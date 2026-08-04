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The Baffling Behavior Show {Parenting after Trauma}

Robyn Gobbel
Health & WellnessKids & Family
The Baffling Behavior Show {Parenting after Trauma}
Latest episode

378 episodes

  • The Baffling Behavior Show {Parenting after Trauma}

    Ep 277: This Kind of Shame Doesn't Heal Alone: A Parent Guest

    08/04/2026 | 55 mins.
    So many struggling and overwhelmed parents feel like their biggest problems are their kids' behaviors and the chaos that's taking over their family. This week's guest, a longtime Club member, talks about how she slowly came to realize that what she really needed to focus on wasn't strategies to change her kids' behavior, but experiences that would soften the shame she was carrying.
    This guest bravely shares that her shame didn't soften on her own. It took showing up in community with other parents who were honest about their own mess and who received her without judgment, over and over, before she could start offering herself that same compassion.

    In this episode you'll learn:
    Why self-compassion is almost impossible to build alone
    How this mom's own regulation changed before her kids' behavior did
    What it sounds like when your kids start offering that same compassion back to you — and to themselves

    Read the full transcript at: URL goes here
    We've rolled out the red carpet just for you!!! If you're looking for more tools, more strategies, more understanding, and more community (not to mention, growing your owl brain so you can actually USE the tools and strategies you learn) come join us in The Club! We're welcoming in new members until Friday!
    CLICK HERE! ---> RobynGobbel.com/TheClub
    Grab a copy of USA Today Best Selling book Raising Kids with Big, Baffling Behaviors robyngobbel.com/book
    Join us in The Club for more support! robyngobbel.com/TheClub
    Sign up on the waiting list for the 2027 Cohorts of the Baffling Behavior Training Institute's Immersion Program for Professionals robyngobbel.com/Immersion
    Follow Me On:
    Facebook
    Instagram
    Over on my website you can find:
    Webinar and eBook on Focus on the Nervous System to Change Behavior (FREE)
    eBook on The Brilliance of Attachment (FREE)
    LOTS & LOTS of FREE Resources
    Ongoing support, connection, and co-regulation for struggling parents: The Club
    Year-Long Immersive & Holistic Training Program for Parenting Professionals: The Baffling Behavior Training Institute’s (BBTI) Professional Immersion Program (formerly Being With)
  • The Baffling Behavior Show {Parenting after Trauma}

    EP 276: Cues of Safety: How to Help when Nothing is Ever Right

    07/28/2026 | 38 mins.
    Every morning (or afternoon or evening) feels like just one long stream of complaints. Breakfast isn’t right, the bowl isn’t right, SOMETHING is always not right, and no matter what gets fixed, it’s never right enough.
    ^That perfectly describes a nervous system stuck in protection mode. 
    This week’s episode explores how and why nervous systems get stuck and practical ways you can help- even when NOTHING you do seems to help. 
    In this episode you will learn:
    Why your child's reaction is almost never about the thing they're reacting to
    What it means for the past to show up as a "tsunami" in the present moment
    Three simple places to start dropping in more felt safety today, even before anything else changes
    Next month in The Club we’re hosting a workshop so we can all get together, pull out the Grow Your Child’s Owl Brain with Cues of Safety workbook, and make a real plan for how to increase safety in your child’s stream of the NOW - which eventually does calm the tsunami in the stream of the past

    Resources mentioned in this podcast:
    Why Sticky Behaviors Stay Stuck (Part 1 of 3)→ RobynGobbel.com/stickybehaviors1
    All Behavior Makes Sense → RobynGobbel.com/allbehaviormakessense

    Read the full transcript at: RobynGobbel.com/cuesofsafety
    We've rolled out the red carpet just for you!!! If you're looking for more tools, more strategies, more understanding, and more community (not to mention, growing your owl brain so you can actually USE the tools and strategies you learn) come join us in The Club! We're welcoming in new members until Friday!
    CLICK HERE! ---> RobynGobbel.com/TheClub
    Grab a copy of USA Today Best Selling book Raising Kids with Big, Baffling Behaviors robyngobbel.com/book
    Join us in The Club for more support! robyngobbel.com/TheClub
    Sign up on the waiting list for the 2027 Cohorts of the Baffling Behavior Training Institute's Immersion Program for Professionals robyngobbel.com/Immersion
    Follow Me On:
    Facebook
    Instagram
    Over on my website you can find:
    Webinar and eBook on Focus on the Nervous System to Change Behavior (FREE)
    eBook on The Brilliance of Attachment (FREE)
    LOTS & LOTS of FREE Resources
    Ongoing support, connection, and co-regulation for struggling parents: The Club
    Year-Long Immersive & Holistic Training Program for Parenting Professionals: The Baffling Behavior Training Institute’s (BBTI) Professional Immersion Program (formerly Being With)
  • The Baffling Behavior Show {Parenting after Trauma}

    EP 275: Does Lowering Demands Ever Cause More Stress?

