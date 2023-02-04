Have a strong-willed child who doesn't respond to consequences, argues like an attorney, and refuses to do things your way? Good! You're in the right place. Cel... More
How to De-Escalate A Nuclear Meltdown & Stop The Shame Cycle
Plans go awry, your child gets disappointed or doesn’t get his way. He begins getting upset. Rational talk doesn’t work. Nothing does. Now he’s in full meltdown mode and doesn’t hold back. How do you stop this cycle of shame and escalation? Kirk gives a very practical and creative strategy to use. This is incredibly important.
4/30/2023
27:19
Why Do Strong-Willed Kids Push Your Buttons?
It’s a given. Your kids are going to push your buttons. They are going to irritate you. And you are going to react. And make things worse. So how do you stop reacting when your kids talk back, dawdle, roll their eyes, slouch, refuse to do homework, do nothing but text or play video games?
4/23/2023
23:24
PANDAS, Pills, Patience & Pushups: Who Wins the Faceoff?
Your child is resistant to doing something they don’t like. You naturally get impatient. Your child whines and complains, and then takes a long time doing what you ask. You get irritated and the scene turns into a shouting match with big emotions and slamming doors. So let’s try something counterintuitive and see if it works!
4/16/2023
21:31
Responding to Blatant Disrespect & Backtalk
Sometimes our kids spit out words we would have never said to our parents. We fear they will grow up to be rude, entitled, and rejected in the real world if we let them get away with it. Kirk gives you several concise scripts to use when kids are disrespectful, sassy, and talk back.
4/9/2023
33:21
How To Restrict Phone Usage With Your Kids
What do you do if you have a child whose phone usage is out of control, changing his or her moods, and causing constant conflict in your home? It often feels like you are held hostage to this technology, this device, and you can’t quite figure out what to do. Kirk lays out very important principles and actual scripts you can use.
Have a strong-willed child who doesn't respond to consequences, argues like an attorney, and refuses to do things your way? Good! You're in the right place. Celebrate Calm Founder Kirk Martin has given over 1,000,000 parents and teachers around the world practical, life-changing strategies to stop power struggles, yelling, and defiance NOW. Based on work with 1,500 challenging kids (many with AD/HD, OCD, ODD, ASD, etc.) in his home, and years spent in classrooms, Kirk's approach is refreshingly practical, honest, and laugh-out-loud funny! Questions? Visit us at www.CelebrateCalm.com or email us directly at [email protected]