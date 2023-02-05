Robyn Gobbel is a writer, trainer, speaker, and educator dedicated to understanding why humans behave the way they behave. She teaches parents of children who ... More
Ep. 131: Knot Parenting with Carrie Contey
A deep and touching conversation with Carrie Contey, PhD. about the profound human work of being in relationship with another developing human and remembering their essence in the midst of challenging behaviors and chaos.In this episode, you’ll learn:What does Carrie Contey mean by Knot ParentingWhat it is to be human and care for humans as they growA bigger container for holding the work of parentingResources mentioned in this podcast:Website: https://www.carriecontey.com/Podcast: https://www.carriecontey.com/podcastEmail: [email protected]: http://www.facebook.com/carrieconteyphdInstagram: @carrieconteyphd https://www.instagram.com/carrieconteyphd/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@carrieconteyphdFreebies: https://www.carriecontey.com/resourcesRead a summary or the full transcript at: RobynGobbel.com/knotparentingOver on my website you can find:Webinar and eBook on Focus on the Nervous System to Change Behavior (FREE)eBook on The Brilliance of Attachment (FREE)Ongoing support, connection, and co-regulation for struggling parents: The ClubYear Long Immersive & Holistic Training Program for Parenting Professionals: Being With:::The early bird rate for the Neurobiology of Being With ends on May 2, 2023!https://robyngobbel.com/neurobiologybeingwith Wondering where to start with all this information about behaviors and the nervous system?Subscribe to the START HERE podcast at RobynGobbel.com/StartHere
Ep. 130: More About Blocked Care- Friday Q&A
Can you please talk more about blocked care?This Friday Q&A is a follow up to Episode 123- Healing Blocked Care. If connection is a biological imperative, how can I be experiencing blocked care?How does blocked care fit into the owl, watchdog, and possum approach to the nervous system?What are some more tips for parents experiencing blocked care?This is a Friday Q&A episode, where I answer a listener’s question.Mentioned Resources: Healing Blocked Care episode: https://robyngobbel.com/blockedcare/Reclaim Compassion by Lisa Qualls and Melissa Corkum: https://www.amazon.com/Reclaim-Compassion-Adoptive-Overcoming-Neuroscience/dp/B0BW344WQ8Brain Based Parenting by Dan Hughes: https://www.amazon.com/Brain-Based-Parenting-Neuroscience-Interpersonal-Neurobiology/dp/0393707288Start Here private podcast: RobynGobbel.com/StartHereRead the transcript at: RobynGobbel.com/BlockedCare2Over on my website you can find:Webinar and eBook on Focus on the Nervous System to Change Behavior (FREE)eBook on The Brilliance of Attachment (FREE)Ongoing support, connection, and co-regulation for struggling parents: The ClubYear Long Immersive & Holistic Training Program for Parenting Professionals: Being With:::The early bird rate for the Neurobiology of Being With ends on May 2, 2023!https://robyngobbel.com/neurobiologybeingwith Wondering where to start with all this information about behaviors and the nervous system?Subscribe to the START HERE podcast at RobynGobbel.com/StartHere
Ep. 129: Grief in Parenting
Robyn explores the grief in parenting kids with vulnerable nervous systems In this episode, you’ll learn:The relationship between trauma and griefWhy it's important to make space for grief in our kids and in ourselvesThe role of self-compassionHow a lack of media representation of your parenting journey causes griefResources mentioned in this podcast:Robyn's book: https://robyngobbel.com/bafflingbookRead a summary or the full transcript at: RobynGobbel.com/griefOver on my website you can find:Webinar and eBook on Focus on the Nervous System to Change Behavior (FREE)eBook on The Brilliance of Attachment (FREE)Ongoing support, connection, and co-regulation for struggling parents: The ClubYear Long Immersive & Holistic Training Program for Parenting Professionals: Being With:::The early bird rate for the Neurobiology of Being With ends on May 2, 2023!https://robyngobbel.com/neurobiologybeingwith Wondering where to start with all this information about behaviors and the nervous system?Subscribe to the START HERE podcast at RobynGobbel.com/StartHere
Ep. 128: My Child Hates Having their Feelings Validated- Friday Q&A
Why does my child hate having their feelings validated?In this episode, I talk about the top 5 reasons I see about why kids don’t like their feelings validated:It feels too vulnerableIt feels intrusiveYou’re getting it wrongYou’re on the watchdog or possum pathwayThey are too far down the watchdog & possum pathwayThis is a Friday Q&A episode, where I answer a listener’s question.Additional Resources:Regulated Does Not Mean Calm https://robyngobbel.com/lisadionToxic Shame Series https://robyngobbel.com/toxicshameHas Trauma Informed Become another Behavior Modification Technique? https://robyngobbel.com/traumainformed/Read the transcript at: RobynGobbel.com/ValidatedFeelingsOver on my website you can find:Webinar and eBook on Focus on the Nervous System to Change Behavior (FREE)eBook on The Brilliance of Attachment (FREE)Ongoing support, connection, and co-regulation for struggling parents: The ClubYear Long Immersive & Holistic Training Program for Parenting Professionals: Being With:::The early bird rate for the Neurobiology of Being With ends on May 2, 2023!https://robyngobbel.com/neurobiologybeingwith
Ep. 127: Surviving the Mother Load of Parenting with Meredith Ethington
A conversation with Meredith Ethington, author of The Mother Load: Surviving the Daily Grind without Losing Your Ever Loving Mind about mental health and the mental load of parenting.In this episode, you’ll learn:Why authentic storytelling about parenting is so importantWhy being honest about mental health struggles in parenting mattersHow to hold space for our children's vulnerability and our ownHow the mental load impacts parentsResources mentioned in this podcast:Meredith's blog: Perfection PendingMeredith's new book: The Mother LoadRead a summary or the full transcript at: RobynGobbel.com/motherloadOver on my website you can find:Webinar and eBook on Focus on the Nervous System to Change Behavior (FREE)eBook on The Brilliance of Attachment (FREE)Ongoing support, connection, and co-regulation for struggling parents: The ClubYear Long Immersive & Holistic Training Program for Parenting Professionals: Being With:::The early bird rate for the Neurobiology of Being With ends on May 2, 2023!https://robyngobbel.com/neurobiologybeingwith Wondering where to start with all this information about behaviors and the nervous system?Subscribe to the START HERE podcast at RobynGobbel.com/StartHere
