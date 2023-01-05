Home is the place where the whispers of God’s love are heard regularly, the touch of His hands is given intentionally throughout the day, the words of His encou... More
Available Episodes
Tea Time Tuesday, 2 Days Late - Episode 773
Don't you think that God meant for us to go outside, to take naps under budding trees, to breathe in pleasure when everything is alive and inviting after a long hard winter? An overwhelming desire to escape is rushing through every molecule of my being.
5/4/2023
21:51
The Power of Returning Spring - Episode 772
The power of returning spring is unstoppable, as though God's song refuses to be quieted.
5/1/2023
16:13
Our Sovereign Role as Mothers - Episode 771
Mothers were uniquely created to create goodness and calm chaos, to kindle hope, and foster faith. We are the beauty bringers and soul shapers of our homes and our communities.
4/27/2023
26:25
Tea Time Tuesday: Flourish! - Episode 770
When we add up a life of faithfulness in serving God, accumulating maturity, grace, knowledge, wisdom, failure, forgiveness, compassion—it is thousands of moments of choosing to practice persevering, one moment at a time.
4/25/2023
34:47
Rainy Days Will Always Come - Episode 769
Rainy days will come, but the way you handle them will determine your ability to keep going forward.
Home is the place where the whispers of God’s love are heard regularly, the touch of His hands is given intentionally throughout the day, the words of His encouragement and affirmation pointed to lay the foundation of loving relationships where a woman conducts the beauty of this life within its walls. I hope you will find inspiration to cultivate such a life. I welcome you here!