    07/21/2026 | 45 mins.
    Screens. Sugar. Anything that feels really good. The advice to just "lower the demand" can fall really short because for some kids, more access brings real relief. But for others, more access actually causes more stress and we wind up asking kids to take on a responsibility that is beyond their developmental capacity.  
    This episode digs into what's actually generating the stress underneath the behavior, and what it looks like when a kid needs to be held steady instead of shifting our expectations.
    In this episode you will learn:
    Why high-reward things like screens carry their own built-in stress, and how that changes the question of whether to give more access or less
    What it looks like when a kid needs the burden of managing something taken off their shoulders entirely
    How to tell if a boundary is actually working: not whether your kid protests, but which direction things are trending over time
    If this is landing for you and you want to map this out for your own kid, come join us in The Club. Our resource library and our members will help you map your child’s nervous system, troubleshoot things when they don’t seem to be getting any better, and show you how to take care of yourself in the middle of all of it. 

    Resources mentioned in this podcast:
    Enabling vs. Low-Demand Parenting → RobynGobbel.com/enabling
    Exploring Low Demand Parenting → RobynGobbel.com/lowdemand
    Stress Response System → RobynGobbel.com/stressresponse

    Read the full transcript at: RobynGobbel.com/morestress
    We've rolled out the red carpet just for you!!! If you're looking for more tools, more strategies, more understanding, and more community (not to mention, growing your owl brain so you can actually USE the tools and strategies you learn) come join us in The Club! We're welcoming in new members until Friday!
    CLICK HERE! ---> RobynGobbel.com/TheClub
    Grab a copy of USA Today Best Selling book Raising Kids with Big, Baffling Behaviors robyngobbel.com/book
    Join us in The Club for more support! robyngobbel.com/TheClub
    Sign up on the waiting list for the 2027 Cohorts of the Baffling Behavior Training Institute's Immersion Program for Professionals robyngobbel.com/Immersion
    Follow Me On:
    Facebook
    Instagram
    Over on my website you can find:
    Webinar and eBook on Focus on the Nervous System to Change Behavior (FREE)
    eBook on The Brilliance of Attachment (FREE)
    LOTS & LOTS of FREE Resources
    Ongoing support, connection, and co-regulation for struggling parents: The Club
    Year-Long Immersive & Holistic Training Program for Parenting Professionals: The Baffling Behavior Training Institute’s (BBTI) Professional Immersion Program (formerly Being With)
  • The Baffling Behavior Show {Parenting after Trauma}

    EP 274: The Only Three Things You Actually Need to Remember

    07/14/2026 | 49 mins.
    Every behavior. Every parenting moment that feels impossible. It all comes back to three sentences — the three core tenets that distill how relational neuroscience makes sense of behavior and give us a roadmap toward change.
    This episode lays out the three truths underneath everything I do — this podcast, my books, The Club, the Immersion Program — and why they matter more than any single strategy ever could. Caring for kids with big, baffling behaviors is so overwhelming and confusing. Having an anchor is non-negotiable.
    In this episode you'll learn:
    The three sentences that hold up this entire framework and sum up what behavior really is
    Why Social Baseline Theory says your nervous system was never built to carry hard moments alone
    How these three truths can help in the middle of a meltdown — with your kid, with yourself, with anyone you love who's having a hard time
    You don't have to hold onto these truths by yourself. That's what The Club is for!

