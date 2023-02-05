Toddlers Made Easy with Dr Cathryn

Toddlers Made Easy is a short, 10 minute, bite-sized podcast that gives you the insight, tools, and confidence you need to not only handle anything toddler-rela... More
Why Toddlers Don't Need Toilet Training
Today, we're diving into a hot topic, potty training! More specifically, we're chatting about why traditional potty training is totally outdated, and your toddler doesn't need it. I mean, come on, who has the time and patience for that anyway? Traditional toilet training is all about control and punishment, which is not cool for our little munchkins' emotional health.Let's give our toddlers the power they crave and let them learn to use the potty naturally. Just like when they learned to walk, we provided the right environment and let them try and try until they nailed it. And trust me, your little ones will feel so proud of themselves when they finally master peeing and pooping in the potty.But before you start, I've got a new strategy for you called pre-potty training or toilet training warm-up. Think of it as a little warm-up before you hit the gym. And to make it even easier, I've created a mini e-book for you with the five must-dos before starting potty training. It's filled with strategies to make the process a breeze, even if your little one doesn't show any signs of readiness.
4/26/2023
8:15
Why Kids Tattle and What to Do About It
Do you have a tattle tale? If so, today's episode is for you. Let me paint a picture. Three-and-a-half-year-old Sam is a sweet kid, but he's in the habit of tattling on his older brother Eric, who is just six years old. Whenever Eric does something that Sam thinks isn't nice or fair, he runs to his parents and tells on him. For example, if Eric takes one of Sam's toys or accidentally drops something, Sam runs to his parents and says, Eric did it.Tattling happens after a child has stopped managing problems in physical ways like hitting or biting, but he or she hasn't yet developed a more sophisticated way of solving things.Children who tattle have enough social and emotional skills to stop the hitting, but not enough to solve problems without some help.A toddler may tattle to exert their power and see if they can get a rise out of you.Create a space or a moment between your child's behavior and your response to it. In other words, just pause for a moment before saying a word. Ready to combat tattletales? Help your child feel seen. When they feel seen, their need to tattletale gradually diminishes. You can empower your child by equipping them with the tools to manage problems on their own. With time, tattletales will fizzle out. But in the meantime, also remember the power of exclusive time or special time or magic time, whatever you wanna call it, for just 10 minutes a day. Let your child choose what they want to do and then the two of you do that together. Playing with your toddler, just the two of you for 10 minutes a day is a research-based way to ease messy toddler behaviors.
4/19/2023
10:11
Overcoming Toddler Fears: Building Resilient Little Ones
Fears can be formidable for toddlers to face! Particularly so before they have formed the skills to express themselves fully.Fear is a survival mechanism that protects us from danger. Yet it can be overwhelming and confusing for toddlers. Toddlers depend on structure and routine to feel safe, so when something unexpected happens, they may become fearful.As adults, it is easy to forget how scary the world can seem from a toddler's point of view. Fear is a perfectly normal part of any toddler's development. But even so, their fears can sometimes be exhausting, frustrating, or even inconvenient for us to cope with as parents. Today, I explore toddlers' fears and dive into what you can do to help your little one manage and overcome their fears. Stay tuned to learn strategies to empower your child to accept their fears and make space to overcome them.Show highlights:Why do toddlers have fears?How thinking around parenting has changed since earlier generations.Why it is essential for children to feel heard and understood.Why children must be allowed to feel all their feelings, including those that make us uncomfortable.Things we should avoid saying to kids when they are fearful.How to let your child know you see them and care about their feelings and fears.Why there is no need for parents to offer solutions or rescue their children.What happens when you negate a child's feelings?How to diffuse a situation when strong feelings arise.How sharing stories, narrating situations, and talking about feelings helps empower children to overcome their fears.
4/12/2023
15:11
Public Tantrums: How to Handle Them Like a Pro
It can really be tough to manage those times when your toddler throws tantrums in public places! Raising a toddler is hard, and parents sometimes feel confused, overwhelmed, or embarrassed in certain situations. Public tantrums can be particularly challenging. However, tantrums are a natural and healthy part of a toddler's development. So it does not reflect poorly on your parenting skills if your child has a meltdown when you are out shopping or running errands.Today, I explain how to manage those tricky tantrum moments like a pro when it feels like everyone is judging you. I dive into the innocence of tantrums and share some practical steps you can take to avoid public tantrums and keep your little one quiet and happy when you are out and about.Stay tuned to learn how to remain cool, calm, and in control, even if your toddler has an angry outburst in a public place.Show highlights:Situations and places where tantrums are more likely to be triggered.How to prepare your child for an outing and set their expectations for a play date.How to involve your child when shopping for groceries.How being mindful can help you avoid tantrums.Use the acronym H.A.L.T. to remember common triggers.How to prevent a tantrum when you sense one coming.How to calm down and overcome embarrassment.What you can do to ease the intensity of a tantrum.Simple mantras you can use in challenging moments.
4/5/2023
14:47
Swearing: What to do When Your Toddler Says the F-word
All kids curse at some point! (Even though they most likely don't understand what they are saying.)Last week, Jillian wrote in asking for help. Her three-year-old daughter discovered the f-word, and Jillian has no idea where she learned it because they don't swear at home. When it happened, everyone was shocked, so they burst out laughing. Now, Jillian wishes they had not responded that way because wherever they go, her daughter keeps using the f-word.Toddlers love to feel powerful! They are still trying to understand how things work in the world and often experiment with language when learning how to express themselves. Swearing is one of the ways they do that while also trying to assert their independence.In this episode, I dive into how to manage things when your toddler starts saying the f-word. I get into why kids swear and explain things from the bigger-picture perspective. Stay tuned to learn how to cope and what to do when your little one uses foul language.Show highlights:Why do kids swear?How to consider the problem from the child's perspective.How toddlers test their boundaries by using curse words.What should you do when your child uses the f-word?The benefits of pausing before responding.How to acknowledge your toddler's feelings.How to reshape your toddler's language toward more positive, respectful, and appropriate words.What you can do proactively to avoid your toddler using swear words.
