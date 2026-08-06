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Toddlers Made Easy with Dr Cathryn

Dr. Cathryn
Kids & FamilyParenting
Toddlers Made Easy with Dr Cathryn
Latest episode

321 episodes

  • Toddlers Made Easy with Dr Cathryn

    A Tantrum Is Just A Toddler Acting Their Age

    08/05/2026 | 10 mins.
    Dr. Cathryn shares a cringeworthy tantrum moment from her own parenting years and the perspective shift that changed how she responds to big feelings. Learn what's really happening in your little kid's brain during a meltdown, the PREP method for preventing tantrums before they start, and the common mistake loving parents make when responding to one. 
    Toddlers Made Easy online course
    Potty Training Made Easy online course
    The Big-Hearted Sleep Solution mini-class
    Toddlers Made Easy book
    200 Big-Hearted Scripts
    FREE WORKSHOP: Potty Without Pushback
    And don’t forget to follow Dr. Cathryn on Instagram.
  • Toddlers Made Easy with Dr Cathryn

    Grandparent Start Kit

    07/29/2026 | 8 mins.
    Parenting has changed a lot over the years. That can leave grandparents wondering why today's parents make some of the choices they do. This episode explains the thinking behind many of those approaches so families can better understand and support one another.
    We'll cover:
    • Why some children are not expected to hug or kiss relatives
    • What body autonomy means
    • The purpose of a "no thank you" bowl at mealtimes
    • Why some families serve dessert with dinner
    • How today's parents approach tantrums using brain science
    • Why empathy and boundaries go together
    • How potty training has changed
    • Why praise now focuses more on effort than labels
    • The powerful role grandparents play in building resilience
    Whether you're a grandparent or you're sharing this episode with one, this conversation will help bridge the gap between generations and strengthen family relationships.
    If you'd like more practical, evidence-based strategies for toddlers, check out my Toddlers Made Easy course linked in the show notes.
    Toddlers Made Easy online course
    Potty Training Made Easy online course
    The Big-Hearted Sleep Solution mini-class
    Toddlers Made Easy book
    200 Big-Hearted Scripts
    FREE WORKSHOP: Potty Without Pushback
    And don’t forget to follow Dr. Cathryn on Instagram.
  • Toddlers Made Easy with Dr Cathryn

    How You Might Be Making Toddler Hitting Worse (Without Realizing It)

    07/22/2026 | 8 mins.
    Your toddler just hit their sibling—again—and your instinct is to react: “That’s not nice!” “Say sorry!” “Go to your room!”
    Totally understandable.

    But here’s what most parents don’t realize:
    👉 Hitting is rarely about being “bad.” It’s a sign your child is overwhelmed and doesn’t yet have the skills to cope.

    In this episode, we cover:
    🧠 Why toddlers hit, push, or bite
    🚫 What common responses can actually make things worse
    🔁 How to respond in a way that teaches better behavior over time
    🎯 Real-life scripts and strategies that actually work

    No fluff. Just practical, evidence-informed tools you can use right away.

    LINKS AND RESOURCES:

    Our *bestselling* online courses are already helping thousands of parents:
    Toddlers Made Easy Course
    Potty Training Made Easy 

    Follow Dr. Cathryn on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/healthiest_baby

    Toddlers Made Easy online course
    Potty Training Made Easy online course
    The Big-Hearted Sleep Solution mini-class
    Toddlers Made Easy book
    200 Big-Hearted Scripts
    FREE WORKSHOP: Potty Without Pushback
    And don’t forget to follow Dr. Cathryn on Instagram.
  • Toddlers Made Easy with Dr Cathryn

    Help Your Toddler Feel Loved When The New Baby Arrives

    07/15/2026 | 10 mins.
    Bringing home a new baby can be exciting, but it can also feel overwhelming for your older child. In this episode, Dr. Cathryn shares simple, practical ways to help your toddler feel secure, included, and deeply loved as your family grows. You'll learn how to prepare your child before the baby arrives, ease jealousy, strengthen your bond through everyday connection, and respond to big feelings with confidence.
    If you're looking for more support, check out the Toddlers Made Easy course for step-by-step guidance on handling tantrums, bedtime, sibling rivalry, and more. You'll find the link in the show notes.
    Resources:
    Join my Toddlers Made Easy online course.
    Follow me on Instagram

    Toddlers Made Easy online course
    Potty Training Made Easy online course
    The Big-Hearted Sleep Solution mini-class
    Toddlers Made Easy book
    200 Big-Hearted Scripts
    FREE WORKSHOP: Potty Without Pushback
    And don’t forget to follow Dr. Cathryn on Instagram.
  • Toddlers Made Easy with Dr Cathryn

    How To Stop Sleeping In Your Child's Room Without Hurting Your Connection

    07/08/2026 | 9 mins.
    Helping your child fall asleep without you doesn't have to mean tears, guilt, or leaving them to figure it out alone.
    In this episode, I share why sleeping in your child's room often starts as a temporary solution but quietly becomes the new normal. You'll learn why these bedtime patterns become so hard to change, why waiting rarely solves the problem, and how small, gentle changes can help your child build independent sleep skills while protecting your connection.
    In this episode, you'll learn:
    • Why "just for tonight" often turns into months or years.
    • How sleep habits become reinforced over time.
    • One simple change you can make tonight to start moving toward independent sleep.
    If you'd like a step-by-step plan, my 18-minute workshop, Help Your Child Fall Asleep Without You, walks you through two gentle, connected approaches to help your child learn this important skill without turning bedtime into a battle.
    Resources:
    • Help Your Child Fall Asleep Without You workshop

    Toddlers Made Easy online course
    Potty Training Made Easy online course
    The Big-Hearted Sleep Solution mini-class
    Toddlers Made Easy book
    200 Big-Hearted Scripts
    FREE WORKSHOP: Potty Without Pushback
    And don’t forget to follow Dr. Cathryn on Instagram.
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About Toddlers Made Easy with Dr Cathryn
Toddlers Made Easy is a short, 10 minute, bite-sized podcast that gives you the insight, tools, and confidence you need to not only handle anything toddler-related thrown your way —but prevent problem behaviors before they start. Toddlers Made Easy is hosted by Dr. Cathryn, a nationally recognized pediatrician (retired) with more than 35 years of experience and a mother of 4.
Podcast website
Kids & FamilyParenting

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