.
SKYLIGHT CALENDAR
Right now, Skylight is offering our listeners $30 off their 15 inch Calendars by going to https://MySkylight.com/PARENTING
CURE HYDRATION
Cure is offering our listeners 20% off your first order! Stay hydrated and feel your best. Visit https://curehydration.com/CALM and use promo code CALM for 20% off your first order.
WAYFAIR
Head to https://Wayfair.com right now to shop all things home and get your space ready for less.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Ever find yourself locked in a screaming match with your strong-willed child and suddenly realize, "Wait... I’m arguing with a five-year-old?" Whether you're dealing with a tantrumy toddler, a 10-year-old who makes everything a battle, or an unmotivated teenager who has shut down, Kirk shares powerful, real-world examples that will show you exactly how to de-escalate the tension and motivate your child ASAP.
PS: This is the final week of our Christmas in July Sale. Get the lowest prices of the year NOW! Visit https://celebratecalm.com/july-sale/ to learn more and to change your family. Email casey@celebratecalm.com with any questions.
COZY EARTH
Head to https://cozyearth.com and use my code CALM for an exclusive 20% off.
IXL LEARNING
Make an impact on your child’s learning, get IXL now. Calm Parenting Podcast listeners get an exclusive 20% off an IXL membership when you sign up today at https://IXL.com/KIRK
HUNGRYROOT
Go to https://Hungryroot.com/Calm and use Code CALM to get 40% off your first box PLUS get a free item in every box for life.
SKYLIGHT CALENDAR
Right now, Skylight is offering our listeners $30 off their 15 inch Calendars by going to https://MySkylight.com/PARENTING
CURE HYDRATION
Cure is offering our listeners 20% off your first order! Stay hydrated and feel your best. Visit https://curehydration.com/CALM and use promo code CALM for 20% off your first order.
WAYFAIR
Head to https://Wayfair.com right now to shop all things home and get your space ready for less.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Calm Parenting Podcast
Have a strong-willed child who doesn't respond to consequences, argues like an attorney, and refuses to do things your way? Good! You're in the right place. Celebrate Calm Founder Kirk Martin has given over 1,000,000 parents and teachers around the world practical, life-changing strategies to stop power struggles, yelling, and defiance NOW. Based on work with 1,500 challenging kids (many with AD/HD, OCD, ODD, ASD, etc.) in his home, and years spent in classrooms, Kirk's approach is refreshingly practical, honest, and laugh-out-loud funny! Questions? Visit us at www.CelebrateCalm.com or email us directly at Casey@CelebrateCalm.comPodcast website
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