Toddlers Made Easy with Dr Cathryn

Parenting has changed a lot over the years. That can leave grandparents wondering why today's parents make some of the choices they do. This episode explains the thinking behind many of those approaches so families can better understand and support one another.

We'll cover:

• Why some children are not expected to hug or kiss relatives

• What body autonomy means

• The purpose of a "no thank you" bowl at mealtimes

• Why some families serve dessert with dinner

• How today's parents approach tantrums using brain science

• Why empathy and boundaries go together

• How potty training has changed

• Why praise now focuses more on effort than labels

• The powerful role grandparents play in building resilience

Whether you're a grandparent or you're sharing this episode with one, this conversation will help bridge the gap between generations and strengthen family relationships.

If you'd like more practical, evidence-based strategies for toddlers, check out my Toddlers Made Easy course linked in the show notes.

Toddlers Made Easy online course

Potty Training Made Easy online course

The Big-Hearted Sleep Solution mini-class

Toddlers Made Easy book

200 Big-Hearted Scripts

FREE WORKSHOP: Potty Without Pushback

And don’t forget to follow Dr. Cathryn on Instagram.