    Resources mentioned in this podcast:
    Start Here Podcast: The 6-episode series built to go first → RobynGobbel.com/starthere
    Focus on the Nervous System to Change Behavior — free masterclass + ebook → RobynGobbel.com/masterclass
    The Owl/Watchdog/Possum, Stress-Brain-Behavior, and Parent Regulation roadmaps → RobynGobbel.com/downloadroadmaps

    Read the full transcript at: RobynGobbel.com/threethings
    We've rolled out the red carpet just for you!!! If you're looking for more tools, more strategies, more understanding, and more community (not to mention, growing your owl brain so you can actually USE the tools and strategies you learn) come join us in The Club! We're welcoming in new members until Friday!
    CLICK HERE! ---> RobynGobbel.com/TheClub
    Grab a copy of USA Today Best Selling book Raising Kids with Big, Baffling Behaviors robyngobbel.com/book
    Join us in The Club for more support! robyngobbel.com/TheClub
    Sign up on the waiting list for the 2027 Cohorts of the Baffling Behavior Training Institute's Immersion Program for Professionals robyngobbel.com/Immersion
    Follow Me On:
    Facebook
    Instagram
    Over on my website you can find:
    Webinar and eBook on Focus on the Nervous System to Change Behavior (FREE)
    eBook on The Brilliance of Attachment (FREE)
    LOTS & LOTS of FREE Resources
    Ongoing support, connection, and co-regulation for struggling parents: The Club
    Year-Long Immersive & Holistic Training Program for Parenting Professionals: The Baffling Behavior Training Institute’s (BBTI) Professional Immersion Program (formerly Being With)
  • The Baffling Behavior Show {Parenting after Trauma}

    EP 273: What this Framework Asks of Helpers

    07/07/2026 | 42 mins.
    You know that kid who just can't stay in the therapy room? They leave, wander around, get into things that aren't theirs, or are maybe even destructive? And three therapists have already called it quits.
    Maybe this describes your kid. Maybe this describes the kids you work with. This episode is for both of you. The helper who is trying to be with this kid, wondering what they're doing wrong. The helper who is working with a furious or checked-out parent — because it's the same question. But this episode is for the parent of that kid, too.
    In this episode you will learn:
    Why saying yes to this work means saying yes to dysregulation — kid dysregulation, parent dysregulation, all of it 
    What it looks like to stay regulated next to someone else's protection mode, whether that's a kid on a windowsill or a parent saying nothing is working
    Why a helper- or a parent- can't do this alone; and how being met with regulation yourself is what makes it possible to offer it to someone else.
    Come find your people — the ones who get how hard and how worth it this work is. 
    If you’re a parent or caregiver, join us in The Club at robyngobbel.com/theclub
    If you’re a helper and want to be included in my database of professionals trained in my framework, apply for the immersion program at https://RobynGobbel.com/immersion

    Resources mentioned in this podcast:
    Reframing Resistance → https://robyngobbel.com/training/reframing-resistance/RobynGobbel.com/starthere
    Immersion Program → RobynGobbel.com/immersion

    Read the full transcript at: RobynGobbel.com/helperframework
    We've rolled out the red carpet just for you!!! If you're looking for more tools, more strategies, more understanding, and more community (not to mention, growing your owl brain so you can actually USE the tools and strategies you learn) come join us in The Club! We're welcoming in new members until Friday!
    CLICK HERE! ---> RobynGobbel.com/TheClub
    Grab a copy of USA Today Best Selling book Raising Kids with Big, Baffling Behaviors robyngobbel.com/book
    Join us in The Club for more support! robyngobbel.com/TheClub
    Sign up on the waiting list for the 2027 Cohorts of the Baffling Behavior Training Institute's Immersion Program for Professionals robyngobbel.com/Immersion
    Follow Me On:
    Facebook
    Instagram
    Over on my website you can find:
    Webinar and eBook on Focus on the Nervous System to Change Behavior (FREE)
    eBook on The Brilliance of Attachment (FREE)
    LOTS & LOTS of FREE Resources
    Ongoing support, connection, and co-regulation for struggling parents: The Club
    Year-Long Immersive & Holistic Training Program for Parenting Professionals: The Baffling Behavior Training Institute’s (BBTI) Professional Immersion Program (formerly Being With)
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About The Baffling Behavior Show {Parenting after Trauma}
Formerly the Parenting after Trauma podcast, internationally recognized children's mental health expert Robyn Gobbel decodes the most baffling behaviors for parents of kids with vulnerable nervous systems. If you're parenting a child who has experienced trauma or toxic stress or a child with a neuroimmune disorder, sensory processing, or other nervous system vulnerability, this show will let you know you are not alone. You can stop playing behavior whack-a-mole because Robyn offers you tools that actually work. You can become your child's expert, feel more confident as a parent, and bring more connection and clarity into your family.Educators, therapists, coaches and consultants- you too can learn all about what behavior really is and become more effective at helping the families you support. You can love your work again!
Podcast website
Health & WellnessKids & FamilyMental HealthParenting

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