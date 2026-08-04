You know that kid who just can't stay in the therapy room? They leave, wander around, get into things that aren't theirs, or are maybe even destructive? And three therapists have already called it quits.

Maybe this describes your kid. Maybe this describes the kids you work with. This episode is for both of you. The helper who is trying to be with this kid, wondering what they're doing wrong. The helper who is working with a furious or checked-out parent — because it's the same question. But this episode is for the parent of that kid, too.

In this episode you will learn:

Why saying yes to this work means saying yes to dysregulation — kid dysregulation, parent dysregulation, all of it

What it looks like to stay regulated next to someone else's protection mode, whether that's a kid on a windowsill or a parent saying nothing is working

Why a helper- or a parent- can't do this alone; and how being met with regulation yourself is what makes it possible to offer it to someone else.

Come find your people — the ones who get how hard and how worth it this work is.

If you’re a parent or caregiver, join us in The Club at robyngobbel.com/theclub

If you’re a helper and want to be included in my database of professionals trained in my framework, apply for the immersion program at https://RobynGobbel.com/immersion



Resources mentioned in this podcast:

Reframing Resistance → https://robyngobbel.com/training/reframing-resistance/RobynGobbel.com/starthere

Immersion Program → RobynGobbel.com/immersion



Read the full transcript at: RobynGobbel.com/helperframework

We've rolled out the red carpet just for you!!! If you're looking for more tools, more strategies, more understanding, and more community (not to mention, growing your owl brain so you can actually USE the tools and strategies you learn) come join us in The Club! We're welcoming in new members until Friday!

CLICK HERE! ---> RobynGobbel.com/TheClub

Grab a copy of USA Today Best Selling book Raising Kids with Big, Baffling Behaviors robyngobbel.com/book

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Sign up on the waiting list for the 2027 Cohorts of the Baffling Behavior Training Institute's Immersion Program for Professionals robyngobbel.com/Immersion

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