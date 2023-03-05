The GO TO PODCAST for Work From Home Moms!
Chelsi Jo is all about simplifying motherhood with step by step systems, so you can create more time and space for ... More
Spring Refresh Challenge Day 4 // Prioritize Yourself Even When You Don’t Have Time In Order To Stay Motivated And Run Your Home Well
It's Day Four and the final day of the Spring Refresh Challenge!
Today we’re going to wrap everything up and give you the exact steps you need in order to prioritize yourself, even when you feel like you don't have time.
It's time to get motivated, stay motivated, and finally run your home!
This series is going to be jam-packed with four full days of life-changing information that will absolutely help you lighten your home, schedule, and to-do list so you can finally catch a break and prioritize yourself again.
We’re doing a giveaway each day of the challenge, with a grand prize on the last day for one lucky winner to get a free all-expenses-paid scholarship as a VIP student into both my programs: Systemize Your Life and Systemize Your Biz.
Here's how it works: Tune in all four days. Then head over to our Facebook group (linked below) to share your homework I'm giving you at the end of every episode. You have to complete all 4 days of homework and be present on our live call inside the Facebook group at 4 pm EDT this Friday to win.
I know you are just as excited as I am, so let's go ahead and get started with Day Four of the Spring Refresh Challenge!
xoxo,
Chelsi Jo
Join Our Free Systemize Your Life Community www.facebook.com/groups/systemizeyourlife
Want to know more about my 4 week home management program - Systemize Your Life? LEARN MORE ABOUT SYSTEMIZE YOUR LIFE HERE www.chelsijo.co/syl
4/27/2023
32:54
Spring Refresh Challenge Day 3 // Ditch Your Never Ending To - Do List For Good So You Can Manage Your Home With Confidence Instead
It's Day Three of the Spring Refresh Challenge!
There's no magic tricks here, just a simple system that reduces your to-do list by 90% for good.
This series is going to be jam-packed with four full days of life-changing information that will absolutely help you lighten your home, schedule, and to-do list so you can finally catch a break and prioritize yourself again.
Are you ready to get started? Let's jump into Day Three of the Spring Refresh Challenge!
xoxo,
Chelsi Jo
Join Our Free Systemize Your Life Community www.facebook.com/groups/systemizeyourlife
Want to know more about my 4 week home management program - Systemize Your Life? LEARN MORE ABOUT SYSTEMIZE YOUR LIFE HERE www.chelsijo.co/syl
4/26/2023
27:02
Spring Refresh Challenge Day 2 // Got Too Much Stuff? It’s Time To Purge Your Clutter And Never Go Back To A Messy Frustrating Home Again!
It's Day Two of the Spring Refresh Challenge!
Day Two is going to rock your world, and I'm so pumped for this because I know one of the biggest things holding you back from having the peace in your life you so desperately desire is the amount of stuff you have in your life.
This series is going to be jam-packed with four full days of life-changing information that will absolutely help you lighten your home, schedule, and to-do list so you can finally catch a break and prioritize yourself again.
I'm about to give you a fast action plan to get your clutter under control and never go back to that way of living again. Ready to dive in? Let's do this.
xoxo,
Chelsi Jo
Join Our Free Systemize Your Life Community www.facebook.com/groups/systemizeyourlife
Want to know more about my 4 week home management program - Systemize Your Life? LEARN MORE ABOUT SYSTEMIZE YOUR LIFE HERE www.chelsijo.co/syl
4/25/2023
26:44
Spring Refresh Challenge Day 1 // Declutter Your Schedule So You Can Prioritize What Really Matters On Your Calendar
It's Day One of the Spring Refresh Challenge! Today we’ll be decluttering your schedule so you can prioritize what really, truly matters on your calendar. This is the foundation of everything that we do day in and day out.
This series is going to be jam-packed with four full days of life-changing information that will absolutely help you lighten your home, schedule, and to-do list so you can finally catch a break and prioritize yourself again.
Let's dive into the nitty gritty on how to get rid of the cram-packed schedule and finally, free up some time for things you have been neglecting!
xoxo,
Chelsi Jo
Join Our Free Systemize Your Life Community www.facebook.com/groups/systemizeyourlife
Want to know more about my 4 week home management program - Systemize Your Life? LEARN MORE ABOUT SYSTEMIZE YOUR LIFE HERE www.chelsijo.co/syl
4/24/2023
23:03
EP 304 // No Time To Workout? Find Out How Exercising Can Actually Make You MORE Productive And Gain You Back More Time In Your Day
Working out is the one thing that we always tend to put off. It's the one thing that most of us end up taking off of our schedule because things got busy, something got in the way, it just wasn't working out, or we just didn't feel like it.
Exercising is one of those things that we all know we're supposed to do, but yet we can't always find time for it. Maybe we do it for a little while, but we can't stick with it consistently.
This is why we are so excited to share with you the things that we have found that have helped us become so much more productive after having super dialed-in workouts and exercising.
It’s something we know you're going to be able to use to be able to gain more time in your day, along with being really proud and feeling incredible because you're finally starting to commit to consistent exercise.
What do you say? Let's get down to the nitty-gritty of what it can look like for you!
xoxo,
Chelsi Jo
Join Our Free Systemize Your Life Community www.facebook.com/groups/systemizeyourlife
Get Your FREE Time Blocking Workbook Here www.chelsijo.co/timeblockingworkbook
Get Your FREE Fundamental Needs Workbook Here www.chelsijo.co/myprioritiesworkbook
Join The Complete Home Management System That Takes Your From Overwhelmed To Organized In Four Weeks! JOIN SYSTEMIZE YOUR LIFE HERE www.chelsijo.co/syl
Join The Complete Task Management System That Takes Your Business From Overwhelmed To Oganized! JOIN SYSTEMIZE YOUR BIZ HERE www.chelsijo.co/syb
About SYSTEMIZE YOUR LIFE | Routines, Schedules, Time Management, Time Blocking, Business Systems, Home Organization, Cleaning
The GO TO PODCAST for Work From Home Moms!
Chelsi Jo is all about simplifying motherhood with step by step systems, so you can create more time and space for growing your business while raising your children intentionally.
She shares insanely simple approaches to reducing stress and anxiety, cultivating deep and meaningful relationships, getting consistent with making time for you, and learning to become the CEO of your motherhood and your business.
Chelsi Jo has been referred to as ”your best friend in your pocket” because of her tell it like it is approach to guiding mommas through the messy in motherhood and the stress of working from home.
If you have been living in chronic overwhelm and aren’t sure how much longer you can keep your head above water then you’re in the right place! Chelsi believes that with systems you can be the mother God has called you to be AND grow the business of your dreams.....at the same time!!
Here on the podcast you will find systems for sustainable self care, productivity, home organization, and also systems for your business! Sprinkle in a few bonus episodes and deeply meaningful coaching sessions and you’ll be binge listening before you know it.
You’re absolutely goin to love the tangible tips and tricks that you can implement today to totally transform your work from home mom life here on Systemize Your Life with Chelsi Jo.
Learn // www.ChelsiJo.Co
Connect // @chelsijo.co
Work With Me // [email protected]
