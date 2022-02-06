The Big Life Kids podcast teaches children to stay resilient, believe in themselves, and face life's challenges with confidence! In each episode, Zara and Leo t... More
The Last EVER Episode of the Big Life Kids Podcast!
In our final episode, Zara and Leo face the ultimate challenge... the Believemobile is GONE! Join us in our farewell episode as we discover how to deal with big life changes.Additional show notes available at biglifejournal.com/podcastCredits:Produced by Alexandra Eidens and Big Life Journal team. Written and directed by Sarah Cyrano. Sound design and original music by Elettra Bargiacchi. Sound mixing by Mattia Marcelli. Characters played by Sean Chiplock and Ryan Bartley. Managed by Laura Maloney. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/30/2022
9:39
Zara and Leo are all GROWN-UP! Is it time to say goodbye?
Zara and Leo are grown-ups! They meet to dig up their time capsule and remember the good times. Find out how to deal with life’s BIG CHANGES with gratitude, and discover the blind explorer who traveled far and wide to face life’s challenges head-on.Additional show notes available at biglifejournal.com/podcastCredits:Produced by Alexandra Eidens and Big Life Journal team. Written and directed by Sarah Cyrano. Sound design and original music by Elettra Bargiacchi. Sound mixing by Mattia Marcelli. Characters played by Sean Chiplock and Ryan Bartley. Managed by Laura Maloney. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/23/2022
19:21
Are YOU Afraid of the Moany Monster?
In this episode, Ava from Iran shares how she dealt with the difficulties of learning online, while Zara and Leo swap spooky stories about the perils of COMPLAINING over the campfire!Additional show notes available at biglifejournal.com/podcastCredits:Produced by Alexandra Eidens and Big Life Journal team. Written and directed by Sarah Cyrano. Sound design and original music by Elettra Bargiacchi. Sound mixing by Mattia Marcelli. Characters played by Sean Chiplock and Ryan Bartley. Managed by Laura Maloney. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/16/2022
8:46
How to COMPLAIN so much that you turn into a ZEBRA!!!
Leo is bored. Really bored. And his favorite thing to do when he’s bored? Complain. But sometimes complaining doesn’t do you any favors... especially when you’ve turned into a zebra. Find out about COMPLAINING MINDSET, and meet the inventor who turned his problem into an opportunity to make things better!Additional show notes available at biglifejournal.com/podcastCredits:Produced by Alexandra Eidens and Big Life Journal team. Written and directed by Sarah Cyrano. Sound design and original music by Elettra Bargiacchi. Sound mixing by Mattia Marcelli. Characters played by Sean Chiplock and Ryan Bartley. Managed by Laura Maloney. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/9/2022
18:23
Disco skating for the WIN... or for the LOLS?!
In this episode, Maggie from Melbourne in Australia shares how she enjoys each day of learning to use her skate shoes, and Zara and Leo get swept up in an epic ice skating disco competition!Additional show notes available at biglifejournal.com/podcastCredits:Produced by Alexandra Eidens and Big Life Journal team. Written and directed by Sarah Cyrano. Sound design and original music by Elettra Bargiacchi. Sound mixing by Mattia Marcelli. Characters played by Sean Chiplock and Ryan Bartley. Managed by Laura Maloney. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
The Big Life Kids podcast teaches children to stay resilient, believe in themselves, and face life's challenges with confidence! In each episode, Zara and Leo travel the world to discover the living heroes that are making a difference in the world today. Each episode is reviewed and approved by a licensed therapist to ensure that the social-emotional learning and growth mindset lessons covered on this children's podcast are science-backed and accurate. Ideal for children ages 5-10.
The podcast is produced byBig Life Journal.Visit www.biglifejournal.com for more information and to get your own companion journal!