You have been waiting all summer for this moment.



The kids are finally back in school. You pull away from drop-off thinking, “Okay... NOW I can finally get some work done.”



And then somehow it is lunchtime and you still have not touched the work that mattered most.



If you have ever wondered where the entire school day disappeared to, this episode is for you.



In Day One of the Back-to-School Reset Series, I am breaking down exactly how to protect your school-day work block so housework, errands, emails, and everything that suddenly feels urgent does not steal the precious time you finally have.



We are talking about what should happen inside your work block, what absolutely should NOT happen there, how to keep your fundamental life needs from leaking into your work time, and why knowing when you have time to work is only half the equation.



Because the goal is not just to finally have time to work.



It is to know exactly what to do when that time finally comes.



xoxo,



Chelsi Jo



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ESCAPE Your Overwhelm Bootcamp — LIVE August 24–28



If you're a mom growing a business, serving clients, seeing patients, coaching women, creating content, selling homes, leading a ministry, or wearing another professional hat, this bootcamp is for you.



Your work is no longer optional. It's non-negotiable.



But your life constantly interrupts your ability to consistently get to it. Everything feels urgent all the time, and you're exhausted from making up work and life as you go.



ESCAPE Your Overwhelm is a five-day LIVE Bootcamp where you'll design your own Life + Business Operating System™ so you can consistently grow your business without sacrificing yourself or your family.



Inside the ESCAPE Your Overwhelm Bootcamp, you will:



✨ Discover why your current way of operating isn't creating consistency



✨ Design your Consistent Growth Mode Blueprint



✨ Design your Life Operating System Blueprint



✨ Design your Business Operating System Blueprint



✨ Leave with your personalized 90-Day Operating Plan so you know exactly what comes next



This isn't another productivity challenge or time-management course. It's a completely different way to operate your life and work together so they stop constantly competing for your attention.



Stop making up work and life as you go. Know exactly what to do and when to do it. Consistently grow your business without sacrificing yourself or your family.



👉 SAVE YOUR SEAT INSIDE ESCAPE: ChelsiJo.co/bootcamp