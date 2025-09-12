Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsFictionX Minus One Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
X Minus One Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

X Minus One Podcast

Humphrey Camardella Productions
FictionKids & Family
X Minus One Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 170
  • Project_Mastadon
    Project_Mastadon
    --------  
    28:27
  • Lulungameena
    Lulungameena
    --------  
    26:56
  • The_Defenders
    The_Defenders
    --------  
    29:42
  • Hallucination_Orbit
    Hallucination_Orbit
    --------  
    28:32
  • The_Seventh_Order
    The_Seventh_Order
    --------  
    29:51

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About X Minus One Podcast

X Minus One is widely considered among the finest science fiction dramas ever produced for radio. The first 15 episodes were new versions of Dimension X episodes, but the remainder were adaptations of newly published science fiction stories by leading writers in the field, including Isaac Asimov, Ray Bradbury, Philip K. Dick, Robert A. Heinlein, Frederik Pohl and Theodore Sturgeon, along with a few original scripts. For baby boomer's that liked The Outer Limits and The Twilight Zone and for all you Trekkies, X Minus One is the forefather of the science fiction you grew up with. You will find that it still is some of the best Science Fiction ever aired. Regardless of you age join us as we explore science fiction with the imagination of our minds and great story telling.
Podcast website
FictionKids & FamilyScienceTV & Film

Listen to X Minus One Podcast, Table Read and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

X Minus One Podcast: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast Dragnet
    Dragnet
    Kids & Family, TV & Film
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.8 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/15/2025 - 5:06:14 